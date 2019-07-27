To have an event added, email information to megan.soult@thenewstimes.com.
Kids and Family
SUMMER SCIENCE SCHOOL: SEASHORE LIFE II 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Wednesday, July 29-31 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Investigate estuarine habitats, plants and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, using microscopes for plankton identification and other activities. The fee is $60. For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
SUMMER CAMP AT THE BRIDGE DOWNEAST 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, through Thursday, Aug. 1. This is open to all students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the Down East communities. This year the camp will offer opportunities for middle school students, including a visit to the State Port of Morehead City, county government offices and a walking tour of the Rachel Carson Reserve. For more information, call 252-504-2581 or visit thebridgedowneast.org.
CHILDREN’S COLONIAL DAY 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Beaufort Historic Site. Children from ages 6-10 can garden with a master gardener, dress up in Colonial dress, cook and eat a meal and play Colonial games. Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets or get more information, stop by Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, call 252-728–5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
RODEO ROUND UP FAMILY FUN DAY Saturday, Aug. 3 at Excel 4, 601 N 35th St., Morehead City. There will be pony rides from 10-11 a.m., cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, a bouncy house and other western-themed games and activities. Families will have the opportunity to learn about the free preschool program, as well as gain information about the school-aged programs. There is no cost for admission. For more information, call 252-671-3693.
STORY TIME ON THE PORCH 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays at 806 Arendell St., Morehead City. Story time with Miss Teresa is designed for children ages 3 to 7 years old and their accompanying caregivers. The topics and dates are: Aug. 9, Have YOU seen the dinosaurs; Aug. 23; Summer’s ending and it’s time for school. Science Friday’s will be happening on the Fridays between Miss Teresa’s story time. The schedule will be announced. For more information, visit coresound.com or call 252-728-1500.
EMERALD ISLE’S ANNUAL DAY4KIDS VENDOR AND SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES Vendor and sponsorship applications for Emerald Isle’s Annual Day4Kids event will be accepted beginning Thursday, Aug.1. Day4Kids is a day for bringing adults and children of all ages together for a fun-filled day of activities, games, vendors and more. This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center, 203 Leisure Lane in Emerald Isle. The event will be held rain or shine. There is no vendor fee and vendors are not allowed to sell items. Vendors are responsible for providing giveaway items (approved by event director) for the first 400 children to visit their booth. The vendor application/agreement and sponsorship forms are available at emeraldisle-nc.org. For more details, call 252-354-6350.
SEA SCOUT SHIP 1810 SSS SEA WOLF CMAST now has its very own Sea Scout ship for students ages 13-18 interested in boating and all things maritime. Sea Scouts are a division of Boy Scouts. Sea Scouts is for young men and women ages 14-20. Sea Scouts will learn boating skills, water safety, maritime heritage and citizenship through limitless opportunities and exciting challenges. For more information, visit sciencehouse.ncsu.edu, cmast.ncsu.edu or facebook.com/CMASTYouth.
STORY TIME AND PRE-K PLAY 9-10 a.m. Mondays for children from birth to 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Bring any supplies needed, such as diapers, wipes, bottles and more. For more information, call 252-354-6350.
Art
INTERMEDIATE ART CLASSES 9 a.m. to noon Mondays until July 29 at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost for four classes is $90. For more information, call 252-723-3258.
BEGINNER ART CLASSES 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays until July 30 at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost for four classes is $90. For more information, call 252-723-3258.
TWO DAY PORTRAIT WORKSHOP 9:30-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3 at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost is $300. For a supply list and description, contact instructor Irene Bailey at 252-723-3258 or irene@irenebailey.com.
ART GALLERY OPENING FOR MONICA LINARES 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Beaufort Historic Site. Join the Beaufort Historical Association to welcome Venezuela artist Mónica Linares. Ms. Linares has a graphic style which is characterized by simplicity, interesting design and strong brushwork. She recently was featured at the N.C. Museum of Art Gift Shop during the Georgia O’Keefe exhibit. Her work will be featured for the month of August in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery at the Beaufort Historic Site. For more information about the event or artist stop by the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, call 252-728-5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
INTERMEDIATE OIL PAINTING 9 a.m. to noon Mondays Aug. 5-26 at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost is $90. For more information, contact instructor Irene Bailey at 252-723-3258 or irene@irenebailey.com.
BEGINNERS OIL PAINTING 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost is $90. For more information, contact instructor Irene Bailey at 252-723-3258 or irene@irenebailey.com.
OPEN STUDIO WITH MODEL 1-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost is $15 a session. For more information, contact instructor Irene Bailey at 252-723-3258 or irene@irenebailey.com.
EIGHTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR VENDORS NEEDED Arts and crafts vendor applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, Aug. 1 for the eighth annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair scheduled to take place in the gymnasium at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center Saturday, Dec. 7. The fair will feature all handmade or hand-authenticated items from local artisans and crafters. There is no application deadline, but space is limited and expected to fill up quickly. The cost is $25 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space, and all vendor fees will be donated to a worthy nonprofit organization. For more information or to become a vendor, call 252-354-6350.
MIXED MEDIA ART CLASSES 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Western Carteret Public Library, room three, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carteret Community College’s Bryant Building, room 3109. Learn to draw, paint or use watercolor in these six-week sessions. This class is open to beginners and experienced artists. The cost is $45 per person. Call 252-222-6200 to register for classes or visit carteret.edu.
OPEN WEAVE BASKET WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Thursdays at the Havelock Senior Center. Bring your basket weaving tools and reed to weave with other local basket makers. No membership is required. For more information, contact 2zcreek@gmail.com.
