EIGHTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR VENDORS NEEDED
Arts and crafts vendor applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, Aug. 1 for the eighth annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair scheduled to take place in the gymnasium at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center Saturday, Dec. 7.
The fair will feature all handmade or hand-authenticated items from local artisans and crafters. There is no application deadline, but space is limited and expected to fill up quickly. The cost is $25 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space, and all vendor fees will be donated to a worthy nonprofit organization. For more information or to become a vendor, call 252-354-6350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.