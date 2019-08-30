Artists are being sought for the Diamond City Gala Art and Music Festival
October 19, 2019 • 12:00 – 6:00 pm
Morehead City, NC
Set up your booth to sell your wares and take part in a day-long painting event!
Each booth purchased must pick one artist to paint a "coastal" themed painting during the festival (from 8:30 am - 5:00 pm).
An 18 x 24 canvas will be supplied with each booth.
At 5:00 pm all paintings will be judged on craftsmanship, creativity, originality, artistic composition and overall design.
September 15 is the deadline to reserve discounted spaces for $60.
After that date spaces are $90 if still available.
Diamond City Gala is a non-profit organization annually celebrating local history, art and music while raising money to support our local community.
This year's Gala aims to help rebuild Carteret Community Theatre damaged from Hurricane Florence in Fall 2018.
Questions? Email diamondcitygala@gmail.com