ADULT OIL & ACRYLIC CLASSES 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Linda Werthein’s studio/residence in Beaufort. The six-week session costs $125. Participants must bring materials. For more information, call 252-838-1238.
WEEKLY ART CLASSES 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays. Arts & Things offers classes in drawing and watercolor, oil, pastel and acrylic painting on the Morehead City waterfront. For more information, call Arts & Things at 252-240-1979.
Music and Theater
‘OKLAHOMA’ 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at West Carteret High School. This show is presented by Carteret Community Theatre, and tickets are $15-24 per person. They can be purchased at carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 252-726-1501.
SUMMER GOSPEL MUSIC EVENT 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City. Calico Creek Bluegrass Band will perform and a love offering will be received.
LIVE ON THURSDAYS 6-8 p.m. Thursdays at John Newton Park in Beaufort. The schedule is Aug. 1, Damn Yankees.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 7-8:30 p.m. Saturdays at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., Morehead City. The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors a summer concert series from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. These performances are free and open to the public. For more information on the concert series, contact Kirk Peterson at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 252-726-5083, ext. 3. The lineup includes, Expressions, Aug. 3; Calico Creek Bluegrass Band, Aug. 10; Naked Knees, Aug. 17; Kudubi, Aug. 24; and 4EverAll, Aug. 31.
ALIVE AT FIVE CONCERT SERIES 5-8 p.m. Fridays at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., Morehead City. These concerts are free. No coolers or beverages allowed. The schedule is Aug.16, Bounce; Sept. 19, Jim Quick & Coastline; and Oct. 17, The Embers. For more information, call 252-808-0440.
Food and Drink
BUCCANEER’S REVUE & BBQ 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 under the “Big Tent” on Front Street in Beaufort. This event is a part of the Beaufort Pirate Invasion. It will be catered by Fat Fellas BBQ & Grille. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 if ordered on the phone before Wednesday, Aug. 7. For more information, call 252-241-9049.
Events
$10 BAG SALE ON SUMMER CLOTHING, SUMMER SHOES AND SUMMER ACCESSORIES 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, July 29-Aug.3 at Caroline’s Collectables, 3716 Arendell St., Morehead City. This sale includes up to 10 items per Caroline’s bag. The sale excludes fall items and all jewelry. Proceeds benefit the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program’s safe house. You are also able to support CCDVP with donations needed by visiting carteretdomesticviolence.com/donations/.
SPILLS HAPPEN BUSINESS MIXER TO OPPOSE OFFSHORE DRILLING 6 p.m. Monday, July 29 at Cru Wine Bar, 120 Turner St., Beaufort. Join business leaders, community members, the Surfrider Foundation, Crystal Coast Waterkeeper and Sierra Club to unite in taking a stand to protect our coast. The evening will feature speakers Rett Newton, mayor of Beaufort, and Tom Kies, president of Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, followed by opportunities to network with fellow advocates.
MARITIME MOVIE: ‘RIBBON OF SAND’ 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Beat the heat and catch an afternoon movie. Selected films engage visitors on topics of maritime history, culture and the natural environment of coastal North Carolina. The movies are free. For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
2019 PELICAN AWARDS AND TASTE OF THE COAST 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. Join the N.C. Coastal Federation for a fun summer evening celebrating North Carolina’s coast and delicious seafood. This year’s celebration will feature gourmet seafood selections from several restaurants, as well as fresh, local oysters from different waters of the state, including Stump Sound, Hatteras and more. There will be a silent auction and live music. Guests are also encouraged to bring a reusable cup for the celebration in order to reduce our environmental footprint. Tickets are $50 for federation members and $60 for nonmembers.
COLLECTIVE GOODS FLASH SALE 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 in Carteret Health Care’s Meeting Room 1 off the rotunda. There will be children’s story books, cookbooks, general interest books, New York Times best sellers, stationery, early learning products and educational products. Proceeds will benefit Carteret Volunteer Services. Payroll deduction, cash and all major credit cards will be accepted.
CAPTAINS MASQUERADE BALL 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 in downtown Beaufort. There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffles, a costume contest, a silent auction, finger food and entertainment by “Cannon” Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple. For tickets, call 252-241-9049. They can also be purchased at the door.
BEAUFORT PIRATE INVASION Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11 in downtown Beaufort. For two full days, visitors can step back in time with the sights and sounds of 17th century as Beaufort comes alive with more than 100 pirate and militia reenactors as they overrun the town. Enjoy historical demonstrations such as sword fighting, cannon firing, a black powder weapons display, a mock trial and hanging and more.
CARTERET COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE REVERSE DRAWING TICKETS ON SALE NOW The event is Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. This is the chamber's sole fundraiser of the year and only 325 tickets are sold. Tickets are $100 a piece and cover two people for the event. There will be a buffet dinner, open bar, entertainment, music, silent auction and the chance to win up to $10,000 at the end of the evening. “Saddle Up: A Night at the Rodeo” will be this year's theme. There will be a costume contest, but if you do not want to dress up, you can also come as you are in beach-casual clothing. Ticket sales are available online at nccoastchamber.com, by calling the chamber at 252-726-6350 or by visiting in person at 801 Arendell St., Suite 1, in Morehead City, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have questions or would like to donate to the silent auction, contact Anna Smith at anna@nccoastchamber.com.
CAPE CARTERET COMMUNITY MARKET 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6. The market will have artisan and craft vendors, along with a food truck. The market is located in the Cape Carteret Police Department parking lot on Highway 24. Call 252-393-8483 if you would like to participate as a vendor. You can also email Ashleigh Huffman at ahuffman@capecarteret.org or Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org for information.
