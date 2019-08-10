To have an event added, email information to megan.soult@thenewstimes.com.
Kids and Family
STORY TIME ON THE PORCH 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays at 806 Arendell St., Morehead City. Story time with Miss Teresa is designed for children ages 3 to 7 years old and their accompanying caregivers. The topics and dates are: Aug. 23; Summer’s ending and it’s time for school. Science Friday’s will be happening on the Fridays between Miss Teresa’s story time. The schedule will be announced. For more information, visit coresound.com or call 252-728-1500.
EMERALD ISLE’S ANNUAL DAY4KIDS VENDOR AND SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES Vendor and sponsorship applications for Emerald Isle’s annual Day4Kids event will be accepted beginning Thursday, Aug.1. Day4Kids is a day for bringing adults and children of all ages together for a fun-filled day of activities, games, vendors and more. This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center, 203 Leisure Lane in Emerald Isle. The event will be held rain or shine. There is no vendor fee and vendors are not allowed to sell items. Vendors are responsible for providing giveaway items (approved by event director) for the first 400 children to visit their booth. The vendor application/agreement and sponsorship forms are available at emeraldisle-nc.org. For more details, call 252-354-6350.
SEA SCOUT SHIP 1810 SSS SEA WOLF CMAST now has its very own Sea Scout ship for students ages 13-18 interested in boating and all things maritime. Sea Scouts are a division of Boy Scouts. Sea Scouts is for young men and women ages 14-20. Sea Scouts will learn boating skills, water safety, maritime heritage and citizenship through limitless opportunities and exciting challenges. For more information, visit sciencehouse.ncsu.edu, cmast.ncsu.edu or facebook.com/CMASTYouth.
STORY TIME AND PRE-K PLAY 9-10 a.m. Mondays for children from birth to 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Bring any supplies needed, such as diapers, wipes, bottles and more. For more information, call 252-354-6350.
Art
BEGINNERS OIL PAINTING 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost is $90. For more information, contact instructor Irene Bailey at 252-723-3258 or irene@irenebailey.com.
INTERMEDIATE OIL PAINTING 9 a.m. to noon Mondays until Aug. 26 at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost is $90. For more information, contact instructor Irene Bailey at 252-723-3258 or irene@irenebailey.com.
OPEN STUDIO WITH MODEL 1-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at Bailey Studio Art School, 905 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle. The cost is $15 a session. For more information, contact instructor Irene Bailey at 252-723-3258 or irene@irenebailey.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS Carolina Artist Gallery, at 814 Arendell St., Morehead City, is seeking entrants for an upcoming show called “Faces in Places.” The show is open to all area artists working in any medium addressing the theme. There is a limit of two pieces per artist. Work must be submitted to the gallery from Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1 during gallery hours, which are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is closed Monday. For more information, visit CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
EIGHTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR VENDORS NEEDED Arts and crafts vendor applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, Aug. 1 for the eighth annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair scheduled to take place in the gymnasium at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center Saturday, Dec. 7. The fair will feature all handmade or hand-authenticated items from local artisans and crafters. There is no application deadline, but space is limited and expected to fill up quickly. The cost is $25 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space, and all vendor fees will be donated to a worthy nonprofit organization. For more information or to become a vendor, call 252-354-6350.
MIXED MEDIA ART CLASSES 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Western Carteret Public Library, room three, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carteret Community College’s Bryant Building, room 3109. Learn to draw, paint or use watercolor in these six-week sessions. This class is open to beginners and experienced artists. The cost is $45 per person. Call 252-222-6200 to register for classes or visit carteret.edu.
OPEN WEAVE BASKET WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Thursdays at the Havelock Senior Center. Bring your basket weaving tools and reed to weave with other local basket makers. No membership is required. For more information, contact 2zcreek@gmail.com.
ADULT OIL & ACRYLIC CLASSES 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Linda Werthein’s studio/residence in Beaufort. The six-week session costs $125. Participants must bring materials. For more information, call 252-838-1238.
WEEKLY ART CLASSES 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays. Arts & Things offers classes in drawing and watercolor, oil, pastel and acrylic painting on the Morehead City waterfront. For more information, call Arts & Things at 252-240-1979.
