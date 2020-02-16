To have an event added, email information to megan.soult@thenewstimes.com.
Kids and Family
KIDS’ NIGHT OUT 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at The Bridge Downeast Ramsey Center on Harkers Island. The event is for ages 5-12, and there will be dinner, a movie, games and fun. The cost is $10 per child. Register online at ccpr.recdesk.com. For more information, call Derrick Fundereburk at 252-808-3301.
SEA SCOUT SHIP 1810 SSS SEA WOLF CMAST now has its very own Sea Scout ship for students ages 13-18 interested in boating and all things maritime. Sea Scouts are a division of Boy Scouts. Sea Scouts is for young men and women ages 14-20. Sea Scouts will learn boating skills, water safety, maritime heritage and citizenship through limitless opportunities and exciting challenges. For more information, visit sciencehouse.ncsu.edu, cmast.ncsu.edu or facebook.com/CMASTYouth.
STORY TIME AND PRE-K PLAY 9-10 a.m. Mondays for children from birth to 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Bring any supplies needed, such as diapers, wipes, bottles and more. For more information, call 252-354-6350.
Art
OPEN WEAVE BASKET WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Thursdays at the Havelock Senior Center. Bring your basket weaving tools and reed to weave with other local basket makers. No membership is required. For more information, contact 2zcreek@gmail.com.
ADULT OIL & ACRYLIC CLASSES 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Linda Werthein’s studio/residence in Beaufort. The six-week session costs $125. Participants must bring materials. For more information, call 252-838-1238.
WEEKLY ART CLASSES 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays. Arts & Things offers classes in drawing and watercolor, oil, pastel and acrylic painting on the Morehead City waterfront. For more information, call Arts & Things at 252-240-1979.
WEEKLY ART CLASSES Mondays and Tuesdays at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The classes include oil painting, portrait painting, figure painting, pastels and basic drawing. The classes are for all levels. For more information, call 252-723-3258.
PASTEL DRAWING CLASS 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Bailey Studio Art School. Deb Covington will teach the classes. For more information, call 252-723-3258.
Music and Theater
MISSOULA CHILDREN’S THEATRE PRODUCTION OF ‘THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES’ Monday-Saturday, Feb. 22. Carteret Community Theatre will present this production, and auditions are from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at West Carteret High School. Children from kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to audition. Rehearsals will be each afternoon during the week with the show’s performance Saturday, Feb. 22. For more information, visit carteretcommunitytheatre.com, Facebook/carteretcommunitytheatre or call 252-726-1501.
‘WALK-IN BATHTUB IMPROV’ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in Joslyn Hall on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. Walk-in Bathtub Improv in New Bern’s improv comedy troupe. During the show there will be improv games and scenes created by using audience suggestions, similar to performers on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Tickets are $10 and are available at carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 252-726-1501. This is a fundraiser to benefit rebuilding the theater.
CARTERET COMMUNITY SUNSHINE BAND REHEARSALS 7 p.m. Mondays in the Croatan High School band room. Rehearsals for the spring season are held every Monday. New members are welcome.
CRAVEN COMMUNITY CHORUS SPRING CONCERT REHEARSALS 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays in Orringer Hall on the campus of Craven Community College in New Bern. The registration fee is $30. Rehearsals will be held Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dates for the concerts will be Thursday, April 30, Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3. The chorus major piece will be “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest. All voices are welcome. For more information, contact Marilyn Davis at 252-670-0230 or visit facebook.com/cravencommunitychorus.
CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSALS 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Swansboro United Methodist Church in Swansboro. The chorus is seeking new members to participate in the spring 2020 concert, a special performance of the entire Handel’s Messiah, to be held Sunday, April 26 at White Oak High School in Jacksonville. There will also be several Saturday rehearsals for those who cannot attend the weekly Tuesday rehearsals. If interested, contact Finley Woolston at 910-358-2997 or finley@ec.rr.com. More information on CCCS can be found at crystalcoastchoralsociety.org or on Facebook.
Food and Drink
MICROGREENS AND CULINARY USE 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 in the demonstration kitchen at the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 303 College Circle in Morehead City. Microgreens have become a buzzword in the horticulture and culinary worlds. Come learn how to grow them and use them in food. Participants will taste several foods containing microgreens and take some microgreens to grow at home. This event is $15. For more information, contact the cooperative extension at 252-222-6352.
BARBECUE CHICKEN FUNDRAISER 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at North River United Methodist Church in Beaufort. Plates are $8 and will include barbecue chicken, corn, green beans with potatoes and onions, a roll and pound cake. Eat in or take out.