THE MOREHEAD CITY CURB MARKET is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be special events during select market days. The market is at 1213 Evans St., Morehead City. For more information, call Angela Davis at 252-503-5802.
WRITING VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to help with the work being done at the Jack Goodwin Research Library at the History Museum of Carteret County. Those who have a love of history and writing can stop by the museum at 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, for more information.
TRENT RIVER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB OPEN GAMES 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Former, current and new players are encouraged to attend. The club will provide refreshments. The game fee is $5 per player. For more information, contact Mitchell Riley at 252-515-6044 or email decosouth@yahoo.com.
GOLD STAR FAMILIES WANTED Maria Myers, a Gold Star Mother, is hoping to have a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument erected in the county. She is looking for Gold Star families who would be interested in the monument. For more information, contact Ms. Myers at 252-342-3728 or visit www.facebook.com/ccgsf or www.ccgsf.org.
HOPE MISSION THRIFT STORE 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store has two locations at 1502 and 1504 Bridges St. For pick up of large furniture items, please call 252-240-2359.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Carteret County Aging Services, located at the Senior Center, 3820 Galantis Drive in Morehead, is looking for a few volunteers who would be able to deliver a noon meal one day a week (weekday) to a homebound senior in the area. They have need for someone to regularly deliver a route once a week and for substitutes when regular volunteers aren’t able to deliver. Deliveries take about one to one and a halfhours. Contact Diana or Mary K at 252-247-2626 for more information.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR C.O.A.C.H. HOPE, a local nonprofit organization that continues to strive and expand its programs and services to youth within the community. For more information and a list of additional opportunities and an application, visit www.coach-hope.org or email a letter of interest to coachhope@yahoo.com. Those interested can also call or text “volunteer” to 252-732-4522.
CARTERET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY HEADQUARTERS is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The headquarters is at 5370-K Highway 70 in the Brandywine Crossing, Morehead City. For more information, call 252-648-8164.
COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT FOR FOSTER AND ADOPTIVE PARENTS To learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent, call the County Department of Social Services at 252-728-3181, ext. 6176.
FRIDAY NIGHT DANCES for adults over 50 are 7:30-11 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The cost is $5 a person. For more information, call 252-247-2626.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHIRE OF CATHANAR 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org.
Local heritage
JR. RANGER DAY 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Sign your kids up to work with a park ranger and earn their Jr. ranger patch. This event is for children ages 6-12 who must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, call the park office in advance to register. For more information, call 252-726-3775.
EVENING GUN 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Meet in the fort to watch a 19th century cannon be loaded and fired in the military tradition of the “Evening Gun.” The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon will provide the cannon crew. For more information, call 252-726-3775.
INTRODUCTION TO WOODEN BOATBUILDING 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 24-25 at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort. Students explore the art of boatbuilding in this two-day, hands-on course, beginning with lofting and moving on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the back bone of small boats. They also learn planking methods, both carvel and lapstrake, and use of appropriate fasteners. After two days, students will have the knowledge, skill and confidence to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own. The minimum age is 16 years old. The fee is $135 or $121.50 for Friend of the Museum members. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call 252-504-7758 or visit thewatercraftcenter.com. Other dates are Sept. 14-15, Oct. 12-13 and Nov. 16-17.
BEHIND THE SCENES: SHARK SNACK 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get an overhead view of the Living Shipwreck and watch aquarium aquarists feed the sharks. This program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM AT A GLANCE noon-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. The program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $12. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM CLOSE ENCOUNTERS 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit labs and holding areas, help with food preparation and feed the animals in this thorough behind-the-scenes tour. Tour includes a look at fresh water habitats, as well as saltwater habitats and a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. This program is for ages 8 and up, and costs $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
FIRST THURSDAYS 10:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Newport Historical Museum. Event will feature stories and oral history from Newport residents.
Education
BEEKEEPERS SHORT COURSE 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. This is a beginner’s course for those interested in beekeeping. Eric Talley will instruct the class. The fee is $65 and includes the first year’s membership to the Crystal Coast Beekeepers Association and N.C. State Beekeepers Association. The price also includes the book, First Lessons in Beekeeping, and a thumb drive for the class outline. There are 50 seats available for the class. Contact Marie Kight for preregistration at 252-504-8305 or mkight@ec.rr.com.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CONVERSATION GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carteret Literacy Council, 4907 Bridges St. Ext., Suite D-F in Morehead City. Practice your English, increase your life skills and learn about American culture. For more information, email carteretliteracy@carteretliteracy.org.
RESTORE BODY AND MIND: FOUR-WEEK WELLNESS SERIES noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Carteret Community College. This series is $45 and will guide students through easy step-by-step ways to heal their body and transform your life. This series is a great self-care resource for cancer prevention/recovery, care givers and human service professionals. The cost includes a health workbook, recipes and a local health resource list. Instructor Jade Morton is a certified holistic health educator. More information can be found at YogaWellnessNC.com. Preregistration is required by calling 252-646-3923.
THE TWO BOATS SCHOOL 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. This class will be for all ages and will cover advanced navigational skills, using math. To register, call Capt. Nick Webster at 970-946-3858.
GED CLASSES 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at The Bridge Downeast, 1344 Island Road, Harkers Island. Call Susan at 252-504-2581 to register or for more information.
