Kids and Family
HALLOWEEN TRUNK-OR-TREAT 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Trunk-or-Treat is an opportunity for families to safely trick or treat out of the decorated trunks of parked cars. We invite participants to be as creative as possible when decorating their trunks, but keep in mind there will be some young children there, so please, nothing too gory! Awards will be given for best costume, as well as best trunk. We will also offer face painting and games. Organizers are in need of trunk hosts. Entry is free and highly encouraged. Candy is to be provided by vehicle owners. Registration closes Tuesday, Oct. 15. If you are unable to participate but would like to provide candy for this event, candy donations can be taken at the Recreation Center. Sign up at the Morehead City Recreation Department or mail entry forms to Victoria Ward at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 706 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC, 28557. For more information, email victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
SEA SCOUT SHIP 1810 SSS SEA WOLF CMAST now has its very own Sea Scout ship for students ages 13-18 interested in boating and all things maritime. Sea Scouts are a division of Boy Scouts. Sea Scouts is for young men and women ages 14-20. Sea Scouts will learn boating skills, water safety, maritime heritage and citizenship through limitless opportunities and exciting challenges. For more information, visit sciencehouse.ncsu.edu, cmast.ncsu.edu or facebook.com/CMASTYouth.
STORY TIME AND PRE-K PLAY 9-10 a.m. Mondays for children from birth to 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Bring any supplies needed, such as diapers, wipes, bottles and more. For more information, call 252-354-6350.
Art
FIFTH ANNUAL SOUND TO SEA PAINT OUT ART SHOW AND SALE noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20 at The Trading Post Restaurant’s back veranda, 8302 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle. This event is open to artists of all mediums, and fine art/craft vendors will set up and sell their art. There will be a paint out competition for paintings painted during the event. This event is sponsored by the Seaside Arts Council and is hosted by Irene Bailey in conjunction with Oil Painters of America. For more information, visit irenebailey.com/about1.
GALLERY CALLS FOR ARTISTS Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking entrants for an upcoming show called “It’s a Wrap” - art and gifts in all media. The show is open to all area artists working in any media and will run from Saturday, Nov. 2 to Monday, Dec. 23. There is an entry size limit of maximum of 200 square inches each for 2-D pieces, or one cubic foot for 3-D pieces. There is a limit of 10 small pieces per artist. Work must be submitted to the gallery from Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 during gallery hours, which are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is located at 814 Arendell St. on the corner of 9th Avenue in Morehead City. Check the website, CarolinaArtistGallery.com, for details.
LINDA WERTHWEIN EXHIBIT 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Webb Memorial Library and Civic Center in Morehead City. The Webb Library announces a new exhibit of paintings by Beaufort resident Linda Werthwein. As a native North Carolinian strongly influenced by living in coastal areas, including the Caribbean, Ms. Werthwein employs vibrant color explorations of realism and the abstract. Her paintings demonstrate phenomena such as the rhythms of the ocean and the wild horses of the Outer Banks. Her work is found in regional and international collections, including the Honors College at East Carolina University, Bill and Linda Gates Foundation and the Government Ministry of Nevis, West Indies. Ms. Werthwein offers classes at her studio and gallery in Beaufort, where she helps liberate creativity in her students.
EIGHTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR VENDORS NEEDED Arts and crafts vendor applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, Aug. 1 for the eighth annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair scheduled to take place in the gymnasium at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center Saturday, Dec. 7. The fair will feature all handmade or hand-authenticated items from local artisans and crafters. There is no application deadline, but space is limited and expected to fill up quickly. The cost is $25 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space, and all vendor fees will be donated to a worthy nonprofit organization. For more information or to become a vendor, call 252-354-6350.
CALL FOR ARTISTS The Bridge Downeast is looking for artists for an event to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec.7- 8. Inside or outside space is available for $50. Food will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold. All proceeds to benefit afterschool programming for the Down East communities. Forms are available at thebridgedowneast.org or by emailing Susan McNamara at susan@thebridgedowneast.org.
MIXED MEDIA ART CLASSES 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Western Carteret Public Library, room three, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carteret Community College’s Bryant Building, room 3109. Learn to draw, paint or use watercolor in these six-week sessions. This class is open to beginners and experienced artists. The cost is $45 per person. Call 252-222-6200 to register for classes or visit carteret.edu.
OPEN WEAVE BASKET WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Thursdays at the Havelock Senior Center. Bring your basket weaving tools and reed to weave with other local basket makers. No membership is required. For more information, contact 2zcreek@gmail.com.
ADULT OIL & ACRYLIC CLASSES 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Linda Werthein’s studio/residence in Beaufort. The six-week session costs $125. Participants must bring materials. For more information, call 252-838-1238.
WEEKLY ART CLASSES 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays. Arts & Things offers classes in drawing and watercolor, oil, pastel and acrylic painting on the Morehead City waterfront. For more information, call Arts & Things at 252-240-1979.
Music and Theater
‘I DO, I DO’ 7:30 p.m. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Joslyn Hall on Carteret Community College’s campus. This concert version as adapted by Carolyn Lyle Evans is presented with minimal set and script.
Tickets are $20 and are available at carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 252-726-1501.
TOM KIMMEL IN CONCERT 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Unity Church in Atlantic Beach. Tom Kimmel is a soulful singer and songwriter who has captured audiences from Birmingham, Ala., to San Francisco, Calif. Tickets are $20 at the door.
ALIVE AT FIVE CONCERT SERIES 5-8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., Morehead City. These concerts are free. No coolers or beverages allowed. The schedule is Thursday, Oct. 17, The Embers. For more information, call 252-808-0440.
CARTERET COMMUNITY COLLEGE FINE ARTS SERIES FREE CONCERT 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Carteret Community College’s Joslyn Hall. This concert will feature Onslow Winds Jazz Ensemble.