Events
COASTAL CAROLINA RIVERWATCH’S ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP OPEN HOUSE 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the Morehead City train depot. This is an opportunity to learn more about the organization, issues the group focuses on, and how you can get involved in protecting clean water. RSVP is appreciated, but not required. To RSVP, contact Rebecca at rebeccad@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org. Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is the parent organization to Crystal Coast Waterkeeper and White Oak-New Riverkeeper Alliance that works to protect and enhance our local waterways.
EASTERN CAROLINA AVIATION HERITAGE FOUNDATION ANNUAL GALA 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Drive. The featured speaker, award-winning aerobatic pilot Hubie Tolson, will share his death-defying experiences. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Proceeds from the event benefit the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation in the group’s efforts to inspire young learners to pursue career pathways through science, technology, engineering and math education.
DELTA KAPPA GAMMA MEETING noon Saturday, Feb. 22 at Moonrakers in Beaufort. The topic of the event is “Legends of Our Schools and Teachers.” All are invited to attend this event with Rodney Kemp and hear the tales of teachers in North Carolina and of schools and students who make history unique. This is a fundraiser for the work of Delta Kappa Gamma in Carteret County. the cost is $25.75 for meal of your choice, including tax, tip and beverage. Donations for DKG will be collected. RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 30 by contacting Becky Lail at 252-269-0404 or email becky_bbpl@yahoo.com.
‘HIDDEN FIGURES’ 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 22 at Mill Space, 1354 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. In the first of three films meant to honor women of color, the Beaufort Picture Show presents the story of a team of female African American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Tickets are $10 for regular admission, $9 for seniors, military and students and $7 for BPS members. For more information, visit beaufortpictureshow.org or email info@beaufortpictureshow.com.
REBECCA JONES BOOK SINGING 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Crystal Coast Country Club. Ms. Jones will discuss her book Love Brings You Home. During the event, there will be cocktails at 5 p.m. and a dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation and dessert. The cost for dinner is $19.95. Advanced registrations are required by Sunday, Feb. 23. For more information or reservations, call 252-726-1034, ext. 2.
BUNCO TOURNAMENT 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge, 400 Miller Farm Road, Morehead City. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with games beginning at 6:15 p.m. Beginners are welcome. The cost is $20 at the door the day of the event or $15 in advance. Proceeds go to support Elks’ projects. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the lodge at 252-726-4472.
NO CHILD WET BEHIND DIAPER AND WIPE DRIVE The Cape Lookout Civilian Club will host this diaper and wipe drive to benefit Martha’s Mission Cupboard, the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program and Family Promise of Carteret County. The organization is collecting disposable diapers for infants, toddlers and adults. The drive will last through March. Diapers can be dropped off at First Bank in Morehead City and the daycare building at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. For more information, contact Nora Gentry, club president and project chairperson, at 252-622-7100.
SBSA BINGO 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 400 Hubert Blvd. in Hubert. The games start at 7 p.m. There is a $2,500 total payout. This is for those over the age of 18. Prices start at $29 per person. For more information, call 910-353-2131.
WRITING VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to help with the work being done at the Jack Goodwin Research Library at the History Museum of Carteret County. Those who have a love of history and writing can stop by the museum at 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, for more information.
TRENT RIVER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB OPEN GAMES 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Former, current and new players are encouraged to attend. The club will provide refreshments. The game fee is $5 per player. For more information, contact Mitchell Riley at 252-515-6044 or email decosouth@yahoo.com.
GOLD STAR FAMILIES WANTED Maria Myers, a Gold Star Mother, is hoping to have a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument erected in the county. She is looking for Gold Star families who would be interested in the monument. For more information, contact Ms. Myers at 252-342-3728 or visit www.facebook.com/ccgsf or www.ccgsf.org.
HOPE MISSION THRIFT STORE 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store has two locations at 1502 and 1504 Bridges St. For pick up of large furniture items, please call 252-240-2359.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Carteret County Aging Services, located at the Senior Center, 3820 Galantis Drive in Morehead, is looking for a few volunteers who would be able to deliver a noon meal one day a week (weekday) to a homebound senior in the area. They have need for someone to regularly deliver a route once a week and for substitutes when regular volunteers aren’t able to deliver. Deliveries take about one to one and a halfhours. Contact Diana or Mary K at 252-247-2626 for more information.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR C.O.A.C.H. HOPE, a local nonprofit organization that continues to strive and expand its programs and services to youth within the community. For more information and a list of additional opportunities and an application, visit www.coach-hope.org or email a letter of interest to coachhope@yahoo.com. Those interested can also call or text “volunteer” to 252-732-4522.
CARTERET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY HEADQUARTERS is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The headquarters is at 5370-K Highway 70 in the Brandywine Crossing, Morehead City. For more information, call 252-648-8164.
