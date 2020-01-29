Pauline Elkins Harrell, 94, of Trent Woods, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Sunday at Sykes-Letchworth Funeral Home in Scotland Neck, followed by her graveside service in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Harrell Family. Online condolences may be made to www.pollockbest.com.