CARTERET COMMUNITY SUNSHINE BAND REHEARSALS 7 p.m. Mondays in the Croatan High School band room. The rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. every Monday. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. More information can be found on the Facebook page facebook.com/carteretsunshineband and at ccsunshineband.wixsite.com/website.
CRAVEN COMMUNITY CHORUS REHEARSALS 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Orringer Hall on the campus of Craven Community College. The registration fee is $30. Rehearsals will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The dates for the concerts will be Thursday, Dec. 5, Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. The chorus major piece will be “Appalachian Winter” by Joseph Martin. For more information, contact Marilyn Davis at 252-670-0230 or visit facebook.com/cravencommunitychorus.
CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSALS 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Swansboro United Methodist Church. They continue each Tuesday night until concerts are completed, Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15, and will resume in January. Concerts are held in Onslow and Carteret counties. New members are welcome and can get more information from the director, Finley Woolston, at 910-358-2997 or finley@ec.rr.com. Information can also be found on Facebook or the CCCS website, crystalcoastchoralsociety.org. Singers may join the CCCS during the first few weeks of rehearsal at the discretion of the director.
Food and Drink
MURDER AT THE LONG HOUSE MYSTER DINNER 5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19 at Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant in Morehead City. This is a fundraiser dinner to support the Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity. Tickets are $65 per person and 1920s costumes are optional. Call Crystal Coast Habitat at 252-223-2111 to pre-pay by check or credit card to reserve a seat. Seating is limited. For more information, go to the restaurant’s website or Facebook page.
LOBSTERFEST 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path. There will be live lobster, eat-in and take-out. Call 252-240-2388 to place an order or visit our events page at facebook.com/events/1785822531564010/ for more information.
Events
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF CARTERET COUNTY CANDIDATE FORUMS 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Emerald Isle town hall. The first forum will be for the mayoral race in Pine Knoll Shores. The second forum will be for the commissioner race in Cedar Point. The third forum will be for the commissioner race in Emerald Isle. For more information, contact Carol Geer at 252-728-6385 or carolgeer@gmail.com.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. The American Red Cross is automatically entering everyone who donates blood in October for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards, courtesy of Tango Card. Those who donate at the museum’s drive will also have a chance at winning two spots in its Introduction to Wooden Boatbuilding class at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, a personal museum tour and a guided kayak trip membership in the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum. Schedule your appointment in advance at bit.ly/BeaufortMaritimeMuseum. For more information, contact the museum’s public information officer, Cyndi Brown, at Cyndi.brown@ncdcr.gov or 252-504-7744.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LUNCH AND LEARN Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Carteret Community College’s Bryant Student Center. The Carteret County Domestic Violence Program will be speaking and handing out information to the community. The event is hosted by the Carteret CC Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Delta Pi chapter and the human service program.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE 2-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center, 203 Leisure Lane, Emerald Isle.
ANNUAL HARVEST FESTIVAL 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 728 Bogue Loop Road, Bogue. There will be lunch, a craft sale, a bake sale and silent auction. The vendors/craft fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The plates cost $8 and will consist of barbecue pork or chicken, coleslaw, hush puppies, baked beans, beverage and a brownie.
DOWN EAST CENTER FOR WOMENS MINISTRY YARD SALE 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at the corner of Live Oak Street and Highway 70 beside Beaufort Cafe. All proceeds from the sale will be used to support the center to help the needs of hurting women. There will be books, décor, clothes, also Rada knives as part of the fundraiser and furniture.
CAPE CARTERET FALL FESTIVAL noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the overflow parking lot of Cape Carteret Baptist Church. There will be bounce houses, games, crafts and a variety of food and dessert trucks. There will be more than 20 community organizations and extracurricular groups highlighting the opportunities and services available in the area. This year the event will feature a hayride through Old Cape Carteret, as well as a Touch-a-Truck display with vehicles and equipment from eight agencies along with a classic car show. There will be live music with Joey & Mason and Big Drink Music Co., and a special performance by an illusionist. A time capsule will be buried to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the town.
HOWLING HAYRIDE AND NIGHT HIKE 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Call the park office at 252-726-3775 to sign up. There is a $5 suggested donation price. For more information about the event, go to friendsoffortmacon.org. Bring a flashlight and bug spray.
HOLIDAY POP UP MARKET 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 19-20 at 403 Whistling Heron Way Park Place Subdivision in Swansboro. There will be fall and Christmas home decor. For more information, call 252-424-8611 or email emily@ecphomedecor.com.
17TH ANNUAL PUMPKIN CARD PARTY 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City. Tickets are $15 per person and include games of bridge, canasta, dominoes, scrabble or any game of choice. There will be door prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing, as well as snacks and homemade desserts. To reserve a table, call Marge Bried at 252-241-0367 or Mary Jo Exchanger at 252-725-1750.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Peer Recovery Center, 3900 Bridges St., Morehead City. This event is sponsored by the Otway Burns Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The public is invited to enjoy handicrafts, toys, art, jewelry, handmade items and food. Interested vendors can call 252-764-2044.
WITCHES AND WIZARDS FOR WATERWAYS 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Pogies Fishing Center, 107 Front St., Swansboro. Get spooky on the White Oak River. Join Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and Pogie’s Fishing Center for a Halloween paddle that supports clean water in the community. Float down the river listening to local folktales, legends and ghost stories. On dry land, there will be a pumpkin carving contest for prizes, and a costume contest for cash, so dress in your most magical garb. The event is for those over the age of 18 and costs $40 per person. Fifty percent of proceeds benefit the work of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch. Contact Pogie’s to register at pogiesfishing.com or 910-325-7876.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Peer Recovery Center, 3900 Arendell St., Morehead City. Sponsored by the Otway Burns Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, this event will include art, gifts, handicrafts, toys, jewelry, homemade sweets, hot dogs and pulled-pork sandwiches. Admission is free.
