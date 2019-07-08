Library to feature work of Stephen Moore
Stephen Moore, a local artist and resident of Pine Knoll Shores, is having a summer show at the Bogue Banks Public Library on Salter Path Road.
Mr. Moore is a North Carolina native and has been painting for 40 years. His paintings are known for their color and light.
All of the work in the show is inspired by Carteret County and includes scenes from the Fort Macon State Park’s dune trail, a view of the Marshallberg harbor, Kayak for the Warriors, sailboats, the beach and coastal birds.
There are 19 colorful pieces in the show.
The opening reception is from 3-4 p.m. Friday, July 12, and light refreshments will be served. It is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.