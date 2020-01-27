Are you ready for some art?
Well, the Arts Council of Carteret County is almost ready for Art From The Heart (AFTH)! Artist registration begins Friday, February 7 and the exhibit opens to the public on Friday, February 14 at 5:30 pm! A non-juried show, Art From The Heart is open to artists 18 years of age or older at all levels of expertise. The show typically draws over 2000 gallery visitors during the event, making it one of the largest regional shows in Eastern NC!
Don't forget there is a Judges Critique on Monday, February 10 at 6:30 pm open to the artists for a fee of $10 per person. The Judge for this show is Charity Valentine, from Goldsboro, NC.
For all the information including the calendar of events, official entry rules and entry forms visit the ACCC website at www.artscouncilcarteret.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.