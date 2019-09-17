2019 Bee by the River “Seasons for Quilts” Quilt Show
The Twin Rivers Quilters Guild Biennial Quilt Show will be held on Friday October 25, and Saturday October 26, 2019 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S. Front St, New Bern, NC 28560.
The Bee by the River 2019 “Seasons for Quilts” Quilt Show will feature over 250 quilts highlighting a wide variety of techniques and talents. In addition to the competition quilts visitors can view a special exhibit of seasonal quilts, displaying quilts from the calendar seasons as well as various holiday seasons. Guild members will also have created a challenge quilt display using preselected fabrics, a set shape and a set calendar season to tell their story.
Vendors will line the halls with a wonderful selection of fabrics, books, patterns and quilting tools.
The Twin Rivers Quilt Guild itself hosts distinct booths that cannot be missed. The ever popular and growing Twice Around Treasures Booth will be moved upstairs this year to accommodate for more of those ‘second-hand’ quilt related treasures.
The Guild Boutique offers visitors the perfect place to find that special gift for yourself, family or friends. Visit the Quilts for Sale to purchase a special memory – some of the judged quilts will even be for sale. New this year will be an Ultimate Raffle with goodies for everyone!
The guild’s beautiful raffle quilt will be revealed. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing for the winner will be held in October 2020 at the Guild’s Day of Sharing.
This year TRQG will have a special guest lecturer. On Friday at 2 pm and then again on Saturday at 10 am, Lynn Gorges, Textile Conservator and Restoration Specialist, will discuss Sanitary Commission Quilts. These quilts were made in the North for wounded soldiers hospitalized right in New Bern.
Also on display will be the Stitching NC: The Hundred County Quilt, a quilt made by 125 North Carolina quilters to celebrate, remember, and represent the 100 counties served by the North Carolina Memorial Hospital since 1879.
In addition to all these wonderful show activities, visitors can stop by the Community Quilt demonstration area to talk with guild members about charity quilting, providing quilts to community organization is a true passion of guild members. In 2018, guild members made over 150 quilts for nursing homes, women’s shelters, children’s hospitals, veterans, and military medivac flights. Throughout the show guild, members will be displaying and demonstrating these community quilts.
Hours for the Quilt Show are Friday 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday 9 am – 4:30 pm. Admission is $10 for both days and includes the guest lectures!
The Twin Rivers Quilters Guild is a nonprofit organization whose goal as a guild is to promote and perpetuate the art of quilting. The guild was organized in 1983 by thirteen women who shared their enthusiasm, skills, and artistry with each
other. Its work is designed to benefit and educate all persons interested in preserving, continuing and advancing this art. The guild meets these goals by offering workshops and instructions on quilting techniques and by sponsoring various exhibits, including this biennial quilt show.
The guild has various meetings – board, business, community service, and “Stitch and Chats” on Thursdays mornings at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 616 Broad Street, New Bern, NC. Experienced, new quilters and visitors are welcomed. Visit www.twinriversquiltersguild.com for more information and/ or follow them on Facebook!
