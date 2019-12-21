To have an event added, email information to megan.soult@thenewstimes.com.
Kids and Family
SEA SCOUT SHIP 1810 SSS SEA WOLF CMAST now has its very own Sea Scout ship for students ages 13-18 interested in boating and all things maritime. Sea Scouts are a division of Boy Scouts. Sea Scouts is for young men and women ages 14-20. Sea Scouts will learn boating skills, water safety, maritime heritage and citizenship through limitless opportunities and exciting challenges. For more information, visit sciencehouse.ncsu.edu, cmast.ncsu.edu or facebook.com/CMASTYouth.
STORY TIME AND PRE-K PLAY 9-10 a.m. Mondays for children from birth to 5 years, accompanied by an adult. Bring any supplies needed, such as diapers, wipes, bottles and more. For more information, call 252-354-6350.
Art
LINDA WERTHWEIN EXHIBIT 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Webb Memorial Library and Civic Center in Morehead City. The Webb Library announces a new exhibit of paintings by Beaufort resident Linda Werthwein. As a native North Carolinian strongly influenced by living in coastal areas, including the Caribbean, Ms. Werthwein employs vibrant color explorations of realism and the abstract. Her paintings demonstrate phenomena such as the rhythms of the ocean and the wild horses of the Outer Banks. Her work is found in regional and international collections, including the Honors College at East Carolina University, Bill and Linda Gates Foundation and the Government Ministry of Nevis, West Indies. Ms. Werthwein offers classes at her studio and gallery in Beaufort, where she helps liberate creativity in her students.
MIXED MEDIA ART CLASSES 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Western Carteret Public Library, room three, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carteret Community College’s Bryant Building, room 3109. Learn to draw, paint or use watercolor in these six-week sessions. This class is open to beginners and experienced artists. The cost is $45 per person. Call 252-222-6200 to register for classes or visit carteret.edu.
OPEN WEAVE BASKET WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Thursdays at the Havelock Senior Center. Bring your basket weaving tools and reed to weave with other local basket makers. No membership is required. For more information, contact 2zcreek@gmail.com.
ADULT OIL & ACRYLIC CLASSES 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Linda Werthein’s studio/residence in Beaufort. The six-week session costs $125. Participants must bring materials. For more information, call 252-838-1238.
WEEKLY ART CLASSES 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays. Arts & Things offers classes in drawing and watercolor, oil, pastel and acrylic painting on the Morehead City waterfront. For more information, call Arts & Things at 252-240-1979.
Music and Theater
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS CONCERT 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 215 Ann St., Beaufort. The Brierwood Ensemble will present Candlelight Christmas, featuring festive works by French Baroque composers and traditional carols. The concert is free, and all are welcome. For more information, call 252-728-3324, email church@stpaulsbeaufort.org or visit the website at stpaulsbeaufort.org.
CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSALS 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 7 at Swansboro United Methodist Church in Swansboro. The chorus is seeking new members to participate in the spring 2020 concert, a special performance of the entire Handel’s Messiah, to be held Sunday, April 26 at White Oak High School in Jacksonville. There will also be several Saturday rehearsals for those who cannot attend the weekly Tuesday rehearsals. If interested, contact Finley Woolston at 910-358-2997 or finley@ec.rr.com. More information on CCCS can be found at crystalcoastchoralsociety.org or on Facebook.
Events
BUY ONE GET ONE CLOTHING SALE 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Dec. 23-31 at Caroline’s Collectables, 3716 Arendell St., Morehead City. The store will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Shop to stop domestic violence. For other ways to support the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, visit carteretdomesticviolence.com.
DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 in downtown Morehead City. There will be a DJ, activities for children and crab pot drop at 6 p.m. around the Big Rock Fountain. At midnight there will be a crab pot drop at 6th and Evans streets, followed by fireworks that can be seen from the Morehead City waterfront.