CARTERET COUNTY DEMOCRATIC HEADQUARTERS 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 700 Arendell St., Morehead City. Drop-ins are welcome, and many volunteer opportunities are available as well. For more information, call 252-654-2792.
COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT FOR FOSTER AND ADOPTIVE PARENTS To learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent, call the County Department of Social Services at 252-728-3181, ext. 6176.
FRIDAY NIGHT DANCES for adults over 50 are 7:30-11 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The cost is $5 a person. For more information, call 252-247-2626.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHIRE OF CATHANAR 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org.
Local heritage
BEAR ISLAND ECO-HIKE 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro. Enjoy a ranger-guided boat ride to Bear Island and learn about one of North Carolina’s hidden treasures. You will be able to explore and discover about some of nature’s wonders in the winter and collect beach souvenirs. Dress for the weather. The event is subject to cancelation due to the weather. Seating is limited, and registration is required by contacting the park office at 910-326-4881.
MUSKET FIRING DEMONSTRATION 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Learn about a Civil War-era musket’s history, loading procedures and firing. Meet in the fort.
NATURAL SIDE OF FORT MACON 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Meet in the Visitor Center lobby for a leisurely hike exploring the natural side of Fort Macon. The hike will cover trail and beach.
BROWN BAG GAM: THE HISTORIC WHALE FISHERY OF NORTH CAROLINA noon Thursday, Feb. 20 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Join the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort for the free Brown Bag Gam series, informal lectures offered over the lunch hour. Registration is not required. Bring your lunch and stop in for the program. For information, visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com or call 252-504-7740.
ASTRONOMY 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Meet at the bathhouse to view space through a telescope and learn more about the universe.
MUSKET FIRING DEMONSTRATION 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Learn about a Civil War-era musket’s history, loading procedures and firing. Meet in the fort.
HISTORIC SITE TOURS 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday in February. Tour the Beaufort Historic Site and the buildings that call it home. The historic buildings include the Josiah Bell House, c. 1825; John C. Manson House, c. 1825; Carteret County Jail, c. 1829; Apothecary Shop, c. 1857; and the Carteret County Courthouse, c. 1796. Each building depicts a different period or aspect of life in historic Beaufort. The tour will include a choice of three buildings given by a docent in period dress. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 1-5. Tax included in price. Tours also available upon request with one hour’s notice.
BEHIND THE SCENES: SHARK SNACK 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get an overhead view of the Living Shipwreck and watch aquarium aquarists feed the sharks. This program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM AT A GLANCE noon-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. The program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $12. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM CLOSE ENCOUNTERS 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit labs and holding areas, help with food preparation and feed the animals in this thorough behind-the-scenes tour. Tour includes a look at freshwater habitats, as well as saltwater habitats and a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. This program is for ages 8 and up, and costs $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
FIRST THURSDAYS 10:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Newport Historical Museum. Event will feature stories and oral history from Newport residents.
Education
PESTICIDE APPLICATOR SAFETY TRAINING 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 17 and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology building, 303 College Circle, Morehead City. The N.C. Cooperative Extension will provide an opportunity for anyone with a private pesticide applicator license to receive the required safety training. Immediately following the Feb. 18 meeting, a class, “Safe Use of Pesticides,” will follow. Register by calling the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Craven Center at 252-633-1477.
TRAIL GUIDE CLASSES 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 and 25, at Fort Macon State Park barracks, located across from the Coast Guard Station entrance in Atlantic Beach. Fort tour guides, volunteers for the Visitor Center and park nature guides are needed. Training consists of three half-day sessions. Current volunteers and guides are encouraged to attend. Guides give informational tours of the fort, while work in the Visitors Center consists of manning the information desk, roaming the exhibits and aiding visitors. Nature guides will work around the park’s environment and train with the park rangers. All work is scheduled to meet your availability. For more information, call John Rhodes at 252-393-7313 or email croatan2@aol.com with the subject: “Guides (or Volunteer).”
You can also contact the park office at 252-726-3775.
INTRODUCTION TO WOODEN BOATBUILDING CLASS 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23 at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort. Begin with the design and lofting of boats and move on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. In addition, learn how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. The course fee is $135 or $121.50 for Friends of the Museum. The minimum age is 16. The course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to sign up, call 252-504-7758.
BOATING SAFETY PROGRAM: AIS FOR RECREATIONAL BOATERS 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Americas Boating Club - Crystal Coast/Fort Macon Sail & Power Squadron and the North Carolina Maritime Museum have teamed up to offer a series of boating safety programs at the museum. Join them to learn about AIS for Recreational Boaters. For information or reservations, e-mail searenity38@gmail.com or call 252-659-2742.
