MOREHEAD CITY — There were no injuries reported in an incident involving one vehicle that ran into the side of Dollar General Thursday afternoon.
A call came in around 4:10 p.m. of a car that ran into the building at 3017 Bridges St. Crews with the Morehead City Fire Department were on the scene after the incident assessing damage and removing the vehicle from the building.
Fire Chief Jamie Fulk said there were no injuries reported in the incident, the cause of which is under investigation.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.