BEAUFORT’S BUCCANEERS NEW YEAR’S Tuesday, Dec. 31 in Beaufort. This event provides family fun in downtown Beaufort with the Big Roast and the Pirate Plunge. This event is sponsored by the Beaufort Development Association and will take place at John Newton Park, next to the Dock House on Front Street and Craven Street. The Big Roast is from 5-7 p.m. Gather around the fire pit for s’mores and more. Bring lawn chairs, but no coolers. The Pirate Plunge is at 7 p.m. Capt. Shack walks the plank high above the Beaufort docks for the New Year’s Eve pirate drop. Watch Beaufort’s pirate take an icy dive into Taylor’s Creek.
SBSA BINGO 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 400 Hubert Blvd. in Hubert. The games start at 7 p.m. There is a $2,500 total payout. This is for those over the age of 18. Prices start at $29 per person. For more information, call 910-353-2131.
WRITING VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to help with the work being done at the Jack Goodwin Research Library at the History Museum of Carteret County. Those who have a love of history and writing can stop by the museum at 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, for more information.
TRENT RIVER DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB OPEN GAMES 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Former, current and new players are encouraged to attend. The club will provide refreshments. The game fee is $5 per player. For more information, contact Mitchell Riley at 252-515-6044 or email decosouth@yahoo.com.
GOLD STAR FAMILIES WANTED Maria Myers, a Gold Star Mother, is hoping to have a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument erected in the county. She is looking for Gold Star families who would be interested in the monument. For more information, contact Ms. Myers at 252-342-3728 or visit www.facebook.com/ccgsf or www.ccgsf.org.
HOPE MISSION THRIFT STORE 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store has two locations at 1502 and 1504 Bridges St. For pick up of large furniture items, please call 252-240-2359.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Carteret County Aging Services, located at the Senior Center, 3820 Galantis Drive in Morehead, is looking for a few volunteers who would be able to deliver a noon meal one day a week (weekday) to a homebound senior in the area. They have need for someone to regularly deliver a route once a week and for substitutes when regular volunteers aren’t able to deliver. Deliveries take about one to one and a halfhours. Contact Diana or Mary K at 252-247-2626 for more information.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR C.O.A.C.H. HOPE, a local nonprofit organization that continues to strive and expand its programs and services to youth within the community. For more information and a list of additional opportunities and an application, visit www.coach-hope.org or email a letter of interest to coachhope@yahoo.com. Those interested can also call or text “volunteer” to 252-732-4522.
CARTERET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY HEADQUARTERS is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The headquarters is at 5370-K Highway 70 in the Brandywine Crossing, Morehead City. For more information, call 252-648-8164.
COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT FOR FOSTER AND ADOPTIVE PARENTS To learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent, call the County Department of Social Services at 252-728-3181, ext. 6176.
FRIDAY NIGHT DANCES for adults over 50 are 7:30-11 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. The cost is $5 a person. For more information, call 252-247-2626.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHIRE OF CATHANAR 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org.
Local heritage
NEW YEAR’S EVE CANNON BLAST 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 with a blast. Fort Macon will be firing off its big guns in celebration of the new year. There will be live entertainment starting at 6 p.m., and the cannons will be going off at 7 p.m. sharp. Come early, as parking is limited.
FIRST DAY HIKE 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. Start the new year off with a hike. Fort Macon will be offering two ranger-led hikes starting from the visitor center at 9 a.m. One will be a short nature hike on the Yarrow’s Loop trail and inlet beach, covering about ¾ of a mile. The second hike will be along the 3.2-mile Elliot Caues Trail.
BEAUFORT HISTORIC SITE BUILDING TOURS 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays in January. The cost for the tours are $12 for adults and $6 for children between the ages of 6-12. Those under the age of 6 are free. Tours are also available with an hour’s notice.
BEHIND THE SCENES: SHARK SNACK 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get an overhead view of the Living Shipwreck and watch aquarium aquarists feed the sharks. This program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM AT A GLANCE noon-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit food preparation areas, animal holding areas and labs. Also get a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. The program is for ages 5 and up. The price is $12. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
BEHIND THE SCENES: AQUARIUM CLOSE ENCOUNTERS 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visit labs and holding areas, help with food preparation and feed the animals in this thorough behind-the-scenes tour. Tour includes a look at freshwater habitats, as well as saltwater habitats and a look at the Living Shipwreck habitat from above. This program is for ages 8 and up, and costs $20. For details, call 252-247-4003 or visit www.ncaquariums.com to register.