SPRING CLEAN YOUR BODY FOR HEALTH 12:10-1:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Carteret Community College. For more information, contact Jade Morton, certified holistic health educator, at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com. The workshop fee is $10.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CONVERSATION GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carteret Literacy Council, 4907 Bridges St. Ext., Suite D-F in Morehead City. Practice your English, increase your life skills and learn about American culture. For more information, email carteretliteracy@carteretliteracy.org.
RESTORE BODY AND MIND: FOUR-WEEK WELLNESS SERIES noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Carteret Community College. This series is $45 and will guide students through easy step-by-step ways to heal their body and transform your life. This series is a great self-care resource for cancer prevention/recovery, care givers and human service professionals. The cost includes a health workbook, recipes and a local health resource list. Instructor Jade Morton is a certified holistic health educator. More information can be found at YogaWellnessNC.com. Preregistration is required by calling 252-646-3923.
THE TWO BOATS SCHOOL 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. This class will be for all ages and will cover advanced navigational skills, using math. To register, call Capt. Nick Webster at 970-946-3858.
HIGH SCHOOL EQUIVALENCY CLASSES, FORMERLY KNOWN AS GED 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at East Carteret High School. For more information, contact the Basic Skills Office at 252-222-6195.
SECU CRYSTAL COAST HOSPICE HOUSE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS There are several capacities a volunteer can choose to serve. Direct care is an area of companionship for the patient and their family. There is also a need for volunteers to do filing, answering phones and putting together admission packets. If you are interested in sharing your time and compassion call Sharon Baugus, Volunteer Coordinator, at 252-514-8902 or email her at sbaugus2@3hc.org for an application. The Crystal Coast Hospice House is at 100 Big Rock Weigh in Newport.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR US COAST GUARD AUXILIARY FLOTILLA 20-02. To learn what capacities need to be filled and become a uniformed volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary member in Flotilla 20-02 in Morehead City, call 252-903-8963.
USCG ABOUT BOATING SAFELY CLASS is for all ages and required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, at Coastal Carolina Community College or U.S. Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle. This one-day, eight-hour class helps boaters stay safe and legal and feel more comfortable on the water. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
BOATING SKILLS AND SEAMANSHIP Mondays and Thursdays, two hours a session, for six weeks. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
Fitness
FLEXIBILITY MOBILITY FLOW 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in Classroom 2 at the Morehead City Recreation Center. Flexibility Mobility Flow is a class to help stretch your body and improve flexibility and stretch quality. This class is taught by Sarah Chewning. Consult with your physician before enrolling and participating in Flexibility Mobility Flow. The class fee is $10 per class. For additional information, call 252-726-5083, ext. 6.
KIDS DANCE/HIP HOP 4:45-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Recreation Center exercise classroom. Children ages 6 and older are welcome to join in moving and grooving to the beat. There is a fee of $30 per month. For more information, contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
GENTLE DE-STRESS YOGA SERIES 5:30-6:20 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 25 at Carteret Community College. This six-week series is $45 and is designed to gently improve flexibility and allow healing, as it relieves stress and reduces pain. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed, and late registration is available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
KIDS DANCE/WIGGLES 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 25 through March 31 in Classroom 2 at the Morehead City Recreation Center. This is a high-energy class aimed to help little ones get their wiggles out. Children will learn the basics of rhythm and dance while having fun and being creative. The class is geared toward children ages 2-4 years old. The six-week class registration costs $40. Register by Saturday, Feb. 15. For more information, contact Bowe Painter at 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
KIDS DANCE/BALLET 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 25 through March 31 in classroom 2 at Morehead City Recreation Center. This class serves as an introduction to ballet. Your child will dance and have fun with an emphasis on the foundations of ballet and body control. This class is for children ages 3-5 years old. The six-week class registration costs $40. Register by Saturday, Feb. 15. For more information, contact Bowe Painter at 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
KIDS DANCE/COMBO CLASS 4-4:45 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 27 through April 2 in Classroom 2 at the Morehead City Recreation Center. This class will be a combination of ballet and jazz. Children will continue to work on their ballet skills while exploring the creativity and style of jazz dance. This class is for children ages 5-7 years old. The six-week class registration costs $40. Register by Saturday, Feb. 15. For more information, contact Bowe Painter at 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
GENTLE RESTORE YOGA SERIES 12:10-1 P.M. Tuesdays, starting March 10 at Carteret Community College. This six-week series is $45 and is designed to safely improve flexibility, alignment, build strength and restore body/mind. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed, and late registration is available. Chair modifications are also available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
GENTLE BACK HEALTH YOGA 12:10-1 p.m. Thursdays beginning March 12 at Carteret Community College. This six-week series is $45 and is designed to safely improve flexibility, bone density, build strength, reduce pain and allow body/mind healing. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed, and late registration is available. Chair modifications are also available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
KIDS YOGA 5-5:45 p.m. Thursdays in Classroom 2 at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The cost is a $5 drop-in. It will be taught by Ashley Dickson. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at 252-726-5083, ext. 6.
