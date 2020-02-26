EMERALD ISLE — Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, said Monday he hopes the county can get a much-needed Atlantic Harbor dredging project completed this spring.
The project will also include the concurrent construction of a living shoreline around the periphery of White Point.
“We’ve been scrambling like mad to get to this point and we’re hoping we can dredge the harbor this spring … and can construct the living shoreline component throughout the summer,” Mr. Rudolph said in an email.
County Commissioner Jonathan Robinson of Atlantic called it “great news” for his part of the county.
“We’re kind of wedded to the water down here,” he said Monday. “A lot of people have been working on this for a long time, and we really need it.