CALL FOR VENDORS Applications are now being accepted for the St. James “Country Christmas Craft Fair,” which will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Newport. Booth rentals are $35, plus $5 extra if access to electricity is needed. For an application, email Susan Smith at suze0304@ec.rr.com or call at 252-223-5387.
THE MOREHEAD CITY CURB MARKET is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be special events during select market days. The market is at 1213 Evans St., Morehead City. For more information, call Angela Davis at 252-503-5802.
WRITING VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to help with the work being done at the Jack Goodwin Research Library at the History Museum of Carteret County. Those who have a love of history and writing can stop by the museum at 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, for more information.
TRENT RIVER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB OPEN GAMES 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Former, current and new players are encouraged to attend. The club will provide refreshments. The game fee is $5 per player. For more information, contact Mitchell Riley at 252-515-6044 or email decosouth@yahoo.com.
GOLD STAR FAMILIES WANTED Maria Myers, a Gold Star Mother, is hoping to have a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument erected in the county. She is looking for Gold Star families who would be interested in the monument. For more information, contact Ms. Myers at 252-342-3728 or visit www.facebook.com/ccgsf or www.ccgsf.org.
HOPE MISSION THRIFT STORE 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store has two locations at 1502 and 1504 Bridges St. For pick up of large furniture items, please call 252-240-2359.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Carteret County Aging Services, located at the Senior Center, 3820 Galantis Drive in Morehead, is looking for a few volunteers who would be able to deliver a noon meal one day a week (weekday) to a homebound senior in the area. They have need for someone to regularly deliver a route once a week and for substitutes when regular volunteers aren’t able to deliver. Deliveries take about one to one and a halfhours. Contact Diana or Mary K at 252-247-2626 for more information.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR C.O.A.C.H. HOPE, a local nonprofit organization that continues to strive and expand its programs and services to youth within the community. For more information and a list of additional opportunities and an application, visit www.coach-hope.org or email a letter of interest to coachhope@yahoo.com. Those interested can also call or text “volunteer” to 252-732-4522.
CARTERET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY HEADQUARTERS is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The headquarters is at 5370-K Highway 70 in the Brandywine Crossing, Morehead City. For more information, call 252-648-8164.
COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT FOR FOSTER AND ADOPTIVE PARENTS To learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent, call the County Department of Social Services at 252-728-3181, ext. 6176.
FRIDAY NIGHT DANCES for adults over 50 are 7:30-11 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The cost is $5 a person. For more information, call 252-247-2626.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHIRE OF CATHANAR 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org.
Local heritage
BIRD HIKE 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Meet at the Visitor Center and take a leisurely hike to identify birds native to the area.
MUSKET FIRING DEMONSTRATION 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Learn about a Civil War-era musket’s history, loading procedures and firing. Meet in the fort.
KAYAK FISHING CLASS 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Learn the basics of saltwater fishing from a kayak. Kayaks, tackle and rods will be provided. A N.C. saltwater fishing license is required. The program is for intermediate or advanced paddlers ages 12 and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $75. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
NATURAL SIDE OF FORT MACON 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Meet in the Visitor Center lobby for a leisurely hike exploring the natural side of Fort Macon. The hike will cover trail and beach.
BROWN BAG GAM noon Thursday, Oct. 17 at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Join the N.C. Maritime Museum to learn about North Carolina’s rich coastal environment and culture during the Brown Bag Gam informal lecture series. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. The programs include Oct. 31, Sea Monsters; Nov. 7, Native Americans of the Crystal Coast; Nov. 14, Whales in North Carolina Waters; Nov. 27, Pirate’s Table; Dec. 4, North Carolina’s Oyster Fishery of Old; and Dec 11, Beaufort’s Dolphins: Getting to Know Them. For more information, call 252-504-7740.
MUSKET FIRING DEMONSTRATIONS 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Learn about a Civil War-era musket’s history, loading procedures and firing. Meet in the fort.
MUSKET FIRING DEMONSTRATIONS 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Learn about a Civil War-era musket’s history, loading procedures and firing. Meet in the fort.
BEAUFORT HISTORIC SITE DOUBLE-DECKER BUS TOURS 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in October and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in October. Hop aboard and see Beaufort’s historic district from atop a 1967 English double-decker bus. Local narrators tell tales of Beaufort’s past of pirates, star-crossed lovers and Confederate spies. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children between the ages of 6-12. Children under the age of 6 are free.
BEAUFORT HISTORIC SITE BUILDING TOURS 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays in October. The cost for the tours are $12 for adults and $6 for children between the ages of 6-12. Those under the age of 6 are free. Tours are also available with an hour’s notice.
BEAUFORT HISTORIC SITE OLD BURYING GROUND TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in October. The cost for the tours are $12 for adults and $6 for children between the ages of 6-12. Those under the age of 6 are free. Tours are also available with 24-hours’ notice.
BEHIND THE SCENES: SHARK SNACK 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get an overhead view of the Living Shipwreck and watch aquarium aquarists feed the sharks. This program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM AT A GLANCE noon-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. The program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $12. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM CLOSE ENCOUNTERS 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit labs and holding areas, help with food preparation and feed the animals in this thorough behind-the-scenes tour. Tour includes a look at fresh water habitats, as well as saltwater habitats and a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. This program is for ages 8 and up, and costs $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
FIRST THURSDAYS 10:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Newport Historical Museum. Event will feature stories and oral history from Newport residents.
Education
INTRODUCTION TO WOODEN BOATBUILDING 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 16-17 at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort. Students explore the art of boatbuilding in this two-day, hands-on course, beginning with lofting and moving on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. They also learn planking methods, both carvel and lapstrake, and use of appropriate fasteners. After two days, students will have the knowledge, skill and confidence to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own. The minimum age is 16 years old. The fee is $135 or $121.50 for Friend of the Museum members. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call 252-504-7758 or visit thewatercraftcenter.com.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CONVERSATION GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carteret Literacy Council, 4907 Bridges St. Ext., Suite D-F in Morehead City. Practice your English, increase your life skills and learn about American culture. For more information, email carteretliteracy@carteretliteracy.org.
