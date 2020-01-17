Basketball

College women: Brown at Yale................................. (NESN) 5 p.m.

College women: Marquette at Butler...................... (FS2) 6:30 p.m.

NBA: Bulls at 76ers.................................................. (ESPN) 7 p.m.

College men: Dayton at St. Louis............................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.

College men: Wisconsin at Michigan St. ..................... (FS1) 7 p.m.

College men: Teams TBA....................................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

College men: Michigan at Iowa................................... (FS1) 9 p.m.

NBA: Trail Blazers at Mavericks........................... (ESPN) 9:30 p.m.

College women: UCLA at Southern Cal. ........... (Pac12) 10:30 p.m.

Golf

European: Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions.................... (GOLF) 3 a.m.

LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tourney 2nd round................. (GOLF) Noon

Latin America Amateur Championship 2nd round...... (GOLF) 3 p.m.

PGA: American Express 2nd round............................. (GOLF) 3 p.m.

PGA Champions:  Mitsubishi Electric 2nd round.......... (GOLF) 7 p.m.

Asian: Singapore Open final round......................... (GOLF) 10 p.m.

Gymnastics

College women: Oklahoma at Alabama.................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.

Hockey

College men: Notre Dame at Ohio St. ......................... (BTN) 6 p.m.

College men: North Dakota at Miami Ohio........ (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.

NHL: Ducks at Hurricanes......................................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.

College men: New Hampshire at Providence............ (NESN) 7 p.m.

NHL: Penguins at Red Wings................................. (NHL) 7:30 p.m.

College men: Michigan St. at Wisconsin................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.

Soccer

Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bor. Monchenglad. ........... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.

La Liga: Leganés vs. Getafe.................................. (BEIN) 2:50 p.m.

Swimming

TYR Pro Series in Nashville day 1...................... (NBCSN) 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

College men: Ohio St. at Wisconsin............................. (BTN) 9 p.m.