ADULT DANCE FITNESS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the exercise classroom at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The class is a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. Please contact the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
ANNUAL FITNESS PASS Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has begun accepting registration for 2020 annual fitness passes. These facility usage fees are approved by the Morehead City Town Council and are valid for a calendar year. A valid ID must be presented during the facility pass purchase. For rates and more information, call the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083.
RETRO YOGA 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesdays in Classroom 2 at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per class. This is yoga for all ages and bodies. Focus on learning how your body works for you as you experience the benefits of yoga. The class is taught by Jean Sarnacki. For more information, contact the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083.
BARRE FITNESS 7:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The program costs $20 for four classes a month or one class per week. If you don’t wish to sign up for the program, you can pay a $10 daily drop-in fee. Classgoers need to bring water, and yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of yoga, pilates and ballet flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk and strengthening abdominal and back muscles, improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
COMMUNITY YOGA 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per class. The class teaches different forms of yoga meant for all fitness levels. The class is taught by Jenn Melton. For more information, contact the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083.
SENIOR TAP DANCE CLASS 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The cost is $10 per class. The class is taught by distinguished dancer/choreographer Hazel Collins. For more info on this program, contact Ms. Collins at 252-728-5514 or Maureen Kilgallen at 222-3088.
RESTORATIVE YOGA 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays in Classroom 2 at the Morehead City Recreation Center. There is no fee, only a donation will be accepted. The class is taught by Jake Lilly. For more info on this program, call 252-726-5083.
SHiNE 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays in January at the Morehead City Recreation Center. A typical SHiNE class is approximately 55 minutes long and incorporates 16 routines to today’s pop music and aerobic interval training. It is mostly low/mod impact with some high impact that can be modified. The SHiNE dance floor is open to every body, with no dance experience necessary. For more information, contact Kathy Johnson at 772-538-8892 or visit facebook.com/SHiNEDANCEFITNESSWITHKATHY.
LINE DANCING 5-6 p.m. Mondays for true beginners learning basic steps and 7 p.m. for improver/intermediate. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center. There is a cost of $5 per class. Line dance lessons are choreographed dance to all types of music. The class is taught by Kathy Johnson, who can be reached at 772-538-8892. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
TOTAL BODY WORKOUT 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morehead City Recreation Center. There is a cost of $6 per class. The class is taught by Alexandra Cole in the exercise classroom. For more information on the program, call 252-726-5083.
ZUMBA 6-7 p.m. Fridays in Classroom 9 at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per class. For more information on the program, call 252-726-5083.
Trips and Tours
KINGS DOMINION TRIP Monday-Wednesday, July 6-8. Purvis Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will be going to Kings Dominion in Virginia. The cost of the trip is $200 per person, which includes two-day theme park tickets, transportation and hotel accommodation with four people to a room. For more information, call Laveria Pritchett Murrell at 252-222-6160 or email lpritchett208@yahoo.com. A $50 nonrefundable deposit is due Friday, March 20, and the final payment is due Friday, June 26.
A TASTE OF FRANCE Oct. 18-25. Live, eat and drink like a Parisian on this seven-day tour through France. Enjoy strolls through the Louvre, Le Jardin Des Tuileries, L’Orangie, the Palais Royal and more. Dine at world-renowned restaurants, bistros and cafes. Then explore and toast in the Champagne region. The tour is accompanied by Carteret Community College’s Culinary Program Chairman Chef Charles Park. Classes will be held at the college to enhance your trip to France. They are designed by Chef Park and are tailored to experiences, tastes and spirits of those expected to encounter during the trio. To register and for more information, visit carteret.edu or call 252-222-6200.
Meetings
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/ ALCOHOLICS, DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City. This group meets every Sunday. For more information, call 252-269-7479.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS GUILD 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. The guild’s purpose is to promote the art of quilt making through education and community outreach. Current projects include quilts for the children’s hospital, veterans and other organizations. The guild meets every Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The guild welcomes visitors and people interested in learning about quilting and community projects. For more information, contact Cathy Crandell at 414-405-2089.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF CARTERET 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Life Point Church in Morehead City. This support group helps families heal after child loss. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, find the group on Facebook or email tcfcarteret@yahoo.com.
COASTAL ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES CLUB noon Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant in Beaufort. Jerry Talton, vice president of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild, will speak about “Shorebird Decoys from Carteret County.” The event will also include a Dutch-treat lunch and a business meeting. No reservations are necessary, and visitors are welcome.
LIBRARY KNITTING GROUP 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the County Public Library reading room. Advanced knitters and beginners are welcome. Bring your project or let us help you get started. This group meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Maria Apolloni at 919-612-3403.