SECU CRYSTAL COAST HOSPICE HOUSE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS There are several capacities a volunteer can choose to serve. Direct care is an area of companionship for the patient and their family. There is also a need for volunteers to do filing, answering phones and putting together admission packets. If you are interested in sharing your time and compassion call Sharon Baugus, Volunteer Coordinator, at 252-514-8902 or email her at sbaugus2@3hc.org for an application. The Crystal Coast Hospice House is at 100 Big Rock Weigh in Newport.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR US COAST GUARD AUXILIARY FLOTILLA 20-02. To learn what capacities need to be filled and become a uniformed volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary member in Flotilla 20-02 in Morehead City, call 252-903-8963.
USCG ABOUT BOATING SAFELY CLASS is for all ages and required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, at Coastal Carolina Community College or U.S. Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle. This one-day, eight-hour class helps boaters stay safe and legal and feel more comfortable on the water. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
BOATING SKILLS AND SEAMANSHIP Mondays and Thursdays, two hours a session, for six weeks. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
Fitness
GENTLE DE-STRESS YOGA SERIES 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Carteret Community College. Late registration is through Tuesday, Aug. 6. This six-week class is $40.55 and designed to gently improve flexibility and allow healing as it relieves stress and reduces pain. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
GENTLE RESTORE YOGA SERIES 12:10 to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Carteret Community College. Late registration is through Tuesday, Aug. 6. This six-week series is $40.55 and is designed to safely improve flexibility, alignment, build strength and restore body/mind. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed, and chair modifications are available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
SUMMER BEACH RUN SERIES Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Tuesday, Aug 20. Join in the fun with a run on the sand. This series offers 1 mile, 5K or 10K. It is fun for the entire family and no running experience is needed. All ages and skill levels are welcome. The series takes place on the beach at the Atlantic Beach Circle near the bath house. Registration and check in is from 5:15-6:15 p.m. All races start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Individual races are $7 per person or $50 for the series and include a 2019 T-shirt. Save time and preregister online. The race dates are On Aug. 20, the 1M and 5K will take place only, followed by award ceremony. For more details and to register and pay online, visit ccpr.recdesk.com.
GENTLE BACK HEALTH YOGA 12:10-1 p.m. Thursdays at Carteret Community College. Late registration is through Thursday, Aug. 8. This six-week series is $40.55 and is designed to safely improve flexibility, bone density, build strength, reduce pain and allow body/mind healing. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed, and chair modifications are available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
YO HO HO AND A BOTTLE O’ RUN 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in downtown Beaufort. This event is a part of the Beaufort Pirate Invasion. For more information, call 252-241-9049 or visit run signup.com/Race/NC/Beaufort/YoHoHo5K.
FORE PAWS GOLF TOURNAMENT 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Beaufort Club in Beaufort. Proceeds benefit Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue Inc. The $75 golf registration fee includes golf, cart, “sWAG bag,” prizes and a buffet meal following the tournament. Captains Choice Format – check-in and registration begin at noon. Contests include closest to pin and line and longest drive for men/women. Registration forms are available at Beaufort Pet Provisions, the Golf Farm in Newport or online at austinvetoutreach.com/events/. For more information, call 252-732-5936.
CRYSTAL COAST GIRLS YOUTH VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION The Crystal Coast Girls Youth Volleyball Association is sponsored by Carteret County Parks and Recreation, Morehead City Parks and Recreation and Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation for the following age divisions: girls 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The player's age is determined as of Aug. 1. Registration will begin Thursday, Aug. 1 and end Friday, Aug. 30. There are several locations to register. In Broad Creek, Newport, Beaufort or Down East area, contact Carteret County Parks and Recreation by calling 252-808-3301. Contact AnMarie Ivester at AnMarie.Ivester@carteretcountync.gov. In the Morehead City area, contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation by calling 252-726-5083, Jerry Riggs at ext.4 4 or Jerry.Riggs@moreheadcitync.org, or Kirk Peterson at ext. 3 or kirk.peterson@moreheadcitync.org. In western Carteret County, Emerald Isle and Swansboro area, contact Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation by calling 252-354-6350 or Whitney Smith at wsmith@emeraldisle-nc.org. The registration fee is $35 and includes team shirt.
EASTERN NC JUNIOR GOLF LEAGUE The Junior Golf League is aimed to provide quality education, skill development and great fun at age appropriate competition for boys and girls ages 10-18. The player’s age on June 1 determines which age group they will compete in for the year. The cost is $60, which covers all green fees for practice and matches, plus a team golf shirt. The practice schedule will be announced. Registration forms are available at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., or online at moreheadcitync.org. Submit by mail (check payable to MCPRD): MCPRD, 706 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
BALLROOM AND SHAG CLASSES Fridays at Carolina Strut in Morehead City. These are six-week sessions. The ballroom and shag classes are $60 per person. For more information, call Joy Williams at 919-920-3658.
ADULT DANCE HIP HOP CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class will be a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
BOYS HIP HOP CLASS 4:45-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
ADULT DANCE FITNESS CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class will be a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. Please contact the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
BEGINNER TAOIST TAI CHI CLASSES noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. No need to preregister. For more information, visit taoisttaichi.org, email moreheadcity.nc@taoisttaichi.org or call 252-314-4110.
RECREATIONAL CORNHOLE 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. To play, you must have an annual pass or a daily pass, which is $5. Call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083, ext. 2, for more details.
TOTAL BODY WORKOUT 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The cost is $6 per class.
TAOIST TAI CHI noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St. No need to preregister. More information can be found at taoist.org, by emailing moreheadcity.nc@taoist.org or calling Terri Thomas at 252-314-4110.
