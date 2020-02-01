MOREHEAD CITY — No family has had a bigger impact on county basketball over the last decade than the Williams quartet of brothers and their parents.
Croatan was the benefit of the family’s talent from the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons with twins Ashley and Aaron Williams on the court and parents Dexter and Shannon coaching. Now it’s West Carteret reaping the benefit of a family hooked on hoops.
Senior point guard J.J. Williams and junior shooting guard Josh Williams are the No. 1- and No. 2-leading scorers, respectively, for a Patriots program ranked in the top 20 statewide of the 3A classification and barreling toward a second straight Coastal Conference championship.
J.J. is the reigning 3A Coastal and News-Times Player of the Year and joined the ‘century club’ earlier this season with 1,000 career varsity points. He’s the second Williams to do that, joining his brother Ashley who did the same at Croatan.
Josh, on the other hand, was only the 13th-leading scorer for West last year, and while now having climbed to second on the team, he’s also seventh overall in the county with 9.1 points per game. He is second on the team in steals per game (2.1), fourth in assists (1.4) and fifth in rebounds (3.7), but his biggest contribution to the team is as its best man-to-man defender.
Both Williams brothers were members of the varsity team last winter that captured the school’s first conference championship in 33 years. The Patriots finished 19-6 overall and 8-2 in the Coastal during 21-year coach Craig McClanahan’s final season with the program.
In 2011-12, Croatan set a school record for overall wins (24) and set the bar for the program’s best conference record (12-2). It also won its first-ever conference regular season and tournament titles while advancing to the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time in only the school’s second-ever postseason appearance.
That same season, Ashley earned the East Central Conference Player of the Year and News-Times Co-Player of the Year as a junior with teammate JacQues Chambers. He led the team in scoring (21.0) and assists (3.0) while being third in rebounds (6.6) and fourth in steals (1.0). He was also named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-District 2 Team and to the NCPreps.com 2A All-State Team.
Aaron was fourth on the team in scoring with 9.6 points per game while averaging 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.4 steals as a junior.
(For the complete feature with photos of the whole family and full player stats of the four brothers, see the subscribers' News-Times Sunday online edition or the newsstand and home delivery print edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.