Music and Theater
ALIVE AT FIVE CONCERT SERIES 5-8 p.m. Fridays at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., Morehead City. These concerts are free. No coolers or beverages allowed. The schedule is Aug.16, Bounce; Sept. 19, Jim Quick & Coastline; and Oct. 17, The Embers. For more information, call 252-808-0440.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 7-8:30 p.m. Saturdays at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., Morehead City. The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors a summer concert series from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. These performances are free and open to the public. For more information on the concert series, contact Kirk Peterson at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 252-726-5083, ext. 3. The lineup includes, Naked Knees, Aug. 17; Kudubi, Aug. 24; and 4EverAll, Aug. 31.
CRAVEN COMMUNITY CHORUS REHEARSALS 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Orringer Hall on the campus of Craven Community College. The registration fee is $30. Rehearsals will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The dates for the concerts will be Thursday, Dec. 5, Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. The chorus major piece will be “Appalachian Winter” by Joseph Martin. For more information, contact Marilyn Davis at 252-670-0230 or visit facebook.com/cravencommunitychorus.
CLYDE FELTON AND SPIRITUAL JOURNEY 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City. This will be the final concert in the 2019 summer gospel music event. A love offering will be received.
DELBERT MCCLINTON PERFORMANCE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. This performance is presented by Carteret Community Theatre. Tickets are $50-$55 and are available online at carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 252-726-1501.
CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSALS 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 3 at Swansboro United Methodist Church. They continue each Tuesday night until concerts are completed, Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15, and will resume in January. Concerts are held in Onslow and Carteret counties. New members are welcome and can get more information from the director, Finley Woolston, at 910-358-2997 or finley@ec.rr.com. Information can also be found on Facebook or the CCCS website, crystalcoastchoralsociety.org. Singers may join the CCCS during the first few weeks of rehearsal at the discretion of the director.
Events
CRYSTAL CAOST WOMEN’S CLUB ANNUAL SILENT AUCTION 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Members and women who are interested in socializing while learning and helping in their community are encouraged to participate. Please bring items at 11:30 a.m. that are likely to raise money for charities supported by the club. Examples are gift cards (for stores, restaurants, merchandise and services), gift baskets, arts and crafts, baked goods, etc. Be sure to include value of item(s) donated. Bring cash or your checks. Lunch will be served at noon and bidding will conclude before 1:30 p.m. For more information, email joyce.h.brendel@gmail.com or call or text 704-491-9718.
CANDIDATE FORUM 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Joslyn Hall on the campus of Carteret Community College. The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of Carteret County will host the candidate forum for candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District. For more information, contact Carol Geer at 252-728-6385 or carolgeer@gmail.com.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE 2-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center, 203 Leisure Lane, Emerald Isle.
ROCK STEADY BOXING OPEN HOUSE 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Sports Center in Morehead City. Rock Steady Boxing is an exercise program for patients with Parkinson’s disease. For more information, call 252-726-7070.
GRAND OPENING OF THE CARTERET COUNTY DEMOCRATIC HEADQUARTERS 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at 700 Arendell St., Morehead City. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome. Andra Pond, who served as a party leader on the county board, Democratic Women and matriarch of the party, will cut the ribbon. Allen Thomas, Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, will be the guest speaker.
CARTERET COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE REVERSE DRAWING TICKETS ON SALE NOW The event is Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. This is the chamber’s sole fundraiser of the year and only 325 tickets are sold. Tickets are $100 a piece and cover two people for the event. There will be a buffet dinner, open bar, entertainment, music, silent auction and the chance to win up to $10,000 at the end of the evening. “Saddle Up: A Night at the Rodeo” will be this year’s theme. There will be a costume contest, but if you do not want to dress up, you can also come as you are in beach-casual clothing. Ticket sales are available online at nccoastchamber.com, by calling the chamber at 252-726-6350 or by visiting in person at 801 Arendell St., Suite 1, in Morehead City, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have questions or would like to donate to the silent auction, contact Anna Smith at anna@nccoastchamber.com.
WESTERN CARTERET COMMUNITY SOCIAL 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Western Carteret Park Community Center. Various organizations will be present to bring community awareness to their programs. A picnic will be provided. It is sponsored by the Western Carteret Democrats. Allen Thomas, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 3, will be on hand to meet and greet constituents.