BEGINNER TAI CHI CLASSES noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at the Morehead City Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. There is no need to preregister. For more information, visit at taoist.org, email moreheadcity.nc@taoist.org or call 252- 314-4110.
BARRE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The program costs $20 for four classes (one class per week). If you don’t wish to sign up for the program, you can pay a $10 daily drop-in fee. Registration is available online at http://moreheadcitync.org/home-parks-recreation/. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
COMMUNITY YOGA 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The fee is $5 per class. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
BEGINNING TAI CHI noon Wednesdays and Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City.
YOGA AND STRETCHING FOR BEGINNERS 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Bridge Downeast 1344 Island Road, Harkers Island. This class is through Carteret Community College. This course will guide the student through therapeutic style yoga stretches, deep breathing and relaxation techniques. Class can safely improve flexibility, strength, balance and reduce pain. Appropriate for all adults. No prior yoga experience needed. Course Fee: $30 and students must bring their own mat. There will be eight sessions in the class. For more information, contact Susan at 252-504-2581. Registration can be made through the college website, www.carteret.edu.
ADULT HIP HOP CLASSES 6:45-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St. in Morehead City. The cost is $10 per lesson. The class will be for adults 18 and older and taught by experienced teacher, Amber Spickett. For more information on this program, call 252-726-5083.
LINE DANCE CLASS 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Beginners and intermediate levels will be offered. The cost is $3 for drop ins – no membership required. For more information, contact Kathy Johnson at 772-538-8892.
TENNIS PROGRAMS FOR ALL AGES Now offering new tennis programs for all ages at Western Park tennis courts at 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. For complete information on classes, times, dates and registration information visit http://ccrp.recdesk.com.
BEGINNER KARATE PROGRAM Join Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts at Western Park Community Center for beginner karate for both children and adults. For more information or to register, call 252-222-0444 or enroll online at CapeCarteretKarate.com.
BARRE FIT 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department in Morehead City. This eight-week course is $40 or $10 per class. Participants need to bring water. A yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of yoga, Pilates and ballet flexibility. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
SILVER SNEAKER MSROM CLASS 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays in at Snap Fitness in Otway, and 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in at Snap Fitness in Newport. The classes are free for gym members and $5 for drop ins or nonmembers. This class is for everyone, and participants do not have to have Silver Sneaker Insurance. For more information, call the Otway gym at 252-838-1196 or the Newport gym at 252-777-4349.
BROGA 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at Uptown Yoga, 4915-I Arendell St. in Morehead City. This new class is designed for men but is open to all. This class is cardio-enhanced yoga. The class is $14 for drop-ins or a five-class pass is $65. For more information, call 252-342-0250 or visit www.uptownyogamhc.com.
CARTERET COUNTY SENIOR CHEERLEADERS are looking to develop a new team. Participants, both men and women, must be at least 50 years old. For more information or to join the team, call Susan Balmat at 252-222-0799.
RETRO YOGA 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St. The cost is $8 per class. The class teaches yoga for different body types using retro yoga movements. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:15-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Uptown Yoga, 4915-I Arendell St. in Morehead City. The class is $14 for drop-ins or $65 for a five-class pass. For more information, call 252-342-0250 or visit www.uptownyogamhc.com.
ADULT TAP DANCE CLASS 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St. The cost is $10 per class. The class is taught by distinguished dancer and choreographer Hazel Collins. For more information, call Ms. Collins at 252-728-5514 or Maureen Kilgallen at 252-222-3088.
LINE DANCING 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
YOGA CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays at Newport Community Building, 270 Howard Blvd., Newport. This class is for adults and costs $5 per class. For more information, contact Christine Smith at 252-622-7473.
CRYSTAL COAST TABLE TENNIS CLUB 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Newport. Players of all ages and skill levels are invited to attend. For more information, contact Bowie Martin at 252-399-1533.
BEACH YOGA IN ATLANTIC BEACH 9-9:50 a.m. Saturdays at New Bern Street public beach access in Atlantic Beach. The class is $10 per person or $7 with military or teacher ID. For more information, like Coastal Yoga with Nadine on Facebook or call 631-255-1010.
Trips and Tours
SOUTH AFRICA ZULULAND AND CAPE WILDLIFE SAFARI Wednesday-Tuesday, Aug. 14-27. The Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort is sponsoring this tour. The tour begins outside Durban along the east coast of the country, where a wide variety of wildlife will be observed at two reserves, Manyoni and Thula Thula Game Reserves. The second leg of the tour takes participants to the Cape, where boat journeys search for great white sharks and southern right whales, and days trips include Table Mountain, national parks, botanical gardens and the Winelands. The fee for the 14-day South Africa – Zululand and Cape Town safari starts at approximately $6,000 and does not include airfare. The tour organizer is Rockjumper Wildlife Tours. For more information, contact JoAnne Powell at joannepowell1208@gmail.com.
NEW ORLEANS TRIP Sunday-Friday, Nov. 17-Nov. 22. This six-day, five-night trip will be a guided tour highlighting history, food, music and more. The $864 deluxe motor coach ticket (double occupancy) covers taxes, meal gratuities, baggage handling and five breakfasts, four days/three nights of hotel accommodations, two special dinners and evening receptions with hot food and spirits at your hotel. Participants can be immersed into antebellum life with a tour of a spectacular old-fashioned Louisiana plantation, a two-hour cruise of the Mississippi River aboard an authentic paddle wheel steamboat and a visit to the French Quarter – the oldest neighborhood in the city. Participants will also be able to make the most of the time they have on their own with a visit to Harrah’s Casino, the Café du Monde for beignets and the jazz of Bourbon Street. This offer is presented by PML Travel and Tours and Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. The opportunity is open to adults over the age of 18, independent of any affiliation with the Leon Mann Center. Travel protection is optional and can be purchased for $92 per person. Travel protection should be purchased at the time of your initial deposit and is nonrefundable. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, Oct. 15. For Information and/or reservations, contact the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center or Cindy Blizzard at 252-247-2626. Space is limited.
