If you ask West Carteret boys basketball coach Mark Mansfield, he’ll say he’s been here before.
The Patriots’ undefeated streak in the conference, two losses to Kinston and another to East Carteret, they all look eerily reminiscent to the 1983-84 team that went on to reach the eastern regional final.
Mansfield was on that team, which lost twice to Kinston and fell to another 1A school in Pender. This season, Mansfield’s first at the helm, the Patriots’ three losses are to Kinston 83-41 and 68-56 and to East Carteret 84-69.
West has seen no such obstacle in the 3A Coastal Conference, currently sitting at 5-0 and outscoring league opponents an average 83-52. The only team that could have knocked West off the top of the standings was Northside-Jacksonville (4-1), which lost 89-80 on Tuesday.
No team has the goal of reaching the regional final – everyone wants a state championship after all – but the Patriots could call this season one of the best in program history if they make the trip to Fayetteville for regionals.
However, the final month or so of the season shakes out, this West team has been a fun one to watch. Seriously, when was the last time the Patriots had five players on the team who could dunk? This year’s team isn’t particularly tall or especially good at shooting, but it has chemistry for days on end. There is a role for every player, and they all fill them well.
This year’s conference championship won’t feel nearly as accomplished as it did last winter – the competition just isn’t the same, nor the 33-year wait – but back-to-back league titles in a conference that includes programs like Northside, Jacksonville and Havelock is nothing to sneeze at.
This is a unique team featuring one dominant scorer – J.J. Williams (18.5 points per game) and an incredibly deep and versatile supporting cast, including Josh Williams (9.1), Jalani Jones (7.8), Jaylan Bradberry (7.6), Gavin Gillikin (6.8), Ean Jones (5.9), James Kenon (4.8) and Jaxon Ellingsworth (4.8). Any one of those guys can score in double figures on any given night.
Oh, and did you notice one more thing? Including Kel Jones and J.P. Grant, nine of the team’s 12 players have a first or last name that begin with the letter ‘J.’ Maybe that’s lucky?