BBQ AND BLUE JEANS 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. This fundraising event is for the West Carteret High School Band Boosters to help offset the costs of the band traveling to Indianapolis, Ind., to compete in the Grand Nationals Marching Band Championship in November. The event will feature live music by local CMA recording artist Bryan Meyer. The event will be catered by Fat Fellas BBQ & Grille. Tickets are $25 in advance. Besides the music and food, there will also be a cash bar, silent auction and the drawing for the winner of a custom golf cart made by Kalt Life Golf Carts. All of the proceeds will benefit the band trip. If you would like to purchase a BBQ and Blue Jeans Event ticket or a golf cart raffle ticket, visit westcarteretbands.com or ask any WCHS Booster.
CAPE CARTERET COMMUNITY MARKET 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6. The market will have artisan and craft vendors, along with a food truck. The market is located in the Cape Carteret Police Department parking lot on Highway 24. Call 252-393-8483 if you would like to participate as a vendor. You can also email Ashleigh Huffman at ahuffman@capecarteret.org or Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org for information.
THE MOREHEAD CITY CURB MARKET is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be special events during select market days. The market is at 1213 Evans St., Morehead City. For more information, call Angela Davis at 252-503-5802.
Local heritage
BEGINNING RUG HOOKING 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Beaufort Historic Site. Join rug hooking expert Heidi Cawman to learn how to rug hook. The class will take place inside the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center. Materials will cost $25. Seating is limited, so be sure to register. To register or get more information, stop by the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, call 252-728- 5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
INTRODUCTION TO WOODEN BOATBUILDING 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 24-25 at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort. Students explore the art of boatbuilding in this two-day, hands-on course, beginning with lofting and moving on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the back bone of small boats. They also learn planking methods, both carvel and lapstrake, and use of appropriate fasteners. After two days, students will have the knowledge, skill and confidence to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own. The minimum age is 16 years old. The fee is $135 or $121.50 for Friend of the Museum members. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call 252-504-7758 or visit thewatercraftcenter.com. Other dates are Sept. 14-15, Oct. 12-13 and Nov. 16-17.
BEHIND THE SCENES: SHARK SNACK 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get an overhead view of the Living Shipwreck and watch aquarium aquarists feed the sharks. This program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM AT A GLANCE noon-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. The program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $12. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM CLOSE ENCOUNTERS 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit labs and holding areas, help with food preparation and feed the animals in this thorough behind-the-scenes tour. Tour includes a look at fresh water habitats, as well as saltwater habitats and a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. This program is for ages 8 and up, and costs $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
FIRST THURSDAYS 10:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Newport Historical Museum. Event will feature stories and oral history from Newport residents.
Education
GARDENING LECTURE 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Down East Public Library in Otway. Carteret County Extension Director Shawn Banks will teach attendees how to plant a garden in the late summer for fall and winter crops. The presentation is free to all who are interested in attending. Please call Tia Douglass at 252-728-1333 with any questions you may have and to sign up for the class. Keep an eye on the Down East Library Facebook page for more information as the date draws closer.
BEEKEEPERS SHORT COURSE 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. This is a beginner’s course for those interested in beekeeping. Eric Talley will instruct the class. The fee is $65 and includes the first year’s membership to the Crystal Coast Beekeepers Association and N.C. State Beekeepers Association. The price also includes the book, First Lessons in Beekeeping, and a thumb drive for the class outline. There are 50 seats available for the class. Contact Marie Kight for preregistration at 252-504-8305 or mkight@ec.rr.com.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CONVERSATION GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carteret Literacy Council, 4907 Bridges St. Ext., Suite D-F in Morehead City. Practice your English, increase your life skills and learn about American culture. For more information, email carteretliteracy@carteretliteracy.org.
RESTORE BODY AND MIND: FOUR-WEEK WELLNESS SERIES noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Carteret Community College. This series is $45 and will guide students through easy step-by-step ways to heal their body and transform your life. This series is a great self-care resource for cancer prevention/recovery, care givers and human service professionals. The cost includes a health workbook, recipes and a local health resource list. Instructor Jade Morton is a certified holistic health educator. More information can be found at YogaWellnessNC.com. Preregistration is required by calling 252-646-3923.
THE TWO BOATS SCHOOL 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. This class will be for all ages and will cover advanced navigational skills, using math. To register, call Capt. Nick Webster at 970-946-3858.
GED CLASSES 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at The Bridge Downeast, 1344 Island Road, Harkers Island. Call Susan at 252-504-2581 to register or for more information.