RESTORE BODY AND MIND: FOUR-WEEK WELLNESS SERIES noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Carteret Community College. This series is $45 and will guide students through easy step-by-step ways to heal their body and transform your life. This series is a great self-care resource for cancer prevention/recovery, care givers and human service professionals. The cost includes a health workbook, recipes and a local health resource list. Instructor Jade Morton is a certified holistic health educator. More information can be found at YogaWellnessNC.com. Preregistration is required by calling 252-646-3923.
THE TWO BOATS SCHOOL 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. This class will be for all ages and will cover advanced navigational skills, using math. To register, call Capt. Nick Webster at 970-946-3858.
GED CLASSES 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at The Bridge Downeast, 1344 Island Road, Harkers Island. Call Susan at 252-504-2581 to register or for more information.
SECU CRYSTAL COAST HOSPICE HOUSE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS There are several capacities a volunteer can choose to serve. Direct care is an area of companionship for the patient and their family. There is also a need for volunteers to do filing, answering phones and putting together admission packets. If you are interested in sharing your time and compassion call Sharon Baugus, Volunteer Coordinator, at 252-514-8902 or email her at sbaugus2@3hc.org for an application. The Crystal Coast Hospice House is at 100 Big Rock Weigh in Newport.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR US COAST GUARD AUXILIARY FLOTILLA 20-02. To learn what capacities need to be filled and become a uniformed volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary member in Flotilla 20-02 in Morehead City, call 252-903-8963.
USCG ABOUT BOATING SAFELY CLASS is for all ages and required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, at Coastal Carolina Community College or U.S. Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle. This one-day, eight-hour class helps boaters stay safe and legal and feel more comfortable on the water. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
BOATING SKILLS AND SEAMANSHIP Mondays and Thursdays, two hours a session, for six weeks. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
Fitness
YOUTH FISHING PALOOZA 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Newport River Fishing Pier. This event is for kids ages 3-15 years old. Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, most creative fishing hat, largest fish by weight and smallest fish by weight. Bring your own pole or borrow one of ours (limited availability). Bait will be provided or bring your own. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $2. For more information, contact Garrett Carpenter at garrett.carpenter@moreheadcitync.org, or Kirk Peterson at kirk.peterson@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083.
YOUTH BASKETBALL 2019-20 This youth league is co-sponsored by Carteret County and Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department. Teams will practice at the Morehead City Recreation Center or Morehead City Middle School. Games will be played at these gyms and other county gym facilities. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday through Sunday, Nov. 3. The registration fee is $40. For more information, contact Garrett Carpenter or Kirk Peterson at 252-726-5083 or email garrett.carpenter@moreheadcitync.org or kirk.peterson@moreheadcitync.org.
GENTLE RESTORE YOGA SERIES 12:10-1 p.m. Tuesdays at Carteret Community College. This six-week series is $40 and is designed to safely improve flexibility, alignment, build strength and restore body/mind. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post--traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed, and chair modifications are available. Late registration is available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
GENTLE DE-STRESS YOGA SERIES 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Carteret Community College. This six-week series is $40 and is designed to gently improve flexibility and allow healing as it relieves stress and reduces pain. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed. Late registration is available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
GENTLE BACK HEALTH YOGA 12:10-1 p.m. Thursdays at Carteret Community College. This six-week series is $40 and is designed to safely improve flexibility, bone density, build strength, reduce pain and allow body/mind healing. The intention is to also aid with anxiety, cancer recovery and post-traumatic stress disorder. No prior yoga is needed, and chair modifications are available. Late registration is available. For more information, contact Jade Morton at 252-646-3923 or visit YogaWellnessNC.com.
FLEXIBILITY MOBILITY FLOW CLASS noon to 1 p.m. Mondays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class has a $10 participation fee. Consult with your physician before enrolling and participating. For additional information, contact Emily Crable at ecfitness@icloud.com.
SENIOR TAP DANCE CLASS 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center in Morehead City. The class is taught by distinguished dancer/choreographer Hazel Collins and cost $10. For more information on this program, contact Ms. Collins at 252-728-5514 or Maureen Kilgallen at 222-3088.
LINE DANCING 5 p.m. Monday (true beginners), 6 p.m. Monday (beginner) and 7 p.m. Monday (improver/intermediate), as well as 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center. Line dance lessons are choreographed dance to all types of music. The Monday class is taught by Kathy Johnson, who can be reached at 772-538-8892. The Thursday class is taught by Sharon Starks. For more information, contact the office at 252-726-5083.
BEGINNING TAI CHI noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The Taoist Tai Chi arts exercise the entire physiology, including the tendons, joints, connective tissue and internal organs. The class is progressive, making September the best time to start. Email moreheadcity.nc@taoisttaichi.org or visit taoisttaichi.org for more details. To speak with an instructor, call 919-787-9600, ext. 3.
KIDS HIP HOP 4:45-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Kids ages 6 and up are welcome to join in moving and grooving to the beat. Hip-hop is a fun way for kids to get their energy out while learning some fun, cool dance moves. There is a fee of $30 per month. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
DANCE: BALLROOM INTRODUCTION 7-8 p.m. Mondays starting Aug. 19 at the Camp Glenn Building on the Carteret Community College campus. The fee for the six-session class is $30. Experience the elegance of the Waltz and the Fox Trot, the liveliness of the Swing and the drama of the Tango, Rumba and Cha Cha. No partner or prior experience necessary. To sign up for this or any Corporate and Community Education classes, contact 252-222-6200 or visit carteret.edu under Continuing Education.
