Auto Racing
NASCAR RaceDay in Las Vegas.................................. (FS1) 2 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay in Las Vegas................................ (WFXI) 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series in Las Vegas....... (WFXI) 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Red Sox at Orioles................... (NESN) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Yankees at Rays....................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Vanderbilt at Tennessee................. (ESPN2) Noon
College men: Penn St. at Indiana.................................. (FS1) Noon
College women: UNC-Chapel Hill at Wake Forest......... (FSCR) Noon
College men: American at Boston University............ (CBSSN) Noon
College men: Temple at East Carolina...................... (ESPNU) Noon
College women: Notre Dame at Syracuse................... (ACCN) Noon
College men: Wichita St. at Cincinnati...................... (ESPN) 1 p.m.
College women: Rutgers at Wisconsin........................ (BTN) 1 p.m.
College men: St. John’s at Seton Hall...................... (WNCT) 2 p.m.
College women: South Carolina at Kentucky........... (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
College men: South Florida at Connecticut............. (CBSSN) 2 p.m.
College men: Illinois at Northern Iowa.................... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College women: Alabama at Mississippi St. ............. (SECN) 2 p.m.
College women: Virginia Tech at Virginia.................. (ACCN) 2 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Northwestern................... (BTN) 3 p.m.
NBA: Celtics at Lakers......................................... (WCTI) 3:30 p.m.
College men: Maryland at Ohio St. .......................... (WNCT) 4 p.m.
College women: Auburn at Texas A&M................... (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
College men: Butler at Creighton................................ (FS1) 4 p.m.
College women: Miami at Boston College................. (FSCR) 4 p.m.
College women: Tulane at Cincinnati...................... (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College women: Arkansas at Florida......................... (SECN) 4 p.m.
College women: Michigan at Michigan St. .................. (BTN) 5 p.m.
College women: Georgia Tech at Florida St. ............. (ACCN) 6 p.m.
NBA: Timberwolves at Nuggets.................................. (NBA) 6 p.m.
College men: Southern Cal. at Utah........................ (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College women: Oregon St. at California................. (Pac12) 6 p.m.
College women: Mississippi at Missouri.................... (SECN) 6 p.m.
College men: Miami at Notre Dame......................... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Stanford at Washington St. .............. (ESPNU) 8 p.m.
NBA: Pelicans at Warriors..................................... (NBA) 8:30 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: U.S. Open in Nebraska..................................... (WFXI) 1 p.m.
Football
Australian: Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide.................... (FS2) Midnight
XFL: New York at St. Louis........................................ (ESPN) 3 p.m.
XFL: DC at LA............................................................. (FS1) 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA: WGC Mexico Championship final round............ (GOLF) 1 p.m.
PGA: WGC Mexico Championship final round....... (WITN) 2:30 p.m.
PGA: Puerto Rico Open 3rd round......................... (GOLF) 2:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Stanford at Arizona....................... (Pac12) 2 p.m.
College women: Washington at Arizona St. ............ (Pac12) 4 p.m.
College women: Utah at UCLA................................ (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Penguins at Capitals.......................................... (WITN) Noon
AHL: Rockford at Chicago.......................................... (NHL) 4 p.m.
NHL: Blues at Wild........................................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Golden Knights at Ducks............................. (NBCSN) 10 p.m.
Rugby
MLR: New England at San Diego................................. (FS2) 7 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A: Genoa vs. Lazio.................................... (ESPN2) 6:25 a.m.
PLS: Manchester United vs. Watford................. (NBCSN) 8:55 a.m.
PLS: Wolves vs. Norwich City.................................... (CNBC) 9 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Augsburg........... (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
PLS: Arsenal vs. Everton................................. (NBCSN) 11:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Mainz.......................... (FS2) 11:50 a.m.
Liga MX: UNAM vs. Monarcas Morelia................... (UNI) 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: Oklahoma St. at Iowa............................ (BTN) 8 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