SECU CRYSTAL COAST HOSPICE HOUSE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS There are several capacities a volunteer can choose to serve. Direct care is an area of companionship for the patient and their family. There is also a need for volunteers to do filing, answering phones and putting together admission packets. If you are interested in sharing your time and compassion call Sharon Baugus, Volunteer Coordinator, at 252-514-8902 or email her at sbaugus2@3hc.org for an application. The Crystal Coast Hospice House is at 100 Big Rock Weigh in Newport.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR US COAST GUARD AUXILIARY FLOTILLA 20-02. To learn what capacities need to be filled and become a uniformed volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary member in Flotilla 20-02 in Morehead City, call 252-903-8963.
USCG ABOUT BOATING SAFELY CLASS is for all ages and required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, at Coastal Carolina Community College or U.S. Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle. This one-day, eight-hour class helps boaters stay safe and legal and feel more comfortable on the water. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
BOATING SKILLS AND SEAMANSHIP Mondays and Thursdays, two hours a session, for six weeks. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
Fitness
13TH ANNUAL FLOUDER FISHING TOURNAMENT 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation and The Reel Outdoors are sponsoring the 2019 Flounder Fishing tournament to kick off the surf-fishing and beach driving season that starts Sept. 15. Registration is free and The Reel Outdoors will be providing prizes for the top three anglers. Registration is Monday, Aug. 12 through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12. The Reel Outdoors is the official weigh-in station. All flounder must be caught by fishing on foot (surf, pier, inlet or sound) from Fort Macon State Park to Emerald Isle; no boats. See complete rules on the back of the registration form, which will be at The Reel Outdoors or the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center. Registration forms and rules may also be downloaded at emeraldisle-nc.org/eiprd. For more information, contact Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation at 252-354-6350.
SUMMER BEACH RUN SERIES Tuesday, Aug 20. Join in the fun with a run on the sand. This series offers 1 mile, 5K or 10K. It is fun for the entire family and no running experience is needed. All ages and skill levels are welcome. The series takes place on the beach at the Atlantic Beach Circle near the bath house. Registration and check in is from 5:15-6:15 p.m. All races start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Individual races are $7 per person or $50 for the series and include a 2019 T-shirt. Save time and preregister online. The race dates are On Aug. 20, the 1M and 5K will take place only, followed by award ceremony. For details and to register and pay online, visit ccpr.recdesk.com.
CRYSTAL COAST GIRLS YOUTH VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION The Crystal Coast Girls Youth Volleyball Association is sponsored by Carteret County Parks and Recreation, Morehead City Parks and Recreation and Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation for the following age divisions: girls 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The player’s age is determined as of Aug. 1. Registration will begin Thursday, Aug. 1 and end Friday, Aug. 30. There are several locations to register. In Broad Creek, Newport, Beaufort or Down East area, contact Carteret County Parks and Recreation by calling 252-808-3301. Contact AnMarie Ivester at AnMarie.Ivester@carteretcountync.gov. In the Morehead City area, contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation by calling 252-726-5083, Jerry Riggs at ext.4 4 or Jerry.Riggs@moreheadcitync.org, or Kirk Peterson at ext. 3 or kirk.peterson@moreheadcitync.org. In western Carteret County, Emerald Isle and Swansboro area, contact Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation by calling 252-354-6350 or Whitney Smith at wsmith@emeraldisle-nc.org. The registration fee is $35 and includes team shirt.
Meetings
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/ ALCOHOLICS, DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City. This group meets every Sunday. For details, call 252-269-7479.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS GUILD 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. The guild’s purpose is to promote the art of quilt making through education and community outreach. Current projects include quilts for the domestic violence center, children’s hospital, veterans and hurricane relief. The guild meets every Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The guild welcomes visitors and people interested in learning about quilting and community projects. For more information, contact Cathy Crandell at 252-222-0246.
FRIENDS OF THE WEBB LIBRARY 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Webb Memorial Library in Morehead City. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP noon the second Wednesday of the month at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The 2019 meeting dates are Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. For more information, contact Lori Wrenn at 252-808-3152.
LIBRARY KNITTING GROUP 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the County Public Library reading room. Advanced knitters and beginners are welcome. Bring your project or let us help you get started. This group meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Maria Apolloni at 919-612-3403.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Sagestone 8101 B Emerald Drive in Emerald Isle. The group meets every Thursday. Call 252-515-0557 with questions.