DANCE: BALLROOM CHA CHA BEGINNER 8-9 p.m. Mondays starting Aug. 19 at the Camp Glenn building on the Carteret Community College campus. The fee for the six-session class is $30. This class is much like Ballroom Introduction, but will focus on one specific dance, the Cha Cha. No partner or prior experience necessary. To sign up for this or any Corporate and Community Education classes, contact 252-222-6200 or visit carteret.edu under Continuing Education.
YOGA AND MEDITATION: PEACE AND MINDFULNESS FOR EVERY BODY 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays starting Aug. 20 at the Bridge Downeast Ramsey Center on Harkers Island. The course fee for the six-week session is $60. Come de-stress and enjoy gentle basic yoga movement from the Hatha lineage, along with mindful meditation with teacher and life coach Annelies Gentile. No need to be an expert — all levels of experience are welcome. Together, we’ll explore asanas (yoga postures) and pranayama (breathing exercises), which help bring peace to the mind and strength to the body. Bring a yoga mat. To sign up for this or any Corporate and Community Education classes, contact 252-222-6200 or visit carteret.edu under Continuing Education.
CRYSTAL COAST GIRLS YOUTH VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION The Crystal Coast Girls Youth Volleyball Association is sponsored by Carteret County Parks and Recreation, Morehead City Parks and Recreation and Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation for the following age divisions: girls 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The player’s age is determined as of Aug. 1. Registration will begin Thursday, Aug. 1 and end Friday, Aug. 30. There are several locations to register. In Broad Creek, Newport, Beaufort or Down East area, contact Carteret County Parks and Recreation by calling 252-808-3301. Contact AnMarie Ivester at AnMarie.Ivester@carteretcountync.gov. In the Morehead City area, contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation by calling 252-726-5083, Jerry Riggs at ext.4 4 or Jerry.Riggs@moreheadcitync.org, or Kirk Peterson at ext. 3 or kirk.peterson@moreheadcitync.org. In western Carteret County, Emerald Isle and Swansboro area, contact Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation by calling 252-354-6350 or Whitney Smith at wsmith@emeraldisle-nc.org. The registration fee is $35 and includes team shirt.
EASTERN NC JUNIOR GOLF LEAGUE The Junior Golf League is aimed to provide quality education, skill development and great fun at age appropriate competition for boys and girls ages 10-18. The player’s age on June 1 determines which age group they will compete in for the year. The cost is $60, which covers all green fees for practice and matches, plus a team golf shirt. The practice schedule will be announced. Registration forms are available at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., or online at moreheadcitync.org. Submit by mail (check payable to MCPRD): MCPRD, 706 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
BALLROOM AND SHAG CLASSES Fridays at Carolina Strut in Morehead City. These are six-week sessions. The ballroom and shag classes are $60 per person. For more information, call Joy Williams at 919-920-3658.
ADULT DANCE HIP HOP CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class will be a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
BOYS HIP HOP CLASS 4:45-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
ADULT DANCE FITNESS CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class will be a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. Please contact the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
RECREATIONAL CORNHOLE 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. To play, you must have an annual pass or a daily pass, which is $5. Call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083, ext. 2, for more details.
TOTAL BODY WORKOUT 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The cost is $6 per class.
TAOIST TAI CHI noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St. No need to preregister. More information can be found at taoist.org, by emailing moreheadcity.nc@taoist.org or calling Terri Thomas at 252-314-4110.
BEGINNER TAI CHI CLASSES noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at the Morehead City Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. There is no need to preregister. For more information, visit at taoist.org, email moreheadcity.nc@taoist.org or call 252- 314-4110.
BARRE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The program costs $20 for four classes (one class per week). If you don’t wish to sign up for the program, you can pay a $10 daily drop-in fee. Registration is available online at http://moreheadcitync.org/home-parks-recreation/. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
COMMUNITY YOGA 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The fee is $5 per class. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
BEGINNING TAI CHI noon Wednesdays and Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City.
YOGA AND STRETCHING FOR BEGINNERS 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Bridge Downeast 1344 Island Road, Harkers Island. This class is through Carteret Community College. This course will guide the student through therapeutic style yoga stretches, deep breathing and relaxation techniques. Class can safely improve flexibility, strength, balance and reduce pain. Appropriate for all adults. No prior yoga experience needed. Course Fee: $30 and students must bring their own mat. There will be eight sessions in the class. For more information, contact Susan at 252-504-2581. Registration can be made through the college website, www.carteret.edu.
ADULT HIP HOP CLASSES 6:45-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St. in Morehead City. The cost is $10 per lesson. The class will be for adults 18 and older and taught by experienced teacher, Amber Spickett. For more information on this program, call 252-726-5083.
TENNIS PROGRAMS FOR ALL AGES Now offering new tennis programs for all ages at Western Park tennis courts at 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. For complete information on classes, times, dates and registration information visit http://ccrp.recdesk.com.
BEGINNER KARATE PROGRAM Join Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts at Western Park Community Center for beginner karate for both children and adults. For more information or to register, call 252-222-0444 or enroll online at CapeCarteretKarate.com.
BARRE FIT 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department in Morehead City. This eight-week course is $40 or $10 per class. Participants need to bring water. A yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of yoga, Pilates and ballet flexibility. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
SILVER SNEAKER MSROM CLASS 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays in at Snap Fitness in Otway, and 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in at Snap Fitness in Newport. The classes are free for gym members and $5 for drop ins or nonmembers. This class is for everyone, and participants do not have to have Silver Sneaker Insurance. For more information, call the Otway gym at 252-838-1196 or the Newport gym at 252-777-4349.
BROGA 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at Uptown Yoga, 4915-I Arendell St. in Morehead City. This new class is designed for men but is open to all. This class is cardio-enhanced yoga. The class is $14 for drop-ins or a five-class pass is $65. For more information, call 252-342-0250 or visit www.uptownyogamhc.com.
CARTERET COUNTY SENIOR CHEERLEADERS are looking to develop a new team. Participants, both men and women, must be at least 50 years old. For more information or to join the team, call Susan Balmat at 252-222-0799.
