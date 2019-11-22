Michelle Fairchild uses fearless color in paintings
For the month of November, the Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery will feature the colorful art of Morehead City resident Michelle Johnson Fairchild.
The exhibit will be in the gallery located in the hallway connecting the lobbies of Carteret Health Care at 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City. The show is free and open to the public at all times.
These works of art are for sale and purchase can be arranged through the CHC Foundation Office.
Ms. Fairchild has an artist’s heart, hands and love for color, according to a recent release. The use of color is fearless on the canvas, with paintings that mirror her personality in that they are large, fun and bold, as well as quirky and splashy.
Her paintings try to capture moments in time. Whether that moment be a walk along the dunes with only the sound of the tide, the happy go-lucky spirit of a beloved pet or the expression that defines an iconic celebrity’s passion for music or film, Ms. Fairchild has an ability to use paint and canvas to evoke a strong emotional response.
She was responsible for the street traffic signal boxes on 6th and 9th streets in Morehead, as well as the Circles on 6th project.
A portrait artist, published illustrator and painter with a passion for life, she resigned from a 24-year career of teaching high school art and has devoted the last four years to honing her craft and painting daily.
She and her family have called the Crystal Coast of home for the last four years and she tells visitors she is living her dream by owning her own working studio in downtown Morehead City called Gypsybee Studios and Gallery.
Contact her at michellejohnsonfairchild.com.