BILTMORE ESTATE & ASHEVILLE, N.C. BUS TRIP Monday-Thursday, Nov. 4-7. The price includes three nights lodging, six meals, three breakfasts and three dinners, a guided tour of Asheville, a full day visit to the Biltmore Estate, a guided drive along Blue Ridge Parkway, a visit to the Folk Art Center and a visit to the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center. Travel by air-conditioned coach with reclining seats and an on-board restroom. The bus will depart from the Havelock Senior Center at 8 a.m. and JC Penny parking lot in New Bern at 8:45 a.m. The price is $475 per person four double occupancy; $455 per person for triple occupancy, plus $35 travel confident travelers insurance; and $615 per person for single occupancy, plus $45 for travel confident travelers insurance. The deposit of $75 plus travelers insurance is due by Monday, July 29; the final balance is due Tuesday, Aug. 20. Proceeds will help with an outreach program. For more information, visit travelingwithrosetta.com.
11-DAY HOLY LAND TOUR Feb. 19-Feb. 29, 2020. This tour is hosted by the Rev. Jimmy and Mersa Mercer of Davis Free Will Baptist Church. The cost is $3,698 per person, double occupancy. The price includes air, private motor coach, deluxe hotels, breakfast and dinner daily, tips and taxes. For more information, call 252-503-6127 or email mkmercer@ec.rr.com.
Meetings
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/ ALCOHOLICS, DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City. This group meets every Sunday. For more information, call 252-269-7479.
MS SUPPORT GROUP 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 29 in the Webb Memorial Library’s Sea Room. Take the elevator to get to the second floor. The group meets the last Monday of the month. For more information, call 252-241-4719.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS GUILD 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. The guild’s purpose is to promote the art of quilt making through education and community outreach. Current projects include quilts for the domestic violence center, children’s hospital, veterans and hurricane relief. The guild meets every Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The guild welcomes visitors and people interested in learning about quilting and community projects. For more information, contact Cathy Crandell at 252-222-0246.
ABRAHAM HICKS LAW OF ATTRACTION PRACTICE GROUPS 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Crystal Coast Unity, 117 East Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. All are welcome the final Tuesday of every month. For more information, call 252-646-4543.
LIBRARY KNITTING GROUP 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 in the County Public Library reading room. Advanced knitters and beginners are welcome. Bring your project or let us help you get started. This group meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Maria Apolloni at 919-612-3403.
CARTERET SMART START BOARD OF DIRECTORS 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 in the ABC Conference Room at the County Health Department. For more information, call 252-727-0440.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Sagestone 8101 B Emerald Drive in Emerald Isle. The group meets every Thursday. Call 252-515-0557 with questions.
NEWPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL MEETING 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Newport Baptist Church in the fellowship hall. Registration starts at 5 p.m., and there will be a covered dish meal, speaker and scholarship awards. For more information, call Dianne Johnson at 252-241-1793.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the conference room of the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. Morehead City. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, contact Jim Kraft at 252-726-0289.
SINGLES OUT ’N ABOUT 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Sports Center in Morehead City. This is an adult social group designed for meeting new people, making new friends and sharing new experiences. This is not a matchmaking organization and not affiliated with any religious or political organization. For more information, call 252-349-4639. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month upstairs at the Sports Center.
COASTAL WEAVERS BASKET MAKERS GUILD 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Western Carteret Community Center, Old Highway 58, behind the BB&T on Highway 24 in Cape Carteret. These meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month except for June and July. For more information, please email 2zcreek@gmail.com or just come on down.
MENTAL HEALTH CAREGIVERS AND AGING SUPPORT GROUP 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City. This meeting is held the second Friday of every month. The meeting includes a presentation by an area resource to inform and give caregivers ideas and options. This meeting is usually followed by informal conversation. Caregivers of people with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mental illnesses are welcome to drop in. For more information, contact Mary Kurek at 252-247-2626.
FRIENDS OF THE WEBB LIBRARY 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Webb Memorial Library in Morehead City. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP noon the second Wednesday of the month at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The 2019 meeting dates are Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. For more information, contact Lori Wrenn at 252-808-3152.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF CARTERET 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Life Point Church in Morehead City. This support group helps families heal after child loss. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, find the group on Facebook or email tcfcarteret@yahoo.com.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. This group meets the fourth Saturday of every month. All levels from beginners and beyond are welcome to join the group and experience painting, as well as community outreach projects, camaraderie, informative workshops and more. Learn how to paint on many different surfaces with no drawing required. Bring a bagged lunch. For more information, call Wanda at 910-330-4128 or email wcastillo0974@yahoo.com.
CARTERET COUNTY DEMOCRATIC WOMEN 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Sanitary Restaurant and Fish Market in Morehead City. More information about the speaker and service project will be announced in August. CCDW meets the fourth Tuesday of every month, except July, November and December.
For more information, contact Denise Shelley at 240-285-5321.
CAROLINA MARITIME MODEL SOCIETY MEETING 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the N.C. Maritime Museum auditorium in Beaufort. The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in this craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. All meetings are open to the public. Other dates are Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.
