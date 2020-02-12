BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team made one the top teams in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference look pedestrian Tuesday in an 83-59 win over Lejeune on senior night.
The Devil Pups (11-9) entered the contest sitting fourth in the eight-team league with a 7-5 record, but you couldn’t tell it as they faced a 39-16 halftime deficit.
“It was tighter at their place,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “It was a lot tougher game. They have a good team. We just happened to knock a lot of shots down.”
East (16-3 overall) captured its 12th win in a row to move to 12-1 in the league and keep pace with Pender (16-6) in the conference race with one regular season game remaining. The Patriots are also 12-1 in the league.
The Mariners will visit Croatan (9-12, 6-7) on Thursday, while Pender will travel to Lejeune on Friday.
The Devil Pups came into the game with East having won three in a row and four of their last five. They lost 69-58 in the first matchup with the Mariners and trailed just 42-37 at the half.
The rematch was decided early with East hitting four three-pointers in the first half and ending the contest with eight treys.
Eight players scored in the first quarter, including Deon Todd, who was one of three players honored on senior night. Others included Perry Austin and Jayden Shelton.
Austin had 10 points, while Shelton hit double figures for the second time this year with a season-high 14.
“Jayden played really well,” Griffee said. “He suffered an ankle sprain earlier in the season, and he’s worked his way back.”
Fresh off setting a school record with 47 points on Friday in a 77-50 win over Southwest Onslow, Bennie Brooks warmed up with 11 points in the third quarter on his way to 23 points.
Mason Rose scored 12, and Caleb Hymon went for eight as he also continues to work his way back from an ankle injury.
Jaylon Armstrong led Lejeune with a game-high 29 points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Lejeune 10 6 20 23-59
East Carteret... 22 17 24 20-83
LEJEUNE (59) – Armstrong 29, Navaro 10 Simson 6, Harris 6, Lee 5, McClane 3.
EAST CARTERET (83) – Brooks 23, Shelton 14, Rose 12, Austin 10, Hymon 8, Nelson 6, Tillett 3, Wallace 3, Jernigan 2, Todd 2.
