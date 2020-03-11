People are encouraged to use reliable sources for information:
1. N.C. Division of Public Health Call Line: 866-462-3821.
2. N.C. Division of Public Health website: https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/COVID19.html.
3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
4. For more local information, contact the health department at 252-728-8550 or facebook.com/CarteretCountyHealthDepartment/.