ADDICTION OUTREACH 7 p.m. every other Monday at Refuge Fellowship Church, 109 Marlin Drive, Harkers Island. Pastor Manly Rose will lead this event.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Have you suffered the loss of a child or loved one? Share your loss with others.
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUP noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Everyone is welcome to attend.
TOPS- TAKE POUNDS OFF SENSIBLY 4 p.m. Thursdays at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. Weigh-in is from 4-5 p.m. The meeting is from 5:10-6 p.m. For more information, call Jane at 252-223-3045.
SMART (SELF-MANAGEMENT AND RECOVERY TRAINING) RECOVERY 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Life Point Church in Morehead City. For more information, call Ray Conner at 252-316-2699.
EMERALD ISLE STAMP CLUB meets 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the back of the Emerald Isle Police Department building on Highway 58. Anyone interested in collecting stamps is welcome. The club is celebrating its 25th year. For more information, call George Kuhhorn at 252-354-5127.
FORT MACON SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON meets the third Monday of every month. They offer boating education, social programs and vessel safety checks. For more information, call 252-571-9129 or visit www.fmsps.org.
MOVIN’ ON AMPUTEE SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Hampton Inn and Suites, 225 Old Hammock Road in Swansboro. For more information, call 910-325-0508.
F.I.S.H. GROUP MEETINGS: CHRIST-CENTERED 12 STEP RECOVERY 5-6:30 p.m. Sundays at Cape Carteret Baptist Church and 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays at the Carteret County Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. This event is open to all friends of recovery. for more information, contact Bev Stone at the Peer Recovery Center by calling 252-222-3888.
SINGLES OUT ‘N ABOUT a social group open to single adults. Now in its 14th year, meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month to schedule activities. For time, location and more information, contact Ginger at 252-349-4639.
BEAUFORT GARDEN CLUB 10 a.m. the first Thursday of every month, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. Social starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting.
SOUTHERN BELLES Meets 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. The four-part harmony singing group for women is now accepting new members. For more information, call Mary Helen Casey at 252-354-2925.
COASTAL CAROLINA ‘A’S’ RESTORERS CLUB 6 p.m. second Monday of the month at the Golden Corral on Martin Luther King Blvd. in New Bern. The Model “A” Restores Club, founded in 1952, encourages members to acquire, restore, preserve, exhibit and make use of the Model “A” Ford and to enjoy the fellowship of other Model “A” Ford owners around the world. For more information, call 252-943-4373 or 252-503-3470 or email dltemple@aol.com or scorcher_1212@yahoo.com.
SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS CAMP 1597 meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
FORT MACON CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
N.C. SOCIETY SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, CRYSTAL COAST CHAPTER meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month in the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, Morehead City. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
CARTERET COMMUNITY THEATRE 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at 1311 Arendell St., Morehead City, for volunteers to learn theater needs, including lights, sound, ticket sales and backstage assistance. For information, call 252-247-1501 or visit www.carteretcommunitytheatre.org.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS 7 to 8:15 p.m. Fridays, at Canine Playtime, 228 Chatham St., Newport.
ALCOHOL ANONYMOUS 8 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
AL-ANON 8 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
PROMISE LAND SOCIETY 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month, First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Morehead City.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHRINE OF CATHANAR 1 to 3 p.m. second Saturday of each month at the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. The local branch for Carteret and Craven counties are open to every one of all ages and locations. There is no cost to attend the activity. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org, email shirecathanar@gmail.com, jprice208@gmail.com or monicaamende@gmail.com, or call Thomas De Luna (MKA Jerry Price) at 252-648-0937 or Bridgit Macha Ruadh (MKA Monica Amende) at 216-256-1495.
MOREHEAD CITY LIONS CLUB 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Golden Corral in Morehead City.
BEAUFORT LIONS CLUB meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ribeye’s on Front Street in Beaufort. New members and guests are welcome.
TOASTMASTERS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 a.m. Thursdays in the Bryant Center on the campus of Carteret Community College. Call 252-725-7377 for details.
SEA SCOUTS SHIP 98 LOOKOUT 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the N.C. Maritime Museum Gallant’s Channel annex in Beaufort. The ship is chartered by Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum. For ages 14-20. Call 252-728-2762.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 26 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, Havelock Senior Center, Trader Avenue, Havelock. For more information, contact Ancil Jones at 252-622-5245.
CARTERET NUMISMATIC SOCIETY meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Old Train Depot at 612 Broad St. in Beaufort.
AMERICAN LEGION MOREHEAD CITY POST 46 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the train depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City.
BEAUFORT OLDE TOWNE MONDAY NOON CLUB, Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant, Beaufort.
NEWPORT ROTARY CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Monday, Newport Rotary Building at 145 Howard Blvd.
MOREHEAD CITY NOON ROTARY CLUB noon each Tuesday, Channel Marker, Atlantic Beach.
MOREHEAD CITY LOOKOUT ROTARY CLUB 7 a.m. each Wednesday, Carteret General Hospital cafeteria, Morehead City.
KNIT-WITS 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday, the Webb Library welcomes knitters to bring their projects to receive helpful hints from experienced knitters.
MOREHEAD CITY NAVIGATORS ROTARY CLUB noon, Wednesdays, Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, 400 Bridges St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY EVENING CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY SOUNDVIEW CLUB noon on Thursdays, Golden Corral, Morehead City.
CRYSTAL COAST TEA PARTY PATRIOTS meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Golden Corral in Morehead City and at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Ribeyes Steakhouse in Cape Carteret. For information, visit www.cctpp.com.
