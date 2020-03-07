RICHLANDS — The West Carteret girls soccer team slipped to 0-3 Friday with a 5-2 loss at Richlands.
The match was part of the Battle at the Beach showcase with various teams from across the state participating at neutral sites in Onslow County and at Croatan.
The Patriots fell to New Hanover 3-1 in their season opener and lost to D.H. Conley 10-0 on Monday. They will play at Dixon today and then visit Croatan on Tuesday for their fifth straight road game to start the season.
