CALL FOR VENDORS Applications are now being accepted for the St. James "Country Christmas Craft Fair," which will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Newport. Booth rentals are $35, plus $5 extra if access to electricity is needed. For an application, email Susan Smith at suze0304@ec.rr.com or call at 252-223-5387.