THE RETIRED ENLISTED ASSOCIATION Cherry Point No. 92 meets 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Millers Landing at MCAS Cherry Point. Optional breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. Details at 252-223-7037.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE CAR CLUB 7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, Carteret Community College, Bryant Center. Call 252-726-6351.
CAPE LOOKOUT FLYFISHERS 6 p.m. the third Friday of each month from March to November, Cox’s Restaurant, 4109 Arendell St., Morehead City.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP meets at 6 p.m. each Monday, South Banks Community Church, West Ridge Center, Morehead City. For more information, contact Milton Thompson at 252-525-3402.
NARCONON reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get a loved one help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free assessments and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com for details.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Western Park Community Center, Cedar Point. Painters of all levels welcome. The organization holds classes, seminars and is involved in community service projects. Call 252-247-7827 for more information.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS’ GUILD meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month, Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, Atlantic Beach. Members enjoy learning through workshops and programs and are active in community service projects. Visitors are welcome. Call 252-808-4060.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION GROUP 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Coastal Unitarian Church, 1300 Evans St., Morehead City. The group practices silent mindfulness meditation to reduce stress. Free. Call 252-240-2283.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) Newport Chapter 0602 meets Thursdays, Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport. Weigh-in begins 4:30 p.m.; the meeting follows at 5:30 p.m. Call 252-223-3045 for details. Morehead City Chapter 543 meets from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, in the meeting room of First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. Call 252-240-0899 for details.
CARTERET CARE PARTNERS 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Grace Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, and fourth Wednesday of the month at Unitarian Coastal Fellowship, Morehead City. This is a support network for family caregivers of all types, is a safe place to share the joys and struggles of care giving and to network for resources and information. Caregivers are welcome to bring their care recipients. Recipients meet in a separate room with activities geared for them. For more information, contact Sally White at 252-622-1978 or ucfminister@starfishnet.com, or LaVera Parato at 252-422-6139 or areval@juno.com.
BEYOND THIS WEEK
13TH ANNUAL FLOUDER FISHING TOURNAMENT 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation and The Reel Outdoors are sponsoring the 2019 Flounder Fishing tournament to kick off the surf-fishing and beach driving season that starts Sept. 15. Registration is free and The Reel Outdoors will be providing prizes for the top three anglers. Registration is Monday, Aug. 12 through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12. The Reel Outdoors is the official weigh-in station. All flounder must be caught by fishing on foot (surf, pier, inlet or sound) from Fort Macon State Park to Emerald Isle; no boats. See complete rules on the back of the registration form, which will be at The Reel Outdoors or the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center. Registration forms and rules may also be downloaded at emeraldisle-nc.org/eiprd. For more information, contact Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation at 252-354-6350.
BEGINNING RUG HOOKING 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Beaufort Historic Site. Join rug hooking expert Heidi Cawman to learn how to rug hook. The class will take place inside the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center. Materials will cost $25. Seating is limited, so be sure to register. To register or get more information, stop by the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, call 252-728- 5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
CANDIDATE FORUM 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Joslyn Hall on the campus of Carteret Community College. The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of Carteret County will host the candidate forum for candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District. For more information, contact Carol Geer at 252-728-6385 or carolgeer@gmail.com.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE 2-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center, 203 Leisure Lane, Emerald Isle.
WESTERN CARTERET COMMUNITY SOCIAL 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Western Carteret Park Community Center. Various organizations will be present to bring community awareness to their programs. A picnic will be provided. It is sponsored by the Western Carteret Democrats. Allen Thomas, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 3, will be on hand to meet and greet constituents.
NEWPORT COMMUNITY FESTIVAL AND 5K RUN Saturday, Sept. 7. The run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the festival begins at 10 a.m. The festival features a live band, face painting, Touch a Truck, live performances, bounce houses, a food truck rodeo and more. For more information, call 252-223-4749 or visit townofnewport.com.
HAM LUNCH Friday, Sept. 20 at the Newport Historical Museum. Tickets for the ham lunch (take-out only) are $7 and may be purchased in advance at the museum. For more information, call Dianne Johnson at 252-241-1793.
NC SEAFOOD FESTIVAL Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6 on the Morehead City waterfront. The festival offers free local and regional entertainment, an 8K road race, sailing events, surf and pier fishing contests, the Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday, SasSea’s Island Playground for children, a free Southern Outer Banks Boat Show, vendors, fireworks, amusement rides and seafood. For more information, call 252-726-6273.
CORE SOUND WATERFOWL WEEKEND Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8 at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum on Harkers Island. This celebration boosts local waterfowl art, music, seafood, museum exhibits and more. It also includes educational displays, competitions, arts and crafts, community boatbuilding and a fellowship service Sunday morning. For more information, call 252-728-1500 or visit coresound.com.
CORE SOUND DECOY FESTIVAL Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at Harkers Island Elementary School. The festival has many attractions, including antique decoy exhibits, retriever demonstrations, competitions like duck calling, loon calling, head whittling and a live and silent auction. There’s food offered by Harkers Island Elementary School staff and volunteers and plenty of shopping opportunities from the vendors who flock to the festival each year. For more information, visit decoyguild.com.
CRYSTAL COAST CHRISTMAS FLOTILLA 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla features boats, yachts, oars, kayaks and commercial vessels decorated for the season. The decorated boats can be seen at 5:30 p.m. on the Morehead City waterfront and at 6:15 p.m. on the Beaufort waterfront. There is an entry fee to participate in the flotilla. For more information, call 252-728-7317 or visit ncmaritimemuseums.com.
NEWPORT HERITAGE DINNER Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, call Dianne Johnson at 252-241-1793.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.