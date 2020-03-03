Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Red Sox at Yankees................. (ESPN) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Astros at Cardinals.................... (MLB) 4 p.m.
College: UNC-Greensboro at UNC-Chapel Hill............ (ACCN) 3 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Mississippi St. at South Carolina..... (SECN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Michigan St. at Penn St. ..................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Syracuse at Boston College............... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Cincinnati at South Florida................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Maryland at Rutgers.............................. (BTN) 7 p.m.
College men: Wake Forest at UNC-Chapel Hill.......... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Nets at Celtics............................................... (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Ohio at Akron.............................. (CBSSN) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Marquette at DePaul............................. (FS1) 8 p.m.
College men: Vanderbilt at Alabama................... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Tennessee at Kentucky....................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Texas at Oklahoma........................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: West Virginia at Iowa St. .................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College women: Purdue at Iowa................................. (BTN) 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Bruins at Lightning................................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
College women: Holy Cross at Brown....................... (NESN) 4 p.m.
College men: Utah at Jacksonville..................... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
Soccer
DFB-Pokal quarterfinal...................................... (ESPNU) 2:30 p.m.
(Schalke vs. Bayern Munich)