CRYSTAL COAST WOMEN’S CLUB 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. The speaker is Joey Jones, local author of suspenseful love stories. Book signing and purchases will be available. A luncheon will be provided by members. The club is for all area women interested in learning more about the Crystal Coast and meeting new friends. For more information, call 410-570-7487.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. This group meets the fourth Saturday of every month. All levels from beginners and beyond are welcome to join the group and experience painting, as well as community outreach projects, camaraderie, informative workshops and more. Learn how to paint on many different surfaces with no drawing required. Bring a bagged lunch. For more information, call Wanda at 910-330-4128 or email wcastillo0974@yahoo.com.
CAROLINA MARITIME MODEL SOCIETY MEETING 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. The group will meet in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum. The meeting is open to the public.
MS SUPPORT GROUP 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 in the Webb Memorial Library’s Sea Room. Take the elevator to get to the second floor. The group meets the last Monday of the month. For more information, call 252-241-4719.
ABRAHAM HICKS LAW OF ATTRACTION PRACTICE GROUPS 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Crystal Coast Unity, 117 East Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. All are welcome the final Tuesday of every month. For more information, call 252-646-4543.
COASTAL WEAVERS BASKET MAKERS GUILD 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Western Carteret Community Center, Old Highway 58, behind the BB&T on Highway 24 in Cape Carteret. These meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month except for June and July. For more information, please email 2zcreek@gmail.com or just come on down.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 in the McGee boardroom in the McGee building at Carteret Community College. Morehead City. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, contact Al Pokrzywa at 832-221-1828.
SINGLES OUT ’N ABOUT 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department. This is an adult social group designed for meeting new people, making new friends and sharing new experiences. This is not a matchmaking organization and not affiliated with any religious or political organization. For more information, call 252-349-4639. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month.
CARTERET COIN CLUB 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Beaufort train depot. The club meets the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Rodney Goodwin at 252-728-2727.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Various DAR members will be sharing information about their patriot. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FRIENDS OF THE WEBB LIBRARY 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Webb Memorial Library in Morehead City. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP noon Wednesday, March 11 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The group meets the second Wednesday of the month. Other meeting dates are March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov.4 (the first Wednesday) and Dec. 9. For more information, contact Lori Wrenn at 252-808-3152.
MENTAL HEALTH CAREGIVERS AND AGING SUPPORT GROUP 1 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City. This meeting is held the second Friday of every month. The meeting includes a presentation by an area resource to inform and give caregivers ideas and options. This meeting is usually followed by informal conversation. Caregivers of people with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mental illnesses are welcome to drop in. For more information, contact Debbie Griffin
at 252-247-2626.
CARTERET COUNTY UNIT OF NAACP 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month. All interested parties are invited to attend.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, April 13 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Debby Marsh. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Lisa Pomeranz, District 7 director. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
ADDICTION OUTREACH 7 p.m. every other Monday at Refuge Fellowship Church, 109 Marlin Drive, Harkers Island. Pastor Manly Rose will lead this event.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Have you suffered the loss of a child or loved one? Share your loss with others.
PARENTS OF ADDICTED LOVED ONES 6 p.m. Tuesdays at 4143 MLK Blvd. in New Bern. This support group offers education and support for parents who are dealing with a child suffering from addiction. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older. For more information, go to palgroup.org or contact Christina Barham at 252-314-1289 or christinabarham@gmail.com.
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUP noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Everyone is welcome to attend.
TOPS- TAKE POUNDS OFF SENSIBLY 4 p.m. Thursdays at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. Weigh-in is from 4-5 p.m. The meeting is from 5:10-6 p.m. For more information, call Jane at 252-223-3045.
SMART (SELF-MANAGEMENT AND RECOVERY TRAINING) RECOVERY 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Life Point Church in Morehead City. For more information, call Ray Conner at 252-316-2699.
EMERALD ISLE STAMP CLUB meets 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the back of the Emerald Isle Police Department building on Highway 58. Anyone interested in collecting stamps is welcome. The club is celebrating its 25th year. For more information, call George Kuhhorn at 252-354-5127.
FORT MACON SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON meets the third Monday of every month. They offer boating education, social programs and vessel safety checks. For more information, call 252-571-9129 or visit www.fmsps.org.
MOVIN’ ON AMPUTEE SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Hampton Inn and Suites, 225 Old Hammock Road in Swansboro. For more information, call 910-325-0508.
F.I.S.H. GROUP MEETINGS: CHRIST-CENTERED 12 STEP RECOVERY 5-6:30 p.m. Sundays at Cape Carteret Baptist Church and 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays at the Carteret County Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. This event is open to all friends of recovery. for more information, contact Bev Stone at the Peer Recovery Center by calling 252-222-3888.