RETRO YOGA 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St. The cost is $5 per class. The class teaches yoga for different body types using retro yoga movements. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:15-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Uptown Yoga, 4915-I Arendell St. in Morehead City. The class is $14 for drop-ins or $65 for a five-class pass. For more information, call 252-342-0250 or visit www.uptownyogamhc.com.
ADULT TAP DANCE CLASS 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St. The cost is $10 per class. The class is taught by distinguished dancer and choreographer Hazel Collins. For more information, call Ms. Collins at 252-728-5514 or Maureen Kilgallen at 252-222-3088.
LINE DANCING 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
YOGA CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays at Newport Community Building, 270 Howard Blvd., Newport. This class is for adults and costs $5 per class. For more information, contact Christine Smith at 252-622-7473.
CRYSTAL COAST TABLE TENNIS CLUB 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Newport. Players of all ages and skill levels are invited to attend. For more information, contact Bowie Martin at 252-399-1533.
BEACH YOGA IN ATLANTIC BEACH 9-9:50 a.m. Saturdays at New Bern Street public beach access in Atlantic Beach. The class is $10 per person or $7 with military or teacher ID. For more information, like Coastal Yoga with Nadine on Facebook or call 631-255-1010.
Trips and Tours
11-DAY HOLY LAND TOUR Feb. 19-Feb. 29, 2020. This tour is hosted by the Rev. Jimmy and Mersa Mercer of Davis Free Will Baptist Church. The cost is $3,698 per person, double occupancy. The price includes air, private motor coach, deluxe hotels, breakfast and dinner daily, tips and taxes. For more information, call 252-503-6127 or email mkmercer@ec.rr.com.
Meetings
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/ ALCOHOLICS, DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City. This group meets every Sunday. For more information, call 252-269-7479.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with speaker Greta Boshammer, a former Atlantic Beach firefighter. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS GUILD 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. The guild’s purpose is to promote the art of quilt making through education and community outreach. Current projects include quilts for the domestic violence center, children’s hospital, veterans and hurricane relief. The guild meets every Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The guild welcomes visitors and people interested in learning about quilting and community projects. For more information, contact Cathy Crandell at 252-222-0246.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF CARTERET 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Life Point Church in Morehead City. This support group helps families heal after child loss. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, find the group on Facebook or email tcfcarteret@yahoo.com.
COASTAL ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES CLUB noon Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant and Pub in Beaufort. Terry Mawhorter of the antique shops on Turner Street in Beaufort will present the program “Collectible Coins.” After the program, enjoy a Dutch-treat lunch followed by a business meeting. No reservations are necessary, and visitors are welcome.
LIBRARY KNITTING GROUP 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the County Public Library reading room. Advanced knitters and beginners are welcome. Bring your project or let us help you get started. This group meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Maria Apolloni at 919-612-3403.
CRYSTAL COAST WOMEN’S CLUB 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. This is the annual pizza party luncheon. Brenda Reash, executive director for the Carteret Community College Foundation, will discuss the college’s culinary arts program and update members on the new hospitality and culinary facilities. Membership renewals will be taken. Guests are welcome to check out the club. Halloween costumes optional. For more information, call 410-570-7487.
AMERICAS BOATING CLUB OF THE CRYSTAL COAST 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Morehead City Country Club, 2900 Country Club Road in Morehead City. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m., followed dinner at 6:30 and the speaker at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Keith Rittmaster of Bonehenge Whale Center. Dinner will be fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cornbread, salad, dessert and fruit for $20, payable at abc-cc.org or at the door. RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 17.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Sagestone 8101 B Emerald Drive in Emerald Isle. The group meets every Thursday. Call 252-515-0557 with questions.
CRYSTAL COAST REPUBLICAN WOMEN 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at the GOP Headquarters, 5370-K Brandywine Crossing, next to Mike Toler Automotive, Highway 70 west of Morehead City. All area Republican women are invited and encouraged to attend.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. This group meets the fourth Saturday of every month. All levels from beginners and beyond are welcome to join the group and experience painting, as well as community outreach projects, camaraderie, informative workshops and more. Learn how to paint on many different surfaces with no drawing required. Bring a bagged lunch. For more information, call Wanda at 910-330-4128 or email wcastillo0974@yahoo.com.
CAROLINA MARITIME MODEL SOCIETY MEETING 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the N.C. Maritime Museum auditorium in Beaufort. The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in this craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. All meetings are open to the public. Other dates are Dec. 7.
MS SUPPORT GROUP 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 in the Webb Memorial Library’s Sea Room. Take the elevator to get to the second floor. The group meets the last Monday of the month. For more information, call 252-241-4719.
ABRAHAM HICKS LAW OF ATTRACTION PRACTICE GROUPS 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Crystal Coast Unity, 117 East Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. All are welcome the final Tuesday of every month. For more information, call 252-646-4543.
COASTAL WEAVERS BASKET MAKERS GUILD 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Western Carteret Community Center, Old Highway 58, behind the BB&T on Highway 24 in Cape Carteret. These meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month except for June and July. For more information, please email 2zcreek@gmail.com or just come on down.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the trustee board room in the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. Morehead City. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, contact Jim Kraft at 252-726-0289.
SINGLES OUT ’N ABOUT 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department. This is an adult social group designed for meeting new people, making new friends and sharing new experiences. This is not a matchmaking organization and not affiliated with any religious or political organization. For more information, call 252-349-4639. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month.
