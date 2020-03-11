Hygiene tips from County Health Department regarding coronavirus:
County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon encourages residents to continue the following hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses:
1. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
2. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands;
3. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue;
4. Avoid close contact with people who are ill;
5. Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched;
6. Stay home when you are ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.