FIRST THURSDAYS 10:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Newport Historical Museum. Event will feature stories and oral history from Newport residents.
Education
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CONVERSATION GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carteret Literacy Council, 4907 Bridges St. Ext., Suite D-F in Morehead City. Practice your English, increase your life skills and learn about American culture. For more information, email carteretliteracy@carteretliteracy.org.
RESTORE BODY AND MIND: FOUR-WEEK WELLNESS SERIES noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Carteret Community College. This series is $45 and will guide students through easy step-by-step ways to heal their body and transform your life. This series is a great self-care resource for cancer prevention/recovery, care givers and human service professionals. The cost includes a health workbook, recipes and a local health resource list. Instructor Jade Morton is a certified holistic health educator. More information can be found at YogaWellnessNC.com. Preregistration is required by calling 252-646-3923.
THE TWO BOATS SCHOOL 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. This class will be for all ages and will cover advanced navigational skills, using math. To register, call Capt. Nick Webster at 970-946-3858.
HIGH SCHOOL EQUIVALENCY CLASSES, FORMERLY KNOWN AS GED 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at East Carteret High School. For more information, contact the Basic Skills Office at 252-222-6195.
SECU CRYSTAL COAST HOSPICE HOUSE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS There are several capacities a volunteer can choose to serve. Direct care is an area of companionship for the patient and their family. There is also a need for volunteers to do filing, answering phones and putting together admission packets. If you are interested in sharing your time and compassion call Sharon Baugus, Volunteer Coordinator, at 252-514-8902 or email her at sbaugus2@3hc.org for an application. The Crystal Coast Hospice House is at 100 Big Rock Weigh in Newport.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR US COAST GUARD AUXILIARY FLOTILLA 20-02. To learn what capacities need to be filled and become a uniformed volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary member in Flotilla 20-02 in Morehead City, call 252-903-8963.
USCG ABOUT BOATING SAFELY CLASS is for all ages and required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, at Coastal Carolina Community College or U.S. Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle. This one-day, eight-hour class helps boaters stay safe and legal and feel more comfortable on the water. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
BOATING SKILLS AND SEAMANSHIP Mondays and Thursdays, two hours a session, for six weeks. Classes are taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Those who pass earn a boater safety certificate. For more information, visit http://swansboroaux.com.
Fitness
TAOIST TAI CHI 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Crystal Coast Unity Church, 117 East Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. There is no need to preregister. For more information, visit taoisttaichi.org, email moreheadcity.nc@taoisttaichi.org or call 919-787-9600, ext. 3.
SHINE DANCE FITNESS CLASS 9-10 a.m. Saturdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center. There is a $5 drop in fee. For more information, visit shinedancefitness.com or contact Kathy Johnson at 772-538-8892 or kjgodance@gmail.com.
FLEXIBILITY MOBILITY FLOW CLASS noon to 1 p.m. Mondays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class has a $10 participation fee. Consult with your physician before enrolling and participating. For additional information, contact Emily Crable at ecfitness@icloud.com.
SENIOR TAP DANCE CLASS 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center in Morehead City. The class is taught by distinguished dancer/choreographer Hazel Collins and cost $10. For more information on this program, contact Ms. Collins at 252-728-5514 or Maureen Kilgallen at 222-3088.
LINE DANCING 5 p.m. Monday (true beginners), 6 p.m. Monday (beginner) and 7 p.m. Monday (improver/intermediate), as well as 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center. Line dance lessons are choreographed dance to all types of music. The Monday class is taught by Kathy Johnson, who can be reached at 772-538-8892. The Thursday class is taught by Sharon Starks. For more information, contact the office at 252-726-5083.