MENTAL HEALTH CAREGIVERS AND AGING SUPPORT GROUP 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City. This meeting is held the second Friday of every month. The meeting includes a presentation by an area resource to inform and give caregivers ideas and options. This meeting is usually followed by informal conversation. Caregivers of people with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mental illnesses are welcome to drop in. For more information, contact Debbie Griffin
at 252-247-2626.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with guest speaker Ret. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melvin Smith with the Jones County High School JROTC. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FRIENDS OF THE WEBB LIBRARY 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Webb Memorial Library in Morehead City. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP noon the second Wednesday of the month at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The 2019 meeting dates are Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. For more information, contact Lori Wrenn at 252-808-3152.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be no speaker. Instead there will be a Christmas social. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
SUPPORT GROUP FOR CAREGIVERS 10-11:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month through Dec. 18 at Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, 4366 Highway 24, Newport. Call 252-764-0722 to sign up.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Steve Anderson, director of the Carteret County History Museum. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, Feb 10 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Jayme Limbaugh with the Carteret County Health Department. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Various DAR members will be sharing information about their patriot. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, April 13 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Debby Marsh. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Lisa Pomeranz, District 7 director. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
ADDICTION OUTREACH 7 p.m. every other Monday at Refuge Fellowship Church, 109 Marlin Drive, Harkers Island. Pastor Manly Rose will lead this event.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Have you suffered the loss of a child or loved one? Share your loss with others.
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUP noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Everyone is welcome to attend.
TOPS- TAKE POUNDS OFF SENSIBLY 4 p.m. Thursdays at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. Weigh-in is from 4-5 p.m. The meeting is from 5:10-6 p.m. For more information, call Jane at 252-223-3045.
SMART (SELF-MANAGEMENT AND RECOVERY TRAINING) RECOVERY 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Life Point Church in Morehead City. For more information, call Ray Conner at 252-316-2699.
EMERALD ISLE STAMP CLUB meets 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the back of the Emerald Isle Police Department building on Highway 58. Anyone interested in collecting stamps is welcome. The club is celebrating its 25th year. For more information, call George Kuhhorn at 252-354-5127.
FORT MACON SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON meets the third Monday of every month. They offer boating education, social programs and vessel safety checks. For more information, call 252-571-9129 or visit www.fmsps.org.
MOVIN’ ON AMPUTEE SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Hampton Inn and Suites, 225 Old Hammock Road in Swansboro. For more information, call 910-325-0508.
F.I.S.H. GROUP MEETINGS: CHRIST-CENTERED 12 STEP RECOVERY 5-6:30 p.m. Sundays at Cape Carteret Baptist Church and 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays at the Carteret County Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. This event is open to all friends of recovery. for more information, contact Bev Stone at the Peer Recovery Center by calling 252-222-3888.
SINGLES OUT ‘N ABOUT a social group open to single adults. Now in its 14th year, meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month to schedule activities. For time, location and more information, contact Ginger at 252-349-4639.
BEAUFORT GARDEN CLUB 10 a.m. the first Thursday of every month, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. Social starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting.
SOUTHERN BELLES Meets 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. The four-part harmony singing group for women is now accepting new members. For more information, call Mary Helen Casey at 252-354-2925.
COASTAL CAROLINA ‘A’S’ RESTORERS CLUB 6 p.m. second Monday of the month at the Golden Corral on Martin Luther King Blvd. in New Bern. The Model “A” Restores Club, founded in 1952, encourages members to acquire, restore, preserve, exhibit and make use of the Model “A” Ford and to enjoy the fellowship of other Model “A” Ford owners around the world. For more information, call 252-943-4373 or 252-503-3470 or email dltemple@aol.com or scorcher_1212@yahoo.com.
SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS CAMP 1597 meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
FORT MACON CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
N.C. SOCIETY SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, CRYSTAL COAST CHAPTER meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month in the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, Morehead City. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
CARTERET COMMUNITY THEATRE 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at 1311 Arendell St., Morehead City, for volunteers to learn theater needs, including lights, sound, ticket sales and backstage assistance. For information, call 252-247-1501 or visit www.carteretcommunitytheatre.org.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS 7 to 8:15 p.m. Fridays, at Canine Playtime, 228 Chatham St., Newport.
ALCOHOL ANONYMOUS 8 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
AL-ANON 8 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
PROMISE LAND SOCIETY 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month, First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Morehead City.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHRINE OF CATHANAR 1 to 3 p.m. second Saturday of each month at the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. The local branch for Carteret and Craven counties are open to every one of all ages and locations. There is no cost to attend the activity. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org, email shirecathanar@gmail.com, jprice208@gmail.com or monicaamende@gmail.com, or call Thomas De Luna (MKA Jerry Price) at 252-648-0937 or Bridgit Macha Ruadh (MKA Monica Amende) at 216-256-1495.
MOREHEAD CITY LIONS CLUB 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Golden Corral in Morehead City.
BEAUFORT LIONS CLUB meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ribeye’s on Front Street in Beaufort. New members and guests are welcome.
TOASTMASTERS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 a.m. Thursdays in the Bryant Center on the campus of Carteret Community College. Call 252-725-7377 for details.
SEA SCOUTS SHIP 98 LOOKOUT 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the N.C. Maritime Museum Gallant’s Channel annex in Beaufort. The ship is chartered by Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum. For ages 14-20. Call 252-728-2762.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 26 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, Havelock Senior Center, Trader Avenue, Havelock. For more information, contact Ancil Jones at 252-622-5245.
CARTERET NUMISMATIC SOCIETY meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Old Train Depot at 612 Broad St. in Beaufort.
AMERICAN LEGION MOREHEAD CITY POST 46 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the train depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City.
BEAUFORT OLDE TOWNE MONDAY NOON CLUB, Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant, Beaufort.
NEWPORT ROTARY CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Monday, Newport Rotary Building at 145 Howard Blvd.
MOREHEAD CITY NOON ROTARY CLUB noon each Tuesday, Channel Marker, Atlantic Beach.
MOREHEAD CITY LOOKOUT ROTARY CLUB 7 a.m. each Wednesday, Carteret General Hospital cafeteria, Morehead City.
KNIT-WITS 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday, the Webb Library welcomes knitters to bring their projects to receive helpful hints from experienced knitters.