AMERICA’S BOATING CLUB OF THE CRYSTAL COAST 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the Morehead City Country Club. Social time starts at 6 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the speaker is at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting. The dinner will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, salad, dessert and fruit for $20, payable at abc-cc.org. RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 15.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF CARTERET 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Life Point Church in Morehead City. This support group helps families heal after child loss. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, find the group on Facebook or email tcfcarteret@yahoo.com.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. This group meets the fourth Saturday of every month. All levels from beginners and beyond are welcome to join the group and experience painting, as well as community outreach projects, camaraderie, informative workshops and more. Learn how to paint on many different surfaces with no drawing required. Bring a bagged lunch. For more information, call Wanda at 910-330-4128 or email wcastillo0974@yahoo.com.
MS SUPPORT GROUP 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the Webb Memorial Library’s Sea Room. Take the elevator to get to the second floor. The group meets the last Monday of the month. For more information, call 252-241-4719.
CARTERET COUNTY DEMOCRATIC WOMEN 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Sanitary Restaurant and Fish Market in Morehead City. More information about the speaker and service project will be announced in August. CCDW meets the fourth Tuesday of every month, except July, November and December.
For more information, contact Denise Shelley at 240-285-5321.
ABRAHAM HICKS LAW OF ATTRACTION PRACTICE GROUPS 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Crystal Coast Unity, 117 East Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. All are welcome the final Tuesday of every month. For more information, call 252-646-4543.
COASTAL WEAVERS BASKET MAKERS GUILD 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Western Carteret Community Center, Old Highway 58, behind the BB&T on Highway 24 in Cape Carteret. These meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month except for June and July. For more information, please email 2zcreek@gmail.com or just come on down.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the trustee board room in the McGee building at Carteret Community College. Morehead City. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, contact Jim Kraft at 252-726-0289.
SINGLES OUT ’N ABOUT 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Sports Center in Morehead City. This is an adult social group designed for meeting new people, making new friends and sharing new experiences. This is not a matchmaking organization and not affiliated with any religious or political organization. For more information, call 252-349-4639. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month upstairs at the Sports Center.
MENTAL HEALTH CAREGIVERS AND AGING SUPPORT GROUP 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City. This meeting is held the second Friday of every month. The meeting includes a presentation by an area resource to inform and give caregivers ideas and options. This meeting is usually followed by informal conversation. Caregivers of people with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mental illnesses are welcome to drop in. For more information, contact Mary Kurek at 252-247-2626.
CAROLINA MARITIME MODEL SOCIETY MEETING 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the N.C. Maritime Museum auditorium in Beaufort. The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in this craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. All meetings are open to the public. Other dates are Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.
ADDICTION OUTREACH 7 p.m. every other Monday at Refuge Fellowship Church, 109 Marlin Drive, Harkers Island. Pastor Manly Rose will lead this event.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Have you suffered the loss of a child or loved one? Share your loss with others.
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUP noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Everyone is welcome to attend.
TOPS- TAKE POUNDS OFF SENSIBLY 4 p.m. Thursdays at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. Weigh-in is from 4-5 p.m. The meeting is from 5:10-6 p.m. For more information, call Jane at 252-223-3045.
SMART (SELF-MANAGEMENT AND RECOVERY TRAINING) RECOVERY 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Life Point Church in Morehead City. For more information, call Ray Conner at 252-316-2699.
EMERALD ISLE STAMP CLUB meets 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the back of the Emerald Isle Police Department building on Highway 58. Anyone interested in collecting stamps is welcome. The club is celebrating its 25th year. For more information, call George Kuhhorn at 252-354-5127.
FORT MACON SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON meets the third Monday of every month. They offer boating education, social programs and vessel safety checks. For more information, call 252-571-9129 or visit www.fmsps.org.
MOVIN’ ON AMPUTEE SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Hampton Inn and Suites, 225 Old Hammock Road in Swansboro. For more information, call 910-325-0508.
F.I.S.H. GROUP MEETINGS: CHRIST-CENTERED 12 STEP RECOVERY 5-6:30 p.m. Sundays at Cape Carteret Baptist Church and 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays at the Carteret County Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. This event is open to all friends of recovery. for more information, contact Bev Stone at the Peer Recovery Center by calling 252-222-3888.
SINGLES OUT ‘N ABOUT a social group open to single adults. Now in its 14th year, meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month to schedule activities. For time, location and more information, contact Ginger at 252-349-4639.