BEGINNING TAI CHI noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The Taoist Tai Chi arts exercise the entire physiology, including the tendons, joints, connective tissue and internal organs. The class is progressive, making September the best time to start. Email moreheadcity.nc@taoisttaichi.org or visit taoisttaichi.org for more details. To speak with an instructor, call 919-787-9600, ext. 3.
KIDS HIP HOP 4:45-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Kids ages 6 and up are welcome to join in moving and grooving to the beat. Hip-hop is a fun way for kids to get their energy out while learning some fun, cool dance moves. There is a fee of $30 per month. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
BALLROOM AND SHAG CLASSES Fridays at Carolina Strut in Morehead City. These are six-week sessions. The ballroom and shag classes are $60 per person. For more information, call Joy Williams at 919-920-3658.
ADULT DANCE HIP HOP CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class will be a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
BOYS HIP HOP CLASS 4:45-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
ADULT DANCE FITNESS CLASS 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The class will be a fun dance workout great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. Please contact the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
RECREATIONAL CORNHOLE 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. To play, you must have an annual pass or a daily pass, which is $5. Call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083, ext. 2, for more details.
TOTAL BODY WORKOUT 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The cost is $6 per class.
TAOIST TAI CHI noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St. No need to preregister. More information can be found at taoist.org, by emailing moreheadcity.nc@taoist.org or calling Terri Thomas at 252-314-4110.
BEGINNER TAI CHI CLASSES noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at the Morehead City Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. There is no need to preregister. For more information, visit at taoist.org, email moreheadcity.nc@taoist.org or call 252- 314-4110.
BARRE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The program costs $20 for four classes (one class per week). If you don’t wish to sign up for the program, you can pay a $10 daily drop-in fee. Registration is available online at http://moreheadcitync.org/home-parks-recreation/. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
COMMUNITY YOGA 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. The fee is $5 per class. For more information, call 252-726-5083.
BEGINNING TAI CHI noon Wednesdays and Fridays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City.
YOGA AND STRETCHING FOR BEGINNERS 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Bridge Downeast 1344 Island Road, Harkers Island. This class is through Carteret Community College. This course will guide the student through therapeutic style yoga stretches, deep breathing and relaxation techniques. Class can safely improve flexibility, strength, balance and reduce pain. Appropriate for all adults. No prior yoga experience needed. Course Fee: $30 and students must bring their own mat. There will be eight sessions in the class. For more information, contact Susan at 252-504-2581. Registration can be made through the college website, www.carteret.edu.
ADULT HIP HOP CLASSES 6:45-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St. in Morehead City. The cost is $10 per lesson. The class will be for adults 18 and older and taught by experienced teacher, Amber Spickett. For more information on this program, call 252-726-5083.
TENNIS PROGRAMS FOR ALL AGES Now offering new tennis programs for all ages at Western Park tennis courts at 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. For complete information on classes, times, dates and registration information visit http://ccrp.recdesk.com.
BEGINNER KARATE PROGRAM Join Grandmaster Dong’s Martial Arts at Western Park Community Center for beginner karate for both children and adults. For more information or to register, call 252-222-0444 or enroll online at CapeCarteretKarate.com.
BARRE FIT 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department in Morehead City. This eight-week course is $40 or $10 per class. Participants need to bring water. A yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of yoga, Pilates and ballet flexibility. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083, ext. 1.
SILVER SNEAKER MSROM CLASS 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays in at Snap Fitness in Otway, and 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in at Snap Fitness in Newport. The classes are free for gym members and $5 for drop ins or nonmembers. This class is for everyone, and participants do not have to have Silver Sneaker Insurance. For more information, call the Otway gym at 252-838-1196 or the Newport gym at 252-777-4349.
BROGA 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at Uptown Yoga, 4915-I Arendell St. in Morehead City. This new class is designed for men but is open to all. This class is cardio-enhanced yoga. The class is $14 for drop-ins or a five-class pass is $65. For more information, call 252-342-0250 or visit www.uptownyogamhc.com.
CARTERET COUNTY SENIOR CHEERLEADERS are looking to develop a new team. Participants, both men and women, must be at least 50 years old. For more information or to join the team, call Susan Balmat at 252-222-0799.