SINGLES OUT ‘N ABOUT a social group open to single adults. Now in its 14th year, meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month to schedule activities. For time, location and more information, contact Ginger at 252-349-4639.
BEAUFORT GARDEN CLUB 10 a.m. the first Thursday of every month, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. Social starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting.
SOUTHERN BELLES Meets 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. The four-part harmony singing group for women is now accepting new members. For more information, call Mary Helen Casey at 252-354-2925.
COASTAL CAROLINA ‘A’S’ RESTORERS CLUB 6 p.m. second Monday of the month at the Golden Corral on Martin Luther King Blvd. in New Bern. The Model “A” Restores Club, founded in 1952, encourages members to acquire, restore, preserve, exhibit and make use of the Model “A” Ford and to enjoy the fellowship of other Model “A” Ford owners around the world. For more information, call 252-943-4373 or 252-503-3470 or email dltemple@aol.com or scorcher_1212@yahoo.com.
SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS CAMP 1597 meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
FORT MACON CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
N.C. SOCIETY SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, CRYSTAL COAST CHAPTER meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month in the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, Morehead City. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
CARTERET COMMUNITY THEATRE 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at 1311 Arendell St., Morehead City, for volunteers to learn theater needs, including lights, sound, ticket sales and backstage assistance. For information, call 252-247-1501 or visit www.carteretcommunitytheatre.org.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS 7 to 8:15 p.m. Fridays, at Canine Playtime, 228 Chatham St., Newport.
ALCOHOL ANONYMOUS 8 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
AL-ANON 8 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
PROMISE LAND SOCIETY 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month, First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Morehead City.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHRINE OF CATHANAR 1 to 3 p.m. second Saturday of each month at the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. The local branch for Carteret and Craven counties are open to every one of all ages and locations. There is no cost to attend the activity. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org, email shirecathanar@gmail.com, jprice208@gmail.com or monicaamende@gmail.com, or call Thomas De Luna (MKA Jerry Price) at 252-648-0937 or Bridgit Macha Ruadh (MKA Monica Amende) at 216-256-1495.
MOREHEAD CITY LIONS CLUB 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Golden Corral in Morehead City.
BEAUFORT LIONS CLUB meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ribeye’s on Front Street in Beaufort. New members and guests are welcome.
TOASTMASTERS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 a.m. Thursdays in the Bryant Center on the campus of Carteret Community College. Call 252-725-7377 for details.
SEA SCOUTS SHIP 98 LOOKOUT 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the N.C. Maritime Museum Gallant’s Channel annex in Beaufort. The ship is chartered by Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum. For ages 14-20. Call 252-728-2762.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 26 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, Havelock Senior Center, Trader Avenue, Havelock. For more information, contact Ancil Jones at 252-622-5245.
CARTERET NUMISMATIC SOCIETY meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Old Train Depot at 612 Broad St. in Beaufort.
AMERICAN LEGION MOREHEAD CITY POST 46 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the train depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City.
BEAUFORT OLDE TOWNE MONDAY NOON CLUB, Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant, Beaufort.
NEWPORT ROTARY CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Monday, Newport Rotary Building at 145 Howard Blvd.
MOREHEAD CITY NOON ROTARY CLUB noon each Tuesday, Channel Marker, Atlantic Beach.
MOREHEAD CITY LOOKOUT ROTARY CLUB 7 a.m. each Wednesday, Carteret General Hospital cafeteria, Morehead City.
KNIT-WITS 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday, the Webb Library welcomes knitters to bring their projects to receive helpful hints from experienced knitters.
MOREHEAD CITY NAVIGATORS ROTARY CLUB noon, Wednesdays, Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, 400 Bridges St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY EVENING CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY SOUNDVIEW CLUB noon on Thursdays, Golden Corral, Morehead City.
CRYSTAL COAST TEA PARTY PATRIOTS meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Golden Corral in Morehead City and at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Ribeyes Steakhouse in Cape Carteret. For information, visit www.cctpp.com.
THE RETIRED ENLISTED ASSOCIATION Cherry Point No. 92 meets 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Millers Landing at MCAS Cherry Point. Optional breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. Details at 252-223-7037.
CAPE LOOKOUT FLYFISHERS 6 p.m. the third Friday of each month from March to November, Cox’s Restaurant, 4109 Arendell St., Morehead City.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP meets at 6 p.m. each Monday, South Banks Community Church, West Ridge Center, Morehead City. For more information, contact Milton Thompson at 252-525-3402.