BEAUFORT GARDEN CLUB 10 a.m. the first Thursday of every month, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. Social starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting.
SOUTHERN BELLES Meets 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. The four-part harmony singing group for women is now accepting new members. For more information, call Mary Helen Casey at 252-354-2925.
COASTAL CAROLINA ‘A’S’ RESTORERS CLUB 6 p.m. second Monday of the month at the Golden Corral on Martin Luther King Blvd. in New Bern. The Model “A” Restores Club, founded in 1952, encourages members to acquire, restore, preserve, exhibit and make use of the Model “A” Ford and to enjoy the fellowship of other Model “A” Ford owners around the world. For more information, call 252-943-4373 or 252-503-3470 or email dltemple@aol.com or scorcher_1212@yahoo.com.
SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS CAMP 1597 meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
FORT MACON CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
N.C. SOCIETY SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, CRYSTAL COAST CHAPTER meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month in the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, Morehead City. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
CARTERET COMMUNITY THEATRE 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at 1311 Arendell St., Morehead City, for volunteers to learn theater needs, including lights, sound, ticket sales and backstage assistance. For information, call 252-247-1501 or visit www.carteretcommunitytheatre.org.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS 7 to 8:15 p.m. Fridays, at Canine Playtime, 228 Chatham St., Newport.
ALCOHOL ANONYMOUS 8 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
AL-ANON 8 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
PROMISE LAND SOCIETY 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month, First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Morehead City.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHRINE OF CATHANAR 1 to 3 p.m. second Saturday of each month at the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. The local branch for Carteret and Craven counties are open to every one of all ages and locations. There is no cost to attend the activity. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org, email shirecathanar@gmail.com, jprice208@gmail.com or monicaamende@gmail.com, or call Thomas De Luna (MKA Jerry Price) at 252-648-0937 or Bridgit Macha Ruadh (MKA Monica Amende) at 216-256-1495.
MOREHEAD CITY LIONS CLUB 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Golden Corral in Morehead City.
BEAUFORT LIONS CLUB meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ribeye’s on Front Street in Beaufort. New members and guests are welcome.
TOASTMASTERS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 a.m. Thursdays in the Bryant Center on the campus of Carteret Community College. Call 252-725-7377 for details.
SEA SCOUTS SHIP 98 LOOKOUT 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the N.C. Maritime Museum Gallant’s Channel annex in Beaufort. The ship is chartered by Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum. For ages 14-20. Call 252-728-2762.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 26 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, Havelock Senior Center, Trader Avenue, Havelock. For more information, contact Ancil Jones at 252-622-5245.
CARTERET NUMISMATIC SOCIETY meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Old Train Depot at 612 Broad St. in Beaufort.
AMERICAN LEGION MOREHEAD CITY POST 46 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the train depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City.
BEAUFORT OLDE TOWNE MONDAY NOON CLUB, Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant, Beaufort.
NEWPORT ROTARY CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Monday, Newport Rotary Building at 145 Howard Blvd.
MOREHEAD CITY NOON ROTARY CLUB noon each Tuesday, Channel Marker, Atlantic Beach.
MOREHEAD CITY LOOKOUT ROTARY CLUB 7 a.m. each Wednesday, Carteret General Hospital cafeteria, Morehead City.
KNIT-WITS 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday, the Webb Library welcomes knitters to bring their projects to receive helpful hints from experienced knitters.
MOREHEAD CITY NAVIGATORS ROTARY CLUB noon, Wednesdays, Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, 400 Bridges St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY EVENING CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY SOUNDVIEW CLUB noon on Thursdays, Golden Corral, Morehead City.
CRYSTAL COAST TEA PARTY PATRIOTS meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Golden Corral in Morehead City and at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Ribeyes Steakhouse in Cape Carteret. For information, visit www.cctpp.com.
THE RETIRED ENLISTED ASSOCIATION Cherry Point No. 92 meets 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Millers Landing at MCAS Cherry Point. Optional breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. Details at 252-223-7037.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE CAR CLUB 7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, Carteret Community College, Bryant Center. Call 252-726-6351.
CAPE LOOKOUT FLYFISHERS 6 p.m. the third Friday of each month from March to November, Cox’s Restaurant, 4109 Arendell St., Morehead City.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP meets at 6 p.m. each Monday, South Banks Community Church, West Ridge Center, Morehead City. For more information, contact Milton Thompson at 252-525-3402.