RETRO YOGA 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St. The cost is $5 per class. The class teaches yoga for different body types using retro yoga movements. For details, call 252-726-5083.
Meetings
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/ ALCOHOLICS, DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City. This group meets every Sunday. For more information, call 252-269-7479.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS GUILD 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach. The guild’s purpose is to promote the art of quilt making through education and community outreach. Current projects include quilts for the domestic violence center, children’s hospital, veterans and hurricane relief. The guild meets every Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The guild welcomes visitors and people interested in learning about quilting and community projects. For more information, contact Cathy Crandell at 252-222-0246.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point. This group meets the fourth Saturday of every month. All levels from beginners and beyond are welcome to join the group and experience painting, as well as community outreach projects, camaraderie, informative workshops and more. Learn how to paint on many different surfaces with no drawing required. Bring a bagged lunch. For more information, call Wanda at 910-330-4128 or email wcastillo0974@yahoo.com.
MS SUPPORT GROUP 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 in the Webb Memorial Library’s Sea Room. Take the elevator to get to the second floor. The group meets the last Monday of the month. For more information, call 252-241-4719.
ABRAHAM HICKS LAW OF ATTRACTION PRACTICE GROUPS 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Crystal Coast Unity, 117 East Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. All are welcome the final Tuesday of every month. For more information, call 252-646-4543.
COASTAL WEAVERS BASKET MAKERS GUILD 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Western Carteret Community Center, Old Highway 58, behind the BB&T on Highway 24 in Cape Carteret. These meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month except for June and July. For more information, please email 2zcreek@gmail.com or just come on down.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 in the trustee board room in the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. Morehead City. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, contact Jim Kraft at 252-726-0289.
SINGLES OUT ’N ABOUT 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department. This is an adult social group designed for meeting new people, making new friends and sharing new experiences. This is not a matchmaking organization and not affiliated with any religious or political organization. For more information, call 252-349-4639. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month.
LIBRARY KNITTING GROUP 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the County Public Library reading room. Advanced knitters and beginners are welcome. Bring your project or let us help you get started. This group meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Maria Apolloni at 919-612-3403.
MENTAL HEALTH CAREGIVERS AND AGING SUPPORT GROUP 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City. This meeting is held the second Friday of every month. The meeting includes a presentation by an area resource to inform and give caregivers ideas and options. This meeting is usually followed by informal conversation. Caregivers of people with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mental illnesses are welcome to drop in. For more information, contact Debbie Griffin
at 252-247-2626.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Steve Anderson, director of the Carteret County History Museum. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FRIENDS OF THE WEBB LIBRARY 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Webb Memorial Library in Morehead City. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF CARTERET 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Life Point Church in Morehead City. This support group helps families heal after child loss. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, find the group on Facebook or email tcfcarteret@yahoo.com.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Jayme Limbaugh with the Carteret County Health Department. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Various DAR members will be sharing information about their patriot. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, April 13 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Debby Marsh. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
FORT HANCOCK CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 at the Morehead City train depot. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Lisa Pomeranz, District 7 director. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, that can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first steps into the world of genealogy.
ADDICTION OUTREACH 7 p.m. every other Monday at Refuge Fellowship Church, 109 Marlin Drive, Harkers Island. Pastor Manly Rose will lead this event.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Have you suffered the loss of a child or loved one? Share your loss with others.
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUP noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. Everyone is welcome to attend.
TOPS- TAKE POUNDS OFF SENSIBLY 4 p.m. Thursdays at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. Weigh-in is from 4-5 p.m. The meeting is from 5:10-6 p.m. For more information, call Jane at 252-223-3045.
SMART (SELF-MANAGEMENT AND RECOVERY TRAINING) RECOVERY 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Life Point Church in Morehead City. For more information, call Ray Conner at 252-316-2699.
EMERALD ISLE STAMP CLUB meets 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the back of the Emerald Isle Police Department building on Highway 58. Anyone interested in collecting stamps is welcome. The club is celebrating its 25th year. For more information, call George Kuhhorn at 252-354-5127.
