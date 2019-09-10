ADULT OIL & ACRYLIC CLASSES 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Linda Werthein’s stu-dio/residence in Beaufort. The six-week session costs $125. Partici-pants must bring materials. For more information, call 252-838-1238.
WEEKLY ART CLASSES 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays. Arts & Things offers classes in drawing and watercolor, oil, pastel and acrylic painting on the Morehead City waterfront. For more information, call Arts & Things at 252-240-1979.