MOREHEAD CITY NAVIGATORS ROTARY CLUB noon, Wednesdays, Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, 400 Bridges St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY EVENING CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY SOUNDVIEW CLUB noon on Thursdays, Golden Corral, Morehead City.
CRYSTAL COAST TEA PARTY PATRIOTS meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Golden Corral in Morehead City and at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Ribeyes Steakhouse in Cape Carteret. For information, visit www.cctpp.com.
THE RETIRED ENLISTED ASSOCIATION Cherry Point No. 92 meets 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Millers Landing at MCAS Cherry Point. Optional breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. Details at 252-223-7037.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE CAR CLUB 7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, Carteret Community College, Bryant Center. Call 252-726-6351.
CAPE LOOKOUT FLYFISHERS 6 p.m. the third Friday of each month from March to November, Cox’s Restaurant, 4109 Arendell St., Morehead City.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP meets at 6 p.m. each Monday, South Banks Community Church, West Ridge Center, Morehead City. For more information, contact Milton Thompson at 252-525-3402.
NARCONON reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get a loved one help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free assessments and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com for details.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Western Park Community Center, Cedar Point. Painters of all levels welcome. The organization holds classes, seminars and is involved in community service projects. Call 252-247-7827 for more information.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS’ GUILD meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month, Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, Atlantic Beach. Members enjoy learning through workshops and programs and are active in community service projects. Visitors are welcome. Call 252-808-4060.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION GROUP 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Coastal Unitarian Church, 1300 Evans St., Morehead City. The group practices silent mindfulness meditation to reduce stress. Free. Call 252-240-2283.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) Newport Chapter 0602 meets Thursdays, Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport. Weigh-in begins 4:30 p.m.; the meeting follows at 5:30 p.m. Call 252-223-3045 for details. Morehead City Chapter 543 meets from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, in the meeting room of First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. Call 252-240-0899 for details.
CARTERET CARE PARTNERS 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Grace Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, and fourth Wednesday of the month at Unitarian Coastal Fellowship, Morehead City. This is a support network for family caregivers of all types, is a safe place to share the joys and struggles of care giving and to network for resources and information. Caregivers are welcome to bring their care recipients. Recipients meet in a separate room with activities geared for them. For more information, contact Sally White at 252-622-1978 or ucfminister@starfishnet.com, or LaVera Parato at 252-422-6139 or areval@juno.com.
BEYOND THIS WEEK
ALPACA FARM DAY noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 in Ocean. There will be activities, games, arts and crafts for children and fiber demonstrations, including a spinner. Alpaca products will be available for early Christmas shopping.
FALL BAZAAR 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at North River United Methodist Church, 2494 Highway 70, Beaufort. There ill be sausage biscuits and coffee beginning at 8 a.m. Chili, clam chowder and hot dogs will be offered for lunch. There will be a variety of homemade baked goods, casseroles and jellies, as well as unique crafts, gift baskets and a silent auction.
DOWN EAST FOLK ARTS SOCIETY JANE KRAMER CONCERT 7-8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at The City Stage in New Bern, 6:30-8:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant in Beaufort and 7-8:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path. Admission to DEFAS concerts are free.
WOMEN OF ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH BAZAAR 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parish house in Beaufort. The money raised will go to support local outreach and charities. The bazaar will include a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will be a raffle and silent auction. Winners will be announced after lunch, and participants do not have to be present to win. Other favorites are frozen foods, baked goods, unique treasures, kitchen items, jewelry and more. For information, contact Sylvia Wheatly at church@stpaulsbeaufort.org.
‘BURNED’ DOCUMENTARY 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Unitarian Coastal Fellowship in Morehead City. “Burned” is a feature-length documentary which takes a look at the latest energy industry solution to climate change. The film tells the story of how woody biomass has become the fossil fuel industry’s renewable, green savior and of the people and parties who are fighting against and promoting its adoption and use. “Burned” is sponsored by The Green Sanctuary Committee of The Unitarian Coastal Fellowship and the Croatan Chapter of the Sierra Club.
CARTERET COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 853 Hibbs Road, Newport. Come meet the staff, board members, volunteers, animal control officers and the animals available for adoption. There will be food and drinks, face painting, a 50/50 raffle for $1 per ticket and a silent auction.
45TH ANNUAL NEWPORT CHRISTMAS PARADE 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 22. If you are interested in participating in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at recreation@townofnewport.com or 252-223-4976. Following the parade is the tree lighting festivities at Newport Community Park. Santa and his sleigh will be available for you to take pictures with. Enjoy some hot chocolate, cookies and caroling. Then, at 5:30 p.m. see the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree. This is a free event and all are welcome to attend.
CORE SOUND WATERFOWL WEEKEND Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8 at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum on Harkers Island. This celebration boosts local waterfowl art, music, seafood, museum exhibits and more. It also includes educational displays, competitions, arts and crafts, community boatbuilding and a fellowship service Sunday morning. For more information, call 252-728-1500 or visit coresound.com.
CORE SOUND DECOY FESTIVAL Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at Harkers Island Elementary School. The festival has many attractions, including antique decoy exhibits, retriever demonstrations, competitions like duck calling, loon calling, head whittling and a live and silent auction. There’s food offered by Harkers Island Elementary School staff and volunteers and plenty of shopping opportunities from the vendors who flock to the festival each year. For more information, visit decoyguild.com.
CRYSTAL COAST CHRISTMAS FLOTILLA 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla features boats, yachts, oars, kayaks and commercial vessels decorated for the season. The decorated boats can be seen at 5:30 p.m. on the Morehead City waterfront and at 6:15 p.m. on the Beaufort waterfront. There is an entry fee to participate in the flotilla. For more information, call 252-728-7317 or visit ncmaritimemuseums.com.
NEWPORT HERITAGE DINNER Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, call Dianne Johnson at 252-241-1793.