FORT MACON SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON meets the third Monday of every month. They offer boating education, social programs and vessel safety checks. For more information, call 252-571-9129 or visit www.fmsps.org.
MOVIN’ ON AMPUTEE SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Hampton Inn and Suites, 225 Old Hammock Road in Swansboro. For more information, call 910-325-0508.
F.I.S.H. GROUP MEETINGS: CHRIST-CENTERED 12 STEP RECOVERY 5-6:30 p.m. Sundays at Cape Carteret Baptist Church and 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays at the Carteret County Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City. This event is open to all friends of recovery. for more information, contact Bev Stone at the Peer Recovery Center by calling 252-222-3888.
SINGLES OUT ‘N ABOUT a social group open to single adults. Now in its 14th year, meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month to schedule activities. For time, location and more information, contact Ginger at 252-349-4639.
BEAUFORT GARDEN CLUB 10 a.m. the first Thursday of every month, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. Social starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting.
SOUTHERN BELLES Meets 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. The four-part harmony singing group for women is now accepting new members. For more information, call Mary Helen Casey at 252-354-2925.
COASTAL CAROLINA ‘A’S’ RESTORERS CLUB 6 p.m. second Monday of the month at the Golden Corral on Martin Luther King Blvd. in New Bern. The Model “A” Restores Club, founded in 1952, encourages members to acquire, restore, preserve, exhibit and make use of the Model “A” Ford and to enjoy the fellowship of other Model “A” Ford owners around the world. For more information, call 252-943-4373 or 252-503-3470 or email dltemple@aol.com or scorcher_1212@yahoo.com.
SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS CAMP 1597 meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
FORT MACON CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center meeting room, Carteret Community College. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
N.C. SOCIETY SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, CRYSTAL COAST CHAPTER meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month in the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, Morehead City. For more information, call David F. Burnette at 252-223-4765.
CARTERET COMMUNITY THEATRE 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at 1311 Arendell St., Morehead City, for volunteers to learn theater needs, including lights, sound, ticket sales and backstage assistance. For information, call 252-247-1501 or visit www.carteretcommunitytheatre.org.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS 7 to 8:15 p.m. Fridays, at Canine Playtime, 228 Chatham St., Newport.
ALCOHOL ANONYMOUS 8 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
AL-ANON 8 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
PROMISE LAND SOCIETY 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month, First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Morehead City.
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM: SHRINE OF CATHANAR 1 to 3 p.m. second Saturday of each month at the Bryant Student Center at Carteret Community College. The SCA is a recreational and educational global organization that attempts to recreate the arts of war in the Middle Ages. The local branch for Carteret and Craven counties are open to every one of all ages and locations. There is no cost to attend the activity. For more information, visit www.ShireofCathanar.org, email shirecathanar@gmail.com, jprice208@gmail.com or monicaamende@gmail.com, or call Thomas De Luna (MKA Jerry Price) at 252-648-0937 or Bridgit Macha Ruadh (MKA Monica Amende) at 216-256-1495.
MOREHEAD CITY LIONS CLUB 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Golden Corral in Morehead City.
BEAUFORT LIONS CLUB meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ribeye’s on Front Street in Beaufort. New members and guests are welcome.
TOASTMASTERS 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 a.m. Thursdays in the Bryant Center on the campus of Carteret Community College. Call 252-725-7377 for details.
SEA SCOUTS SHIP 98 LOOKOUT 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the N.C. Maritime Museum Gallant’s Channel annex in Beaufort. The ship is chartered by Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum. For ages 14-20. Call 252-728-2762.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 26 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, Havelock Senior Center, Trader Avenue, Havelock. For more information, contact Ancil Jones at 252-622-5245.
CARTERET NUMISMATIC SOCIETY meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Old Train Depot at 612 Broad St. in Beaufort.
AMERICAN LEGION MOREHEAD CITY POST 46 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the train depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City.
BEAUFORT OLDE TOWNE MONDAY NOON CLUB, Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant, Beaufort.
