THESE RESTAURANTS ARE OPEN for takeout and some may offer delivery.
Restaurants that want to be added to this list, please email Kim Duris at kim@thenewstimes.com
Local Restaurant listing:
AB Bottle CO
Atlantic Beach Coffee
AB Ice Cream & Candy Shop
Amos Mosquito’s
Anchor Drafthouse and Pizzeria
Aqua
Atlantic Beach Seafood Market
The Banks Grill
Beach Bumz Pub & Pizzaria
Beach Tavern Bar and Grill
Beaufort Grocery Co.
Bella’s Pizza
Blackbeards
Bojangles
Boro Restaurant
Boro Low country kitchen
Burger King
Captain Q’s Seafood & Smokehouse
Captain’s Table
Casa San Carlo
China King
Chic Fil A
Circa 81
Clam Digger
Clawson’s
Cox’s
Cookout
Crab’s Claw Caribbean Restaurant
Crossroads Pizza
Crystal Coast Brewing Co
Dank Burrito
EL's Drive
El Zarape
Fat Fellas
Finz
Five Guys
Food Lion
Floyd’s
Frank's Pizza
Full Circle Café
Full Moon Oyster Bar and Seafood
Golden Corral
Grumpy’s
Happycakes Cupcakery
Highway 55
Ionni’s
Island Produce
Jack Wood Fired Kitchen
Jimmy Johns
La Cevia
Los Sabores Latinos
Kountry Kitchen
Longhorn Steakhouse
Loretta's Pizza
Luigi's Pizza
Mac Daddy’s
McDonalds
Mex Express Burrito
Mezcalito
Michaelangelos Pizza
Monkey Bar and Grill
Moore's Bbq
Morehead Burger Company
No Name Pizza
Oceana Pier House Restaurant
Olive Garden
On The Rocks
Pita Plate
Pizza Hut
Port of Call
Prime
Promised Land Market
Quiznos
Red Fish Grill
Ribeye’s
Riptidez
Rise and Shine Nutrition
Riverside Pizza
Roland’s Barbeque
Roma Pizza
Ruddy Duck
Sagebrush
Sanitary
Seaside
Shark's Den
Shuckin Shack
Smithfield’s
Snapperz
Soundside
Sub Tropics
Subway
Sweet Beans
Table 9
Taco Bell
Taste of Napoli
Thai Sticky Rice
The Island Grille
The Monkey Bar
The Trading Post
The Shark Shack
Tight lines Pub & Brewery Co.
Venice Italian Kitchen
Wendy’s
Whiskey Bravo's at Star Hill
Yellow Fin Deli
Zaxbys