NARCONON reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get a loved one help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free assessments and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com for details.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Western Park Community Center, Cedar Point. Painters of all levels welcome. The organization holds classes, seminars and is involved in community service projects. Call 252-247-7827 for more information.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS’ GUILD meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month, Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, Atlantic Beach. Members enjoy learning through workshops and programs and are active in community service projects. Visitors are welcome. Call 252-808-4060.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION GROUP 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Coastal Unitarian Church, 1300 Evans St., Morehead City. The group practices silent mindfulness meditation to reduce stress. Free. Call 252-240-2283.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) Newport Chapter 0602 meets Thursdays, Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport. Weigh-in begins 4:30 p.m.; the meeting follows at 5:30 p.m. Call 252-223-3045 for details. Morehead City Chapter 543 meets from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, in the meeting room of First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. Call 252-240-0899 for details.
CARTERET CARE PARTNERS 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Grace Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, and fourth Wednesday of the month at Unitarian Coastal Fellowship, Morehead City. This is a support network for family caregivers of all types, is a safe place to share the joys and struggles of care giving and to network for resources and information. Caregivers are welcome to bring their care recipients. Recipients meet in a separate room with activities geared for them. For more information, contact Sally White at 252-622-1978 or ucfminister@starfishnet.com, or LaVera Parato at 252-422-6139 or areval@juno.com.
BEYOND THIS WEEK
EXTENSION MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER TRAINING 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 3 through April 23 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, 303 College Circle, Morehead City. Classes will be taught by a variety of instructors whose expertise range from native plants, composting, insects, weeds, vegetables, propagation to wildlife and more. Many of the classes will be conducted in the classroom, while others may be in the field. A take-home final will be given during the last class. Students will have two weeks to complete the exam and bring it back to the extension office by Thursday, May 7. The class is $80. For more information or applications, contact Shawn Banks at shawn_banks @ncsu.edu or 252-222-6352.
CAPE LOOKOUT CIVITAN CLUB WINE TASTING AND MEMBERSHIP DRIVE 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Promise Land Market. Bring a donation for “No Child Wet Behind” diaper and wipe drive for Carteret County. This drive benefits Martha’s Mission Cupboard, the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program and Family Promise of Carteret County. For more information, contact Nora Gentry, club president and project chairperson, at 252-622-7100.
CLAM CHOWDER AND CHILI SALE 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue. Vendors and a bake sale will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $8, participants will receive their choice of clam chowder or chili, either will be served with hush puppies, dessert and a drink. A quart of clam chowder can be purchased for $8, and a pint of clam chowder or chili can be purchased for $5.
‘TOO HOT TO HANDEL’ SILENT AUCTION 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21-10 a.m. Monday, March 30 at the Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center in Cape Carteret. The silent auction will benefit the Crystal Coast Choral Society’s upcoming Sunday, April 26 spring concert, featuring a performance of the complete Handel’s “Messiah.” For more information on the silent auction or to purchase concert tickets, visit the choral society’s website, crystalcoastchoralsociety.org, or check the group’s Facebook page.
FOURTH ANNUAL GOLDEN OLDIES DINNER/DANCE 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. All of Carteret County is invited to dig deep in their closets or scout the local vintage markets for anything with fringe, feathers or stripes to recreate the style an excitement of the Roarin’ 20s. Dick Knight is the headliner, with contributions arranged by DJ Travis Thompson. Fat Fellas BBQ & Grille will provide a meal with 20s-familiar foods, such as Cincinnati Chili, Great Gatsby Baked Ham and Moonshiner Meatballs, a choice of beer, wine, Swinging Sweet Tea, Shady Lemonade and water and a choice of dessert. Tickets are $20 each and are tax deductible. Tables of eight can be purchased for $150 each. Sponsorships are also available. Individual tickets, sponsorship enquires and additional information are available by calling Lin Schulze at 252-670-7350 and Cindy Blizzard Fields at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City by calling 252-247-2626. This event is provided by Carteret County Friends of Aging.
CARTERET LITERACY COUNCIL SCAVENGER HUNT Wednesday-Wednesday, April 1-April 8. Enter a three-person team to compete with your friends or family. Complete as many tasks that you can over eight days to earn points. The winning team earns prizes and bragging rights. The deadline to enter is Monday, March 30. The winning team will be announced during a party at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9. For more information, call 252-808-2020, visit carteretliteracy.org or email carteretliteracy@carteretliteracy.org.
HALF-DAY WRITING SYMPOSIUM Friday, April 17 at Carteret Community College. There is no fee to attend this event, but participants need to register for for seating. All are welcome. The event will feature speakers, including an acclaimed novelist, a poet and a publisher, who will address writing in general and other writing-related issues, such as financing, royalty structures, editing, design and layout, printing methods, distribution and marketing. In addition, authors, publishers, libraries and bookstores are invited to exhibit their books or promotional sheets For more information and to register, visit crystalcoastwritersforum2020.splashthat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.