NEWPORT ROTARY CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Monday, Newport Rotary Building at 145 Howard Blvd.
MOREHEAD CITY NOON ROTARY CLUB noon each Tuesday, Channel Marker, Atlantic Beach.
MOREHEAD CITY LOOKOUT ROTARY CLUB 7 a.m. each Wednesday, Carteret General Hospital cafeteria, Morehead City.
KNIT-WITS 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday, the Webb Library welcomes knitters to bring their projects to receive helpful hints from experienced knitters.
MOREHEAD CITY NAVIGATORS ROTARY CLUB noon, Wednesdays, Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, 400 Bridges St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY EVENING CLUB 6:30 p.m. each Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY SOUNDVIEW CLUB noon on Thursdays, Golden Corral, Morehead City.
CRYSTAL COAST TEA PARTY PATRIOTS meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Golden Corral in Morehead City and at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Ribeyes Steakhouse in Cape Carteret. For information, visit www.cctpp.com.
THE RETIRED ENLISTED ASSOCIATION Cherry Point No. 92 meets 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Millers Landing at MCAS Cherry Point. Optional breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. Details at 252-223-7037.
MOREHEAD CITY ANTIQUE CAR CLUB 7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, Carteret Community College, Bryant Center. Call 252-726-6351.
CAPE LOOKOUT FLYFISHERS 6 p.m. the third Friday of each month from March to November, Cox’s Restaurant, 4109 Arendell St., Morehead City.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP meets at 6 p.m. each Monday, South Banks Community Church, West Ridge Center, Morehead City. For more information, contact Milton Thompson at 252-525-3402.
NARCONON reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get a loved one help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free assessments and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com for details.
CRYSTAL COAST DECORATIVE PAINTERS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Western Park Community Center, Cedar Point. Painters of all levels welcome. The organization holds classes, seminars and is involved in community service projects. Call 252-247-7827 for more information.
CRYSTAL COAST QUILTERS’ GUILD meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month, Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, Atlantic Beach. Members enjoy learning through workshops and programs and are active in community service projects. Visitors are welcome. Call 252-808-4060.
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION GROUP 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Coastal Unitarian Church, 1300 Evans St., Morehead City. The group practices silent mindfulness meditation to reduce stress. Free. Call 252-240-2283.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) Newport Chapter 0602 meets Thursdays, Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport. Weigh-in begins 4:30 p.m.; the meeting follows at 5:30 p.m. Call 252-223-3045 for details. Morehead City Chapter 543 meets from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, in the meeting room of First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. Call 252-240-0899 for details.
CARTERET CARE PARTNERS 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Grace Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, and fourth Wednesday of the month at Unitarian Coastal Fellowship, Morehead City. This is a support network for family caregivers of all types, is a safe place to share the joys and struggles of care giving and to network for resources and information. Caregivers are welcome to bring their care recipients. Recipients meet in a separate room with activities geared for them. For more information, contact Sally White at 252-622-1978 or ucfminister@starfishnet.com, or LaVera Parato at 252-422-6139 or areval@juno.com.
BEYOND THIS WEEK
BHA MEMBERSHIP MEETING 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 215 Ann St., Beaufort. A potluck dinner will be followed by a program featuring “Beaufort Remembers,” a documentary by Mark Albertin, featuring Beaufort residents and their stories. The evening concludes with the presentation of the volunteer awards. Anyone interested in learning more about Beaufort and the Beaufort Historical Association is welcome to attend this free event. For more information, call 252-728-5225, visit beauforthistoricsite.org or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, 130 Turner St. in Beaufort.
BUNCO TOURNAMENT 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge No. 1710, 400 Miller Farm Road, Morehead City. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and games begin at 6:15 p.m. The cost for admission is $20 at the door the day of the event or $15 in advance for Bunco, a 50/50 drawing and prizes. Proceeds to go support Elks’ projects, such as veterans’ assistance, helping needy children and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-726-4472.
NEWPORT HERITAGE DINNER Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, call Dianne Johnson at 252-241-1793.