NARCONON reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get a loved one help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free assessments and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com for details.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Western Park Community Center, Cedar Point. Painters of all levels welcome. The organization holds classes, seminars and is involved in community service projects. Call 252-247-7827 for more information.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS’ GUILD meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month, Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, Atlantic Beach. Members enjoy learning through workshops and programs and are active in community service projects. Visitors are welcome. Call 252-808-4060.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION GROUP 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Coastal Unitarian Church, 1300 Evans St., Morehead City. The group practices silent mindfulness meditation to reduce stress. Free. Call 252-240-2283.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) Newport Chapter 0602 meets Thursdays, Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport. Weigh-in begins 4:30 p.m.; the meeting follows at 5:30 p.m. Call 252-223-3045 for details. Morehead City Chapter 543 meets from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, in the meeting room of First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. Call 252-240-0899 for details.
CARTERET CARE PARTNERS 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Grace Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, and fourth Wednesday of the month at Unitarian Coastal Fellowship, Morehead City. This is a support network for family caregivers of all types, is a safe place to share the joys and struggles of care giving and to network for resources and information. Caregivers are welcome to bring their care recipients. Recipients meet in a separate room with activities geared for them. For more information, contact Sally White at 252-622-1978 or ucfminister@starfishnet.com, or LaVera Parato at 252-422-6139 or areval@juno.com.
BEYOND THIS WEEK
NEWPORT COMMUNITY FESTIVAL AND 5K RUN Saturday, Sept. 7. The run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the festival begins at 10 a.m. The festival features a live band, face painting, Touch a Truck, live performances, bounce houses, a food truck rodeo and more. For more information, call 252-223-4749 or visit townofnewport.com.
EAST CARTERET HIGH SCHOOL 40TH 1979 CLASS REUNION 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Backstreet Pub on Middle Lane in Beaufort. Tickets are $40 each. Send ECHS 1979 checks to Sandy Hewitt,117 Connie Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516.
HAM LUNCH Friday, Sept. 20 at the Newport Historical Museum. Tickets for the ham lunch (take-out only) are $7 and may be purchased in advance at the museum. For more information, call Dianne Johnson at 252-241-1793.
WEST CARTERET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1974 45TH REUNION Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21. If you were in the class and could have or would have graduated in 1974, you are invited to the reunion. If you are interested, call Lennie Freeman at 252-241-2144 for your invitation form.
CHUM RUN Saturday, Sept. 21 at Camp Albermarle near Newport. Sign ups are available online at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Newport/ChumRun.
END OF SUMMER DEVIL DOG RUN 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in Emerald Isle. This 5K run is hosted by the Swansboro Marine Corps League and will start and end at the Pirate Salty Water Park. The run is down Reed Drive, left on Coast Guard Road for 1.5 miles and back.
NC SEAFOOD FESTIVAL Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6 on the Morehead City waterfront. The festival offers free local and regional entertainment, an 8K road race, sailing events, surf and pier fishing contests, the Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday, SasSea’s Island Playground for children, a free Southern Outer Banks Boat Show, vendors, fireworks, amusement rides and seafood. For more information, call 252-726-6273.
CORE SOUND WATERFOWL WEEKEND Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8 at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum on Harkers Island. This celebration boosts local waterfowl art, music, seafood, museum exhibits and more. It also includes educational displays, competitions, arts and crafts, community boatbuilding and a fellowship service Sunday morning. For more information, call 252-728-1500 or visit coresound.com.
CORE SOUND DECOY FESTIVAL Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at Harkers Island Elementary School. The festival has many attractions, including antique decoy exhibits, retriever demonstrations, competitions like duck calling, loon calling, head whittling and a live and silent auction. There’s food offered by Harkers Island Elementary School staff and volunteers and plenty of shopping opportunities from the vendors who flock to the festival each year. For more information, visit decoyguild.com.
CRYSTAL COAST CHRISTMAS FLOTILLA 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla features boats, yachts, oars, kayaks and commercial vessels decorated for the season. The decorated boats can be seen at 5:30 p.m. on the Morehead City waterfront and at 6:15 p.m. on the Beaufort waterfront. There is an entry fee to participate in the flotilla. For more information, call 252-728-7317 or visit ncmaritimemuseums.com.
NEWPORT HERITAGE DINNER Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, call Dianne Johnson at 252-241-